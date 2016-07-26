HBO Cancels ‘Project Greenlight’

HBO will not be moving forward with a fifth season of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s docuseries “Project Greenlight.”

“When we picked up a new season in 2014, we imagined a one season revival and decided in early 2016 another season did not make sense for us,” said HBO in a statement. “We are proud of the show and were pleased with its run throughout the years.”

The fourth season of “Project Greenlight,” which fell to 1.3 million viewers, was surrounded by a fair bit of conflict, namely between producer Effie Brown and project director Jason Mann, but also between Brown and Damon.

Damon broke the news in an interview with the Associated Press, saying “I’m not one to question [their programming]. They do such a great job. But we have to take it out again.” He said he would shop the show around to other outlets, particularly a streaming service.

The show itself has bounced around, airing for its first two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, heading to Bravo for its third season in 2005, and then being resurrected on HBO a decade later.

“’Project Greenlight’ works — careers have been launched and sustained as a direct result of this contest,” Damon said in a statement when the show was picked up. “Pete Jones, John Gulager, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan are just a few of the PGL alums who’ve gone on to do great things in Hollywood, and Ben and I are really proud of that.”

Season 4 premiered in September 2015 to just 154,000 total viewers and a .05 in the 18-49 demographic in live-plus-same-day ratings.

Damon is currently making the press rounds for “Jason Bourne,” the fifth installment of the “Bourne” franchise which opens in theaters this weekend.