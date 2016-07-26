HBO Cancels ‘Project Greenlight’

HBO will not be moving forward with a fifth season of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s docuseries “Project Greenlight.”

“When we picked up a new season in 2014, we imagined a one season revival and decided in early 2016 another season did not make sense for us,” said HBO in a statement. “We are proud of the show and were pleased with its run throughout the years.”

The fourth season of “Project Greenlight,” which fell to 1.3 million viewers, was surrounded by a fair bit of conflict, namely between producer Effie Brown and project director Jason Mann, but also between Brown and Damon.

Damon broke the news in an interview with the Associated Press, saying “I’m not one to question [their programming]. They do such a great job. But we have to take it out again.” He said he would shop the show around to other outlets, particularly a streaming service.

The show itself has bounced around, airing for its first two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, heading to Bravo for its third season in 2005, and then being resurrected on HBO a decade later.

“’Project Greenlight’ works — careers have been launched and sustained as a direct result of this contest,” Damon said in a statement when the show was picked up. “Pete Jones, John Gulager, Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan are just a few of the PGL alums who’ve gone on to do great things in Hollywood, and Ben and I are really proud of that.”

Season 4 premiered in September 2015 to just 154,000 total viewers and a .05 in the 18-49 demographic in live-plus-same-day ratings.

Damon is currently making the press rounds for “Jason Bourne,” the fifth installment of the “Bourne” franchise which opens in theaters this weekend.

  1. Frank Smith says:
    July 28, 2016 at 6:33 am

    All of the drama between (Prod) Brown and well, anyone else (in this last season on HBO), has been the main focus of most comments about the film and docu. I would suggest that “Greenlight” did an adequate job (Belton, Bronstein and Campbell) of creating just the kind of drama needed in this type of show. Unless you were one of about a dozen people involved with the project, you just don’t know what really happened.
    What’s interesting, is that Affleck and Damon seem to be shopping this around. More “Greenlight” can’t hurt our business in any way.

  2. Anthony Pittore says:
    July 26, 2016 at 8:58 pm

    This needs to be on Netflix to show development of original programming. Anywhere but Netflix.

  3. Peggy Allen says:
    July 26, 2016 at 8:27 pm

    The problem with the show was that it was a scam. It was supposed to help people who wouldn’t normally have access to Hollywood. Who did they help? a bunch of white guys and a white girl. A freaking scam. And Effie called them out for the racists they are. GO EFFIE.

    • gkn says:
      June 30, 2017 at 7:00 am

      You seem to be under the illusion that all white boys and girls have access. Besides which, as I understood the call for projects rules (which I looked into, did you?) the winners were chosen by all the participants through their votes. So now what’s your excuse?

  4. JR says:
    July 26, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    First VINYL, now this. Nothing left but cropped movies. This new programming guy loves to cancel unique shows. If he were in his current position years back, he’d have cancelled GAME OF THRONES. Me, I’m cancelling HBO tomorrow.

    • Holypat777 says:
      July 27, 2016 at 6:33 am

      I hate the fact that they cancelled The Brink. They should (and most likely will) cancel Vice Principals.

      Then bring back the Brink!!!!!

      • Steve says:
        July 27, 2016 at 12:38 pm

        Vice Principals has a guaranteed two season run agreed to by both the creators and HBO. They worked it out that the series will conclude after the 2nd season run.

  5. millerfilm says:
    July 26, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    Effie Brown killed Project Greenlight.

  6. Corey Todd Jones says:
    July 26, 2016 at 5:13 pm

    The conflict existed between producer Effie Brown and director Jason Mann, both LMU alums and acquaintances of mine.

