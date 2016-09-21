Comedy Central has greenlit an unscripted series from standup comedian Moshe Kasher, Variety has learned.

“Problematic with Moshe Kasher” is set to premiere in 2017. The weekly series invites viewers to bring their online outrage into the studio for a raucous discussion of today’s most polarizing topics from social media with the help of experts, comedians and the studio audience.

Kasher is a familiar face to Comedy Central, having appeared on their series “Another Period” on which he’s also a writer and co-exec producer. He’s appeared on the network’s “@midnight” and “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser,” and was also a writer on “Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber.”

“I see myself as the Phil Donahue of the Internet Age, except not as funny or dialed into millennial culture,” said Kasher. “This show will create a safe space for offensive comedy and more importantly engender conversations that will completely end all acrimony, racism, sexism, trolling and whatever else you find offensive online once and for all. I promise.”

“We’re gratified to know we will be living in a utopian society by season three,” added Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

Kasher will exec produce with Series Business’ Alex Blagg, Jason Nadler, Jon Zimelis, plus Dave Beck and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment. Monika Zielinska and Tara Schuster are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Kasher, whose wife is comedian and Comedy Central star Natasha Leggero, was named one of Variety‘s 10 Comics To Watch in 2012. He was a writer on NBC’s “The New Normal.” His other acting credits include “Transparent,” “Portlandia,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Drunk History.” He is repped by WME.