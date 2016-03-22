Another original “Prison Break” star is returning to Fox’s revival series.

Paul Adelstein, who played Paul Kellerman on the original Fox drama that ran from 2005 to 2009, will reprise his role in the upcoming event series, Variety has learned.

Adelstein joins a slew of original cast members returning including stars Wentworth Miller (Michael Scofield), Dominic Purcell (Lincoln Burrows), Sarah Wayne Callies (Dr. Sara Tancredi), Robert Knepper (T-Bag), Amaury Nolasco (Sucre) and Rockmond Dunbar (C-Note).

The new “Prison Break” serves as a sequel to the first four seasons. The next chapter picks up when clues surface that suggest a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael (Miller) may be alive. Lincoln (Purcell) and Sara (Callies) reunite to engineer the series’ biggest escape ever, as three of Fox River State Penitentiary’s most notorious escapees, T-Bag (Knepper), C-Note (Dunbar) and Sucre (Nolasco), are pulled back into the action.

Adelstein appeared in all four seasons of the original drama, 46 episodes in total. Since, he has starred on “Private Practice,” had a long-running recurring role on “Scandal” and currently stars on Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” opposite Lisa Edelstein. He repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment and Gang, Tyre Ramer & Brown, Inc.

The revived “Prison Break” will premiere during the 2016-17 television season, though no premiere date has been announced.