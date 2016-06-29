AMC has renewed hit comic book adaptation “Preacher” for Season 2, Variety has learned. The show is currently halfway through its freshman season run of 10 episodes.

The second season will expand to 13 episodes, slated to air in 2017. Based on the cult comic by Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon, the co-production from Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios is the #2 new series on cable this year among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and is currently averaging 3.3 million viewers per episode in Nielsen live plus 3 ratings. The supernatural drama was developed by executive producers Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Sam Catlin, with Catlin also serving as showrunner and writer.

“‘Preacher’ is a special television program and we’re eager to share with fans the rest of this wild first season and, now, an expanded second season,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “What Sam, Seth, Evan and the entire creative team have achieved in bringing Garth Ennis’ graphic novel to the screen is extraordinary. We look forward to more time with these unforgettable characters be it in Heaven, Hell, Texas or beyond.”

AMC will air a “Preacher” catch-up marathon of the first five episodes from 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

“Preacher” centers around a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) who is inhabited by a mysterious entity called Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands. Once this power attracts the attention of two mysterious angels, Fiore (Tom Brooke) and DeBlanc (Anatol Yusef), Jesse, his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) are thrust into a crazy world populated by a cast of characters from Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. The series also stars Lucy Griffiths, W. Earl Brown, Derek Wilson and Ian Colletti.

Executive producers are Catlin, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter and Ken F. Levin.

“Preacher” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.