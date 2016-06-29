AMC has renewed hit comic book adaptation “Preacher” for Season 2, Variety has learned. The show is currently halfway through its freshman season run of 10 episodes.
The second season will expand to 13 episodes, slated to air in 2017. Based on the cult comic by Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon, the co-production from Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios is the #2 new series on cable this year among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and is currently averaging 3.3 million viewers per episode in Nielsen live plus 3 ratings. The supernatural drama was developed by executive producers Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Sam Catlin, with Catlin also serving as showrunner and writer.
“‘Preacher’ is a special television program and we’re eager to share with fans the rest of this wild first season and, now, an expanded second season,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “What Sam, Seth, Evan and the entire creative team have achieved in bringing Garth Ennis’ graphic novel to the screen is extraordinary. We look forward to more time with these unforgettable characters be it in Heaven, Hell, Texas or beyond.”
AMC will air a “Preacher” catch-up marathon of the first five episodes from 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.
“Preacher” centers around a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) who is inhabited by a mysterious entity called Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands. Once this power attracts the attention of two mysterious angels, Fiore (Tom Brooke) and DeBlanc (Anatol Yusef), Jesse, his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) are thrust into a crazy world populated by a cast of characters from Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. The series also stars Lucy Griffiths, W. Earl Brown, Derek Wilson and Ian Colletti.
Executive producers are Catlin, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter and Ken F. Levin.
“Preacher” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.
FANTASTIC EFFECTS ,COOPER IS BITCH PERFECT AS PREACHER . THIS SHOW IS SIMPLY MAGICAL . NO FRICKING I PHONES , NO FRICKING HIGH TECH COMPUTER BULLSHIT , JUST OVER THE TOP , OLD SCHOOL GENIOUS PLOT & SPOT ON CHARACTERS , MAKES FOR , I BELIEVE , THE MOST RIVITING VIEWING TV has ever seen . i am an actor singer & i am floored . i hope vamp & OSCAR NOM. GIRLFRIEND IS BACK . SHE IS WICKED . THE BEST SHOW I HAVE SEEN IN MEMORY . TESTIMONY THAT JAMES DEAN APPROACH TO CENTRAL CHARACTER & brilliant casting means much more than sellout soulless TV , THANK YOU .
That motel room fight was classic great fun –
I really enjoy this show and I’m glad it was renewed for a second season! Can’t wait to start watching again.
Same here, Lisa. I have to DVR the show because my wife cannot bear to see the violence, etc. I then watch it in the early morning hours while she sleeps. I can skip the commercials that way, too.
I like the Saint of Killers. One mean guy pushed too far.
great news.i love this show,beats the brain dead by numbers shows around . you have to actualy follow it,which will piss the brain deads off,but good news for people who want something obscure. love it.
Anything with Seth Rogen at the helm deserves no attention whatsoever. Dare one be reminded of the Green Hornet disaster?
Don’t make that mistake.
If you’ve not watched it, you have no room to speak.
So, Mr. Rogen’s work merits no attention. Which is exactly what you’re giving it. Your logic is inescapable.
I watched this from the beginning but it was just too obscure and very difficult to follow. I stopped taping after the 3rd show. I usually love a Psycho-Drama.
too obscure. jesus.
Great news ^_^ I am a huge fan of the comics and have loved the majority of what I have seen of the TV series. Long may it continue.
How does Preacher’s 3.3m viewership compare to other shows in that slot?
As far as the 3.3 million goes, you might find comparisons on tvbythenumbers”dot”zap2it”dot”com.
Looking at the huge drop-offs for a slate of SyFy shows in their second seasons, we will have to hope that AMC’s better pedigree — and vastly superior writing and production values — will carry Preacher in 2017.
Off topic, I am also enjoying another freshman show, Cinemax’s Outcast, though I wish its name was less similar to Outlander..
Can I get a hallelujah!
Thank you God!!!
Phew, I was worried we wouldn’t get a chance to see this slow burn pay off! I’m guessing they’ll leave the town at the end of Season 1, then things will really kick off
Terrible adaptation of an amazing story. Should have been put out of its misery.
oh dear.diddums.
Because being mature means that something that lots of other people enjoy should be cancelled just because YOU don’t like it. Is that about it, Chris?
Well, if you don’t like the TV series Preacher, Cris, you always have your comic books — excuse me, “graphic novels.” Dominic and rest of cast are great; this show rocks!
I like them both – TV show and the comics. The TV show does things and characters quite differently but it still has the same kind of weirdness which I’m enjoying. The Preacher comics are great and the TV show is a lot of fun. I’m glad it’s coming back for a second season.