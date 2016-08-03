powers cancelled season 2
Sony Pictures Television

PlayStation Network has cancelled superhero drama “Powers” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. Creator Brian Michael Bendis announced the cancellation via Twitter on Wednesday.

“This is hard to tweet, but word is that @POWERStheSERIES is sadly, no more. season 2 was the last. at least for now,” the comic book writer tweeted.

Bendis revealed that the comic book iteration of “Powers” will continue at Marvel.

The series was an adaptation of the comic books first published in 2000 through Image Comics, which were written by Bendis with art by Michael Avon Oeming. “Powers” was PlayStation Network’s first scripted series, and premiered in March 2015. The show starred Sharlto Copley as former superhero turned cop Christian Walker, and Susan Heyward as Deena Pilgrim, Walker’s partner in the Powers Division.

