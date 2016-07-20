Peter Farrelly Comedy Gets Straight-To-Series Order at AT&T’s Audience Network

Director Peter Farrelly and writer Bobby Mort are producing a new comedy series for AT&T’s Audience network, Variety has learned.

The duo have teamed with indie studio Primary Wave Entertainment to produce “Loudermilk,” an original half-hour scripted comedy series created by Farrelly and Mort. Audience Network has given the show a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes.

“Loudermilk” tells a fictionalized story of a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about everything. He is unapologetically uncensored – and has managed to annoy everyone in his life. To Loudermilk, a stranger is just an enemy he hasn’t met yet. The only thing Loudermilk has under control is his drinking, and his life is one step forward and twelve steps backwards.

Primary Wave will serve as the studio to co-finance and co-produce the series. Farrelly, Mort and Primary Wave’s Mark Burg and David Guillod will executive produce, with Farrelly and Mort showrunning.

“When Peter Farrelly brought this project to us we knew his unique and edgy writing style he portrays in his films was a perfect fit for our demographic. We can’t wait to see how it translates to television on our network,” said Christopher Long, SVP, Original Content and Production, AT&T. “We are always looking to attract writers who have distinctive voices. To have the opportunity to work with a dream comedic team like Farrelly and Mort is a once in a lifetime opportunity that we’re thrilled to be a part of.”

Burg and Guillod commented: “Peter Farrelly wrote and directed some of the biggest and most quotable comedies of all time. Bobby Mort won an Emmy as a writer for one of the best late-night shows on television while in the confines of a small, poorly ventilated room under the pressure of a ticking clock. There is no better duo to craft an intoxicating narrative for a beautifully flawed malcontent navigating the misadventures of life. Working with this comedy dream team to produce our first scripted half-hour series is a wish come true.”

“Loudermilk” marks the continuation in original development and production efforts for Primary Wave, which formed in early 2015 as a result of the merger between Burg’s Evolution Entertainment Partners, Guillod and Jeff Morrone’s Intellectual Artist Management and Larry Mestel’s Primary Wave Music. The company has worked on setting up multiple television projects, including Amazon’s “Bosch,” BET’s“Being Mary Jane” and the international show “100 Code,” created by Bobby Moresco and starring Michael Nyqvist. “Loudermilk” is the first television series collaboration between Primary Wave, Farrelly and Mort.

Farrelly is known for writing, directing and producing comedies including “Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “Shallow Hal” with his brother Bobby Farrelly. Mort is an Emmy-winning writer for his work on “The Colbert Report.”

Farrelly is repped by CAA. Mort is repped by Bodhi Entertainment and Paradigm.