It’s official: following much speculation, “Person of Interest” will conclude after its fifth season, Variety has confirmed.

News of the cancellation comes the same day CBS announced that season five of the crime drama would kick off May 3, meaning it will be just about a year (since May 5, 2015) that it had been off the air. Following its premiere, “Person of Interest” will air both Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m., concluding its run on Tuesday, June 21.

Today, exec producers Jonathan Nolan and Greg Plageman said in a statement to IGN: “We’re extremely excited to be able share this final season with the fans. We’re eternally grateful to our amazing cast and crew, as well as our partners at the studio and network. Most of all, we want to thank the show’s fans — the best fans in the world. This subversive little paranoia-inducing cyberpunk-thriller is for you and would not have been possible without your support. As life has come to imitate ‘Person of Interest,’ it’s been our great privilege to work on show for the past five seasons. We can’t wait for you to experience this thrilling and final chapter.”

Earlier this year, “Person of Interest” exec producer J.J. Abrams told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour that the series would likely end after Season 5.

“My guess is it is the final season,” Abrams said. “The only heartbreak there is how much good story there was to come if it were to have continued. Jonah [Nolan] and Greg Plageman have done such an amazing job on that show. I know what these episodes are that they’re done wrapping it up. We don’t yet have a schedule. But I know they will see the light of day…people will get to see these episodes. I know the power of that story. Again, to have a show that goes on as many years as that has, it’s very hard to complain. It’s a miracle to get a show on the air and to have it last that long is something that we should just be grateful for. But I do love that show and I would’ve loved to see that continue.”

Debuting in 2011, “Person of Interest” was created by Jonah Nolan. The series stars Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson, Amy Acker, Sarah Shahi and Kevin Chapman. When the show premiered, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson was the lead female in the original cast, before her character’s death in the show’s third season.