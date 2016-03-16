It’s official: following much speculation, “Person of Interest” will conclude after its fifth season, Variety has confirmed.
News of the cancellation comes the same day CBS announced that season five of the crime drama would kick off May 3, meaning it will be just about a year (since May 5, 2015) that it had been off the air. Following its premiere, “Person of Interest” will air both Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m., concluding its run on Tuesday, June 21.
Today, exec producers Jonathan Nolan and Greg Plageman said in a statement to IGN: “We’re extremely excited to be able share this final season with the fans. We’re eternally grateful to our amazing cast and crew, as well as our partners at the studio and network. Most of all, we want to thank the show’s fans — the best fans in the world. This subversive little paranoia-inducing cyberpunk-thriller is for you and would not have been possible without your support. As life has come to imitate ‘Person of Interest,’ it’s been our great privilege to work on show for the past five seasons. We can’t wait for you to experience this thrilling and final chapter.”
Earlier this year, “Person of Interest” exec producer J.J. Abrams told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour that the series would likely end after Season 5.
“My guess is it is the final season,” Abrams said. “The only heartbreak there is how much good story there was to come if it were to have continued. Jonah [Nolan] and Greg Plageman have done such an amazing job on that show. I know what these episodes are that they’re done wrapping it up. We don’t yet have a schedule. But I know they will see the light of day…people will get to see these episodes. I know the power of that story. Again, to have a show that goes on as many years as that has, it’s very hard to complain. It’s a miracle to get a show on the air and to have it last that long is something that we should just be grateful for. But I do love that show and I would’ve loved to see that continue.”
Debuting in 2011, “Person of Interest” was created by Jonah Nolan. The series stars Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson, Amy Acker, Sarah Shahi and Kevin Chapman. When the show premiered, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson was the lead female in the original cast, before her character’s death in the show’s third season.
Yea because a strong female is more unrealistic than a man who created an all-knowing supercomputer with a mind of its own. Also, Reese is one of the most unrealstic characters I've ever seen portrayed on tv. What makes either of these characters more realistic than the others? Fusco and Carter were probably the most believable characters, but then again this is all irrelevant considering the entire premise of the show is science fiction.
It is always funny and sttupid when the producers killed or destroy a very good tv series and then say that they are happy for the fans. Season 4 was a disaster and now they came back with the last season killing main characters instead of giving a happy ending to the series. A victory over Samaritan and the whole cast celebrating would be a great finale. But the producers always have to mess with their product. Thats why I like The Blacklist, they know precisely which character needs to remain to put the series at the top. Very dissapointed.
Easily one of the most intelligent and entertaining dramas on tv. It is interesting how great stories that are actually going somewhere often get axed while run-of-the-mill dramas that recycle the same tired storyline week after week sometimes go on for years and years. Mediocrity trumps quality almost every time. If "Game of Thrones" had been produced on network television, it probably wouldn't have made made it past the third season.
Since the beginning of POI, I’ve always believed that Reese is worthy of being the next .007
That is unless he has too much grit and grapes for man with a license to kill…
CBS will see that it was lose to them as the show limitless is getting fewer and fewer watches and the new show Rush hour is just not all that good at all Person of Interest was and is the best show on TV but there moved it around and around to different time slots, it they had kept it was it was the ratings would still be way up.Just look at the fact that the people's choice award went two the show just this past winter.How in the hell can you cancel a show that win's the award WOW and they beat out NCIS AND EVERY OTHER SHOW ON TV. Just can not think what the EXCE'S at CBS are thinking. This is why people are looking away from Broadcast show and moving on.
The only heartbreak there is how much good story there was to come if it were to have continued-
Like the one where John beats up some rednecks, Finch looks like he was going to cry, and Root hits on Shaw? I was looking forward to 3 or 4 more seasons of that episode.
Person of Interest was a show too good for network television, much like Hannibal. Both shows would have been better served on cable or streaming services. Enjoy watching on BluRay or Netflix or Amazon Prime. Screw network TV, they can keep their crappy reality and game shows until viewers stop tuning in all together. Network is a thing of the past.
Early in the run of this series I never thought I’d say this, but it’s about time. The initial set up and initial casting for this series had the potential to last many, many years, but the producers said they didn’t want a show that went on past, or even to, 200 episodes. They got their wish, albeit in a way they probably didn’t expect. The fast burn off of quality characters that likely should have lasted far longer than they did, coupled with the artificial intelligence conspiracy take-over of the show, set the countdown clock for this series. The kicker is that they ironically brought in an assassin, to boost already high ratings, that some say killed the show.
With the addition of the Shaw character as a regular, as well as a reformatted Root, plus their other changes, the ratings began to slide and then didn’t stop sliding. It is unfortunate that the success of this show can be defined as Pre-Carter death and Post-Carter death, but then I don’t think the showrunners actually thought this would be the case. They wanted their regular replacements and other changes to the show and got them. One could say that the important thing is that they got the show that they ultimately wanted. The unfortunate thing is that many, if not most, of their viewers cannot say the same.
Couldn’t agree more. The producers and writers wrote their own demise. The sad thing is they’re so arrogant, the show’s number was up and didn’t see it coming.
They must have so many regrets after sending Taraji and her fans away to EMPIRE. What a show killing move. POI never recovered.
Taraji Henson didn’t ask to leave or want to leave when she was written out. She wasn’t even aware of the fact she was being replaced until she was phoned by the creator of the show about it. For some reason, the incorrect rumor that she wanted to leave and/or asked to leave still lingers, but it’s not true.
Lots of fans were heartbroken when Carter was killed off, and they were told to shut up and get over it, or to shut up and change the channel. Looks like they did. Even when Nolan said that she was the heart of the show, he was gleeful about ripping that heart out. Maybe an anatomy lesson might have been in order.