TBS has renewed comedies “People of Earth” and “Search Party,” each for a second season, Variety has learned.

“People of Earth” stars “The Daily Show” alum Wyatt Cenac, and hails from Conan O’Brien’s Conaco banner with the late-night host serving as an executive producer.

The series that debuted this fall with a 10-episode first season revolves around a support group for people who have been abducted by aliens. Cenac plays a journalist who is skeptical of the alien-abduction claims at first, but then comes to suspect that he’s had his own close encounter.

While the series has been pulling in an average of 775,000 viewers in Nielsen’s live-plus-same day ratings, about half of them lie in the 18-49 demographic; the series lies roughly in the middle of the cable programming pack. O’Brien serves as executive producer with Greg Daniels, who directed the pilot, plus Conaco’s David Kissinger, Jeff Ross and Larry Sullivan. David Jenkins wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer.

“Search Party” stars former “Arrested Development” actress Alia Shawkat as a Brooklyn hipster who convinces her friends to engage in a hunt for a missing college classmate. Produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Jax Media, the series is executive produced by Michael Showalter, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Season one averaged 483,000 total viewers.

“People of Earth” and “Search Party” join a slate of recently renewed original comedies at TBS that includes “Angie Tribeca,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Detour” and “Wrecked.”

“Twelve months ago we set out to reimagine the TBS brand and its place in the TV landscape. To end 2016 with all six shows returning is humbling,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “The amazing teams behind People of Earth and have created complex, funny characters and crafted truly distinctive stories. Renewing both shows is the perfect end to a transformative year for TBS.”

The second season of each show will consist of 10 episodes.