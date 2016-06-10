CBS is developing a drama based on the story of Patty Hearst.

The limited series is set to be written by Jonathan Tolins. It will be exec produced by Jonathan Koch, Steve Michaels, Rocky Lang and Joan Harrison. Tolins will also serve as an exec producer.

The granddaughter of publisher William Randolph Hearst, Patty Hearst was kidnapped from her apartment in Berkeley in 1974 by the Symbionese Liberation Army, a terrorist organization. The FBI and police search for Patty Hearst lasted 19 months. Hearst was converted into an SLA sympathizer. By the time she was found, she was wanted for aiding the organization in criminal activity.

Tolins is the writer of the play “Buyer & Cellar.” He wrote the adaptation for Fox’s “Grease Live” with Robert Cary.

The limited series is being produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Asylum Entertainment.