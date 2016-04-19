Patrick Stewart is a chameleon onscreen so it’s only fitting that he’s just as willing to undergo transformations offscreen.

The actor dressed in drag, sporting a pink satin dress, platinum blonde wig and full makeup, Monday night during a Los Angeles screening of “Blunt Talk.” His costar Adrian Scarborough also donned drag, wearing a black velvet dress and strawberry blonde locks to the Starz “Blunt Talk” Emmy for Your Consideration event.

The pair arrived to Hollywood’s Lindwood Dunn Theater straight from the season two set of their Starz comedy.

“Something is happening in Hollywood tonight,” Stewart tweeted before the event, along with a photo of himself getting ready.

When asked who Stewart looked like, an audience member shouted “Cate Blanchett.” Stewart quickly apologized to the Oscar winner. Meanwhile, Twitter users drew comparisons to Helen Mirren.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion moderated by KCRW’s Elvis Mitchell with “Blunt Talk” stars Stewart, Scarborough and Jacki Weaver, and show creator Jonathan Ames.

Stewart said one of the best things about filming “Blunt Talk” was the number of times he’s said “I’ve never done that before.” When he’s not dressing in drag for the show, he’s “snorting cocaine” or shooting a post-coital reaction.

Patrick stars as a cable news reporter in the sitcom, executive produced by Ames, Seth MacFarlane, Stephanie Davis and Tristram Shapeero. The show returns for a second season this fall.

Patrick’s thriller “Green Room,” in which he stars as a merciless leader of a neo-Nazi group, just hit theaters.