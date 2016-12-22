Pacific Rim Media has inked global production deals with Chinese production companies Henan Film and Television Group and Emei Film Group to produce TV and films for Chinese and global distribution, Variety has learned.

With the new partnership, the three companies have put into development a travel adventure series about the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Clubs in China.

In the series, the Harley Motorcycle Clubs of China, along with an American host and Harley enthusiast, will take viewers on a journey that explores the ins-and-outs of life in China and the Chinese biker counter-culture.

Along with the motorcycle series and TV production deal, Pacific Rim Media — helmed by producers Frank Kostenko and Neal Allen — will also develop multiple films per year, which will all be co-produced with Henan, who will have the first-look rights to all Pacific Rim film projects for three years with distribution across traditional and digital platforms in China. PacRim is also assisting Henan and Emei for negative pick up projects from North America.

“No longer is the United States the sole exporter of content to the world — in today’s entertainment marketplace, audiences around the globe are hungry for content that takes a fresh approach to exciting locales,” said Kostenko, co-founder and CEO of Pacific Rim Media. “Combining our rich experience in storytelling, theme park design, virtual reality, and showcasing international communities is a recipe for creating formats that will reach audiences eager to experience the rest of the world.”

“China is a ground floor opportunity — it represents an addressable market that has the potential to be bigger than the United States’ box office in the coming decade. Our partnerships will combine PacRim’s unique mobile media/VR engineering legacy and creative filmmaking to create content that goes beyond the traditional “East meets West” content viewers are used to seeing,” added Allen, co-founder and president of Pacific Rim Media.

Aside from the film and TV production deals, Pacific Rim’s staff will work with both Chinese-based companies, providing concept design services for a new Thai Chi Cultural Awareness center in Henan Provence, China.

Pacific Rim Media has been producing content in China for over a decade. They company has also created content in Cambodia, the DMZ of Korea, Israel, the Rainforests of Brazil, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India.