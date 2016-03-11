WGN America has ordered a second season of its Appalachian family drama “Outsiders.”
The Sony Pictures TV/Tribune Studios series by all measures ranks as a hit for the Tribune Media cabler, drawing solid numbers since its Jan. 26 premiere and growing week to week. To date the show is averaging 2.8 million viewers in live-plus-7 ratings.
The timing is good for Tribune as the company has accelerated efforts to find a buyer for some of all of its TV and digital assets. The refurbishing of WGN America as an general entertainment channel offering original series has been a big investment for the Tribune team during the past few years.
“Outsiders” is WGNA’s third original series and looks to be its most successful. It’s boosted WGNA’s primetime average by double-digits in total viewers and adults 25-54. The momentum from “Outsiders” and strong reviews helped WGNA get its fourth series, “Underground,” off to a good start on Wednesday with 2.5 million viewers across four airings.
“We are thrilled that ‘Outsiders’ has connected with fans in such a powerful and palpable way, and met our highest expectations on every possible level,” said WGNA and Tribune Studios president Matt Cherniss.
“Outsiders” stars TV vet David Morse as the patriarch of an off-the-grid family in Kentucky battling outside forces in a stoic bid to maintain their unconventional lifestyle. Peter Mattei created the series and exec produces with Peter Tolan, Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey and Michael Wimer.
WGNA has ordered 13 episodes for season two.
“It’s a dream to bring this combustible mash-up of fairy tale, hillbilly gothic, epic drama, current headlines and good old mayhem to life,” Mattei and Tolan said.
“Outsiders” will be showcased on Saturday with a screening at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.
“It’s been gratifying to watch the ‘Outsiders’ audience steadily grow as viewers continue to be drawn in and riveted by this double-edged story of a family fighting to maintain their traditions and way of life,” said Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, Sony Pictures TV’s presidents of programming and production. “We’re looking forward to another season of masterful storytelling from our creative team, Peter Mattei, Peter Tolan and Paul Giamatti.”
I was glad when ‘Outsiders’ came back on for another season this month (Feb. 2017) but after last night’s show I doubt if I will watch it again. Way to explicit for prime time TV. I am making reference to the ladies in the white gowns baiting and attacking the guards. I am not sure what this leads to and I don’t want to find out. Sorry, but you have lost a fan.
I AM GLAD THAT 2 SHOWS, THAT I LIKE,
ARE COMING BACK OUTSIDERS AND UNDERGROUND.THE SHOWS ARE THE STRUGGLES OF 2 SIDES, WHITE AND BLACKS IN ERAS OF DISCREMINATION.WILL BE WAITING WITH MY RECORDER SO I WILL NOT MISS A THING
WHEN DOES SEASON 2 START??
when does the new season start
I love this show! keep up the good work
Love the show !!! When is season 2 set to air!!! Waiting impatiently:)
My husband and I love this show and have watched every episode of season 1. We are waiting to watch season 2, it is a #1 show for us.
This is a great tv show keep shows like this coming and I will never change my channel
Love this programme its fab could we please see the deleted scenes please please give Hasil and sally-ann stability and peace together run their scenes please don’t chop them can’t wait for season two hope they run season 1 again
So glad that WGN has renewed Outsiders for season 2. The stories are riveting and the cast is outstanding!! Ryan Hurst & David Morse are perfect together. Can’t see anyone else in either role. The casting director sure knew what he was doing. Can’t wait until the premier!!
Why is it not on demand
I will wait but January is a long time. I love this series.
The show caught my interest right off. After that initial episode, I felt compelled to be in front of the tube every week from that point on. Super great, just awesome…
I really loved this show from the start. I hope it will be replayed soon
Awesome show, I love it! It’s nice to hear that there would a season 2.
I can’t wait for the next one!
Cheers from Spain!!
There will be*
My favorite show on TV. I hated it when it ended for the season. Very entertaining!
January????? Really?????
January? 2017? How do we cope with waiting? I am not feeling ok with that? Waiting week to week was bad enough. I am very sad and feeling a little crazy. Lol. I really hope this time line changes in my favor. Sooner is way better. Love it way too much.
OUTSIDERS IS ABSOLUTELY AWESOME!!! GOING TO BE HARD TO WAIT UNTIL NEXT JANUARY FOR SEASON 2!!! WE LOVE IT!
Me & my husband can’t wait till Tuesday to come to watch the show, it been the best show that as been on tv for a long long while. I can’t believe we have to wait till January for the season 2 to start. Ggguuurrrr. …
Awesome!Gripping series really keep on the edge of your seat
i love this show I don’t want it to end
Myself and My husband both love this show… We record it just in case we aren’t home when it comes on… So happy to hear about a second season :)
I love this show wish it was on more often an was two hours long
LOVE this show ! It even beat out The Walking Dead for me. That’s saying something ! Please, continue it and make it available to buy on DVD. So many of the new shows aren’t available on DVD. I sure want to know why not. Thanks !
Ged Gedyah. Love this show.
I want to see more things happen between Haskel and his girl friend
So happy to hear that there will be a second season! My wife and I love this show!!