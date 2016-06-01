Starz has renewed “Outlander” for Seasons 3 and 4, Variety has learned. The hit time-travel drama stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore. The genre-bending show is based on the series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, with each season adapting one tome from Gabaldon’s eight-book series, which is ongoing.

Season 3 will adapt Gabaldon’s “Voyager,” while Season 4 will be based on “Drums of Autumn.” The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining and Supply Company, and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said of the renewal, “‘Outlander’ is like nothing seen before on television. From its depiction of a truly powerful female lead character, to the devastating decimation of the Highlander way of life, to what is a rarely seen genuine and timeless love story, it is a show that not only transports the viewer, but inspires the passion and admiration of its fans. On this 25th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the U.S., we are thrilled and honored to be able to continue the story that began with author Diana Gabaldon, and is brought to life by the incredibly talented Ronald D. Moore. There are no better storytellers for ‘Outlander’ than this team, both in front and behind the camera.”

“The world of Jamie and Claire is expansive and emotionally complex. The audience has rewarded ‘Outlander’ with their praise and loyalty, and we know we will deliver the best seasons yet in the years ahead,” said Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, Presidents, U.S. Programming and Production, Sony Pictures Television. “Starz has been an incredible partner and has truly helped shape this into one of the most iconic premiere series on the air today.”

“Outlander” was nominated for three Golden Globes in its freshman season, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress for Balfe and Best Supporting Actor for Tobias Menzies. The show was also named the “Most Bingeworthy Show of 2016” at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and earned gongs for Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show and Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress for Balfe at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards.

Season 1 averaged 5 million multiplatform viewers per episode, and the Season 2 debut set a new Starz record for a premiere. The show is currently in the midst of its second season, which bowed in April.