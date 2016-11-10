“Outlander” has cast two roles for season three, Starz, in association with Sony Pictures Television, announced Thursday morning.

Hannah James and Tanya Reynolds will play the Dunsany sisters. James will portray Geneva, while Reynolds will be Isobel.

Geneva is described as being “as beautiful as she is headstrong.” Still, she is spoiled and demanding. The sheltered life has made her accustomed to getting what she wants, but also gives her a certain vulnerability. Isobel, the younger of the two sisters, is more likable and compassionate than her older sister, but is also more ordinary.

James can be seen playing Emma Green in the period medical drama “Mercy Street.” Reynolds recently finished filming the upcoming drama “Delicious.”

“Outlander” was adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s books for television by showrunner Ronald D. Moore. Season 3 or “Book Three” will be based on the third book in the Gabaldon’s series, titled “Voyager.”

“Outlander” executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries. Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures produce in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Season 3 of “Outlander” began filming in August 2016 in Scotland, and will more production to South Africa in 2017.