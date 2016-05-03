‘Outlander’ Boss Ron Moore on Eliciting Emotional Response, Season 2 and Surprising Storytelling

The Starz drama “Outlander” has reinvented itself in its second season. Gone are the windswept Highlands of Scotland and the rough-hewn castles and cottages that Claire Randall Fraser and Jamie Fraser took refuge in during the show’s 16-episode first season.
For this year’s 13-episode season, the couple is in Paris; silky gowns and candlelit dinners have replaced woolen garments and crusts of bread next to a campfire. Yet “Outlander’s” appeal endures, despite the changes: The undeniable chemistry between time-traveler Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) anchors the show’s personal and political agendas, and Claire’s quest to find her place in history — or to simply change it — gives the lush saga of “Outlander” a jolt of unpredictable energy. In love with both Jamie and Frank (Tobias Menzies), the husband she left behind when she traveled to the 18th Century, Claire is one of the most believably complex heroines on TV, and her journey has only gotten more challenging this year.
In the first part of an extensive interview, executive producer and showrunner Ronald D. Moore talks about casting Balfe, the new season of “Outlander,” what he’s learned about making this show and what drives him as a storyteller.
This interview has been edited and condensed.
The first episode of season two was very wrenching.
It’s very emotional.
Your show makes me cry a lot.
I guess that’s a good thing.
That’s a good thing. It seems like you’re really going for emotional intensity and I think you’re successful at doing that. For you as a storyteller, is that what you want to do — drive toward these very difficult and sometimes wonderful emotional connections?
It’s a very emotional story, and I think it’s important that we move the viewer. That’s part of the job on TV, to move the viewer, to touch them, to elicit an emotional response. Sometimes it’s horror, sometimes it’s laughter, sometimes it’s making you cry. I think it’s part of our basic job.
I was thinking about “Outlander” in terms of your past work, and if I had to craft a slogan — maybe a hackneyed one — for “Outlander,” it would be, “The personal is political.” They’re obviously not the same, but there are similar threads that run through this and your previous show, “Battlestar Galactica,” in that they’re often about how people relate to power in a relationship, or how they relate to power in a society and in a community. There’s a lot about free will.
Yeah, I think that’s part of it. Not too overtly. As I approach the story, I think more about character — “What would Claire do? Am I justified [regarding] why she’s making that choice? Let’s make sure that I’m following Jamie’s [through] line,” or, “This doesn’t feel right for Jamie.” And then usually that leads you to those interesting things, and in this show in particular, because it does have a heavy political aspect to it. The Jacobites, the French, the Scots, the Restoration, the Stuarts and all that. That’s the canvas in which these characters are moving about and telling the story, so you kind of are constantly touching into that world.
But for you as a storyteller what activates it? When you look back at the first season, are the things that make you say, “This is why I’m telling the story”?
It’s mostly about surprise, to me. I’m always looking for surprise in a story, surprise in an ongoing series, taking the audience off-stride, making them feel like I’m telling them one story and then, “Oh my God, I didn’t even realize this is where you were going with that.” Or coming into a scene and feeling like you know exactly how it’s going to run, and then changing it up at the end. That’s always what I’m looking for in stories — to keep me interested.
It’s one of the things I liked about the book — it was a page-turner in the sense of, “Jesus, did that really just happen? What the hell is going to happen next?” That sense of anything can happen, it’s anybody’s game and the characters are all vulnerable. And it can go in directions you’re not expecting — like, to suddenly return to the 20th Century in this season. Going to France and the surprise of that — I love that.
Like Claire being surprised that she actually falls in love with Jamie.
Yes. That’s not what she expected. You don’t expect it when she sits down with Jack Randall in “The Garrison Commander” in season one — that he’s going to start telling her the story of flogging Jamie and revealing his inner emotional landscape to her. It’s a surprise, but then the deeper you get to know the character, the way you portray them, you go, “Well, that makes sense, given who Jack Randall actually is.”
The end of season one is very difficult to watch. One of the things that made it challenging, in some ways, was that for Jack Randall, it wasn’t about exploitation and abuse. For him, it was a different dynamic. And that is what kept the unfolding of those scenes from being rote, if that makes any sense. It was awful and wrong, obviously, but we saw what was going on in his head as well. That kept the drama of it alive.
It kept him as a real person and not a monster or somebody that’s easy to write off, because you can’t identify with what they’re expressing, what they’re feeling. You can look at Jack, I think, and say, “Well, I kind of get it. I sort of see where he’s coming from. As repellent as it is on the outside, I can kind of see that his emotional landscape runs like this.” We’re all the hero of our own stories, and he is the hero in his. In his mind, he’s been victimized by the Scots. He was posted to this land of barbarians who did all these horrible things to him and his men, and they’ve turned him into this creature. He embraces the darkness and hates himself for doing it all at the same time.
Something just popped into my head that only 20 other people reading this interview will get — but Black Jack Randall is kind of like Gol Dukat from “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”
Oh, Dukat, yeah. That’s not a bad analogy, really. That’s pretty good.
Casting this must have been stressful, because your story is about taking characters to surprising and sometimes really challenging emotional and psychological places. You’ve got to have an actor who can do the comedy and the adventure, the wit and the boldness, but also the crises and the intimate moments.
The casting is a very tricky thing. It’s not my strong suit. It’s not my best element, to be honest. There are people on the show that do it better than I do. [Executive producers] Ira Behr and Maril [Davis] do a lot of the casting for the show, and they weigh in far more heavily than I do. I weigh in and I look at things and I make approvals and I give my thoughts, but there is a talent to that — to see something in a read is different than seeing it on film. You have to extrapolate from one to the other, because there are definitely actors who are not good at [casting] reads that are fantastic in front of the camera, and vice versa.
So [the skills are] weeding that out, not getting involved in their nervousness or their eagerness to please and seeing what they bring to it, looking at their body of work, seeing what they’ve done in the past. It takes an immersion into actors and understanding the casting landscape, who’s available, who’s not, who’s a fresh face, but who’s too green. But you see potential or you see natural instincts. That’s a skill, and I’m happy to delegate some of those things. The vast majority of the casting on the show is not done by me. I trust the people that work for me to do that.
With Caitrona, you hired an actress who did not have a ton of experience.
Yeah, with the major roles with Cat and Sam, it’s different. Then I’m intimately involved with that, because they are foundational to what we’re doing. It took us a very long time to cast Cat. She was the last one of the main cast that was put in place because the role was so critical. If she didn’t work, the show was not going to work. It was that cut and dried, because it was a first-person narrative. You’re going to be listening to her throughout. You’re going to be just watching her think. You’re going to be so intimately involved with that particular actress, since she was in every scene every day. So just stamina and the physical chops to do it day in and day out on the set, plus the innate acting ability. She didn’t have a huge resume, but you just saw it. It was just something all of us when we finally saw that tape, we went, “Could it be? Let’s make sure. Let’s give her a screen test and make sure that we’re not insane.” But it certainly seemed like it was all there, and it just was.
So everyone gravitated toward her?
We all did. But, you know, she self-taped and just sent it in and we had seen literally hundreds of actresses at that point. Some in person, some on tape, and we just couldn’t find her. [When we got] her tape, we all just got really excited. [We] put her in a room with Sam [Heughan], to see what the chemistry was like. Certainly that had to work. And it just worked perfectly, and it was beautiful, and it was really just, “Thank God,” because we were days away from shooting and everyone was starting to get nervous. We really had to have the actress.
What did you learn about making this show during the course of season one?
The lesson we should have learned, but never have learned is that we always write too much. The scripts are always too long and too big, but that was my curse on “Battlestar” too. I just tend to have too much on the page. We always have too much to shoot. We’re constantly pruning back. And then in the editing bay, [the first version is] 10 minutes long and I’m always cutting back. But I’ve accepted at this point, that’s just my process, and I like having too much.
Once you have it all, you can narrow it down.
Narrow it down to what matters and then tighten. If you don’t have enough, there’s only stretching, and stretching is the worst. There’s nothing worse than stretching the scene that’s not meant to be that long.
In terms of lessons specifically to this show, there were a lot of lessons just in terms of the physical production of the show. There was a big learning curve shooting the show in Scotland. There are difficulties to shooting a show that does not have a bunch of standing sets associated with it. That was a huge challenge. Much more difficult than I anticipated at the get-go. There’s a tremendous amount of just logistical production things I learned.
But in terms of the story and the script and all that, we cut back on the voiceovers as time went on. We slowly started opening the show up beyond Claire and [doing more with] Jamie, and it broadened out so we could get out of the first-person narrative exclusively.
This season you’ve jettisoned a lot of supporting characters from season one, and now you’re building up a new world. Is it going to be that kind of a show, where characters float in and float out of the overall narrative? When you were on “Battlestar,” you were on that ship. Everyone was stuck there, people didn’t go away and come back six months later.
Yeah, this is very different. Characters will come and go. Going into the third season, very few of the characters even from the second season continue into the third. You’re constantly picking up and dropping things by the wayside, which is a very different style of storytelling.
It is. I have to confess that’s one of the things that I often like about a show — the world of that family, that group. But this is a show where people float in and out tangentially to the rest of the show. I guess, at times, I find it hard to latch onto that stuff.
There’s a risk. The positive of it is, well, there’s always something new. Next week’s episode is not going to be like [every other episode.] It’s evolving. Who knows what’s over the next horizon? The risk is you don’t form connections with enough people, and it starts feeling like you’re just kind of floating along. And I don’t know that we’ll know the answer to that question until we’re pretty far down the line, because the story does do that. It will establish characters, meet them for a certain amount of the journey and then move on.
For more “Outlander” features and interviews, look here. Part two of Variety’s interview with Ron Moore will post next week.
Maureen Ryan, when are you going to publish the second part of this interview with Ron Moore?
I am really finding Season 2 a disappointment. It has Claire’s acerbic attitude towards Jamie and treating him like a half-wit. It is, yes, he should do this and, no, can’t tell him that… For those of us who have read the books, we know she never treated him like a child and also knew he was much better educated than even herself. I know what comes next and shall wait to see how it is handled before making any further comment. I have to say though that having Jack/Frank keep popping up is way overdone. After having firsthand knowledge of Black Jack, Frank putting his fist in her face in a rage when told of Jaime’s baby would have been enough for me concerning any future or not. His first act at the knowledge would have had me selling those clothes I came forward in to the highest bidder and that would have been that.
As a huge fan of the books, I am also confounded with the added emphasis given to Frank/Jack this season– all to the detriment of the character of Jamie. I love the TV series but somehow the Jamie/Claire relationship is suffering more than it should. The politics of this season seem to overshadow the people and that’s what we tune in for –the characters. I realize that the entire season is “in the can” so nothing can be done at this time, so I’m hoping that things will change in the second half of the season.
I’ve watched season 1 and season 2 so far, up to today’s episode .. It’s been enjoyable but I started to disconnect from the show from the episode where Jamie was brutally raped and mutulated by BJR. Knowing this, now Claire begs Jamie to spare BJR’s life so he can go on to sire children with young Mary (who was also just brutally raped in the previous episode) so his progeny can eventually produce her future husband Frank? Question to the fans of the books – Is this show brutish because it’s directed by a man or is the source material really thus preoccupied with rape? I’m starting to see through this show, it’s an incoherent, rape-obsessed joke – not entertainment. I will not be watching a single episode more. Good riddance.
The shows are based on the book series. The books were written by a (female) PhD historian, and give much greater detail and context. Although the series is historical fiction, the author and the show’s producers are very meticulous about historical accuracy. Unfortunately, life in 18th century Scotland was brutal. Rape was a common occurrence, and was viewed quite differently than it is today.
This series isn’t for everyone.
Both rape episodes (Season 1, episodes 15 and 16) were directed by a woman, Anna Forester. Sorry you are abandoning the show, what is to come (because I read the books) would probably change your mind. We only know what we know, and Claire is motivated by what she knows, which isn’t always true.
Well now, isn’t this interesting. I thought it was only me that saw how RDM et all short changes Sam Heughan. Jamie has to be compelling enough for Claire to give up 20th century to live in the violent and misogynic 18th century and the writing so far has not shown me that. They are missing out on the Jamie and Claire story and their live long connection, to flesh out more Frank Randall. Claire is a lady of substance in the 18th century and the moment she goes back to Frank she turns into a meek little mouse and let’s Frank overwhelm and overpower her and set conditions. Hoping the new writer this week does a better job with the narrative. I want to know why Claire stays with Jamie and then finally agrees to go back to Frank to save the life of Jamie’s child. So far I am not seeing it.
Oh no. A whole bunch of us have noticed that. And we sure haven’t taken kindly to it :( RDM has missed the essence of the books, which is the relationship between Jamie and Claire. Jamie and his love for Claire (and vice versa) should be foremost in he series, but it isn’t.
I completely agree. I hope this is not the reason for the delay in announcing season 3. I don’t like this at all. I have been re-reading each scene in the book after it airs to keep the real essence of their relationship in my mind instead of RDM’s version. His need to create drama is childish and has ruined the beautiful relationship that drew me in.
Oh, and the character of BJR is a monster, plain and simple. Bad wartime experiences don’t turn someone into a sadistic monster–they are more or less born that way.
I have had a notion since first seeing the cast along with Diana and Ron on a panel at the beginning of Outlander that Ron Moore is not pleased with the attention that Sam Heughan has received for not only his portrayal of Jamie but also for his physical attraction to female fans. In other words, is Ron jealous because the male most associated with Outlander is not Ron Moore? He seems to think Tobias Menzies is on a par with the greatest actors of all times (good, not great), but then Tobias would not stand out in a crowd, nor would Ron Moore, if no one knew who he was. Sam would. Maybe a little testosterone war going on. And I truly wish Moore would stop with the kilt. Jamie, Murtagh, Graham, even Grant do justice to a kilt. Ron Moore does not. He doesn’t seem to realize that Jamie and Claire are the story, Sam is Jamie, and Moore should get down on his knees and thank goodness for it. Simple equation, no Sam, no Jamie, no Outlander. No Ron Moore…..well.
I THINK RDM THINKS THAT TOBIAS BRINGS SOME SORT OF PROFESSIONALISM TO OUTLANDER. I BELIEVE THAT HE WAS PORTIRAYED BY DG AS A PYSCO (POSSIBLY SCREWED UP BY HIS POST IN SCOTLAND) BUT DO WE CARE ? HE DID HORRIBLE THINGS AND SHOULD PAY FOR IT, BUT TO KEEP ON BRINGING HIM INTO THE SHOW IS A —HERE HE COMES AGAIN— MAKE HIM GO AWAY. I THINK RDM HAS SUCH A FASCINATION WITH TOBIAS THAT HE IS FORCING US TO ENDURE HIS CONTINUING ADMIRATION. WHEN I AM REWATCHING EPS I SKIP 106, 114, 201, 202, AND FAST-FORWARD THRU MOST OF 203. 204 HOLDS A BEGINNING OF INTEREST AGAIN. GIVE US THE STORY OF JAMIE WITH CLAIRE. RON CANNOT MAKE A MORE INTERESTING VERSION. REALLY DO GET TIRED OF WATCHING CLAIRES FACE ALL OF THE TIME WITH HER ARMS FOLDED IN FRONT OF HER. I TRULY AM A BIG FAN OF THE OUTLANDER SERIES EVEN THOUGH I HAVE A FEW. WANTS . MORE JAMIE AND CLAIRE MOMENTS
I love how much access Ron Moore, Terry Dresbach, Jon Gary Steele, Bear McCreary, Anne Kenny, Toni Graphia, et al. allow. Knowing what’s involved (a lot of hard work!) and seeing all the behind the scenes happenings that make it all come together for us each week keeps me really invested. So glad the writers are moving away from the trap of Claire’s POV. [I’ve only recently started reading the books and I really can’t get over what a spoiled brat she is (in the books).] This show’s cast is really special. I much prefer the characters as they are on the show – Caitriona Balfe has given Claire some warmth that’s lacking in the books. Sam Heughan is totally invested in his role as Jamie (but what’s not to love about Jamie?) and he seems to gladly carry the the burden of promoting the show on press tour. He’s really more than just a pretty face/hot body and deserves recognition for his work here. Murtagh is winning my heart this season, Fergus, Louise, the Comte, Mary Hawkins, Sandringham, King Louis, Prince Charlie are fantastic and I want them to stay (though I know some of them can’t)! I love the Frasers and Mackenzies and really hope that the stories of those that meet their end in Dragonfly in Amber get a proper farewell on screen before moving to Season 3/Voyager.
To each their own, I guess. Show!Claire could really use some of Book!Claire’s sense of humor instead of standing around looking haughty and prickly. As for Claire being a spoiled brat in the books…well I can’t imagine book!Claire to act all “I’m the lady of this mansion! Know your place you boor!” like she did with Murtagh on the show ;-)
Claire is AWFUL. Terrible actress! And that voice, and the screeching ugh! Terrible character. I am told the writing is as bad as EL James.
Give me the wind swept highlands and the rough-hewn castles and cottages any day, over Paris. Much preferred season 1
Sam, Jamie is the show and he should get an award. He makes it all believable and you definitely fall in love with him. And the books are amazing and when you know his character from the books and then you see him on the screen you just know that Sam is perfect and is Jamie.
Co-signing on all the comments about Sam Heughan. Emmy-worthy performance, even with writing that downplays the character of Jamie.
Totally agree, Sam has been getting the shaft for some unexplicable reason, from the director and even from Cait and Diana G! Seems like there’s some kind of a distorted dynamic on set.. At the last Comic Con, a fan from the audience asked the Outlander panel what they would do for love. Sam sweetly said “Anything” and Cait made a vomiting gesture sticking a finger in her mouth. Later, Diana G. was answering a question about casting the leads and said (without a hint of sarcasm) that when she first looked up Sam on IMDB she immeduately said he was “disgusting”. What? Totally weird..
Yes, Yes, J, Marilyn, and Susan are correct in their assessment of RDM dislike or bias of Sam and his talent. We love the story, but Outlander would not be as popular without Jamie and Sam is Jamie. His total ignoring Sam’s performance in 115 and 116 was sickening and just sad.I thought Sam’s performance was outstanding, I couldn’t take my eyes off of his face. It said so much without many words. Claire loved Jamie so much and therefore we love Jamie but we are not getting that feeling from the writing. I feel so sorry for the non book readers because they are missing their bond, Jamie’s words to her. 25 million fans can’t all be wrong, even if RDM wants to rewrite the story. Yes Cait and Tobias are good but Sam, he is why we are watching each week.
Loved the reference to Gul Dukat (not Gol by the way)…….made perfect sense to me.
Yes, would love to know why Mr. Moore never mentions anything about Sam’s talent. His bias is fairly obvious so maybe he’d like to address it. Sans work on the fortress speech was outstanding and yet Mr. Moore said nothing about it on his podcast. Not a peep about Sam’s performance in 115 or 116, either. Makes me sad.
The show is beautifully shot, both seasons.
But I have three complaints:
1. Sloppy details, for example when Claire fusses over a man dying of pox and then only wipes her hands on her skirt before touching Jamie.
2. Writing. Extended pervy torture scenes? Graphic splashes of gore, torture and rape? Ok, fine, if you must. But let’s not pretend that they add grit or paint some kind of special, repressed ‘psychosexual complexity’ between Randall and Jamie. It’s just clunky writing. I’d rather have clever and twisted psychological thrills. Also, characters make some irrational decisions only to advance the plot – we can see the writers pulling the strings.
3. The opening song is annoying and too long. :)
This show is based on a book series that over 25 million people in 40+ countries have read and love wholeheartedly. Ron Moore has (so far) captured the essence of both books to the satisfaction of the books fans while strengthening the few weak parts of this epic story. If you haven’t read the books, try to watch with the belief that what seems odd will probably be explained “at the appropriate time.” Enjoy this journey and some or all of your complaints regarding details that seem not to have good or sound reasons behind them will, eventually, be revealed and make sense as to why they were necessary. Diana Gabaldon is an excellent storyteller and Ron Moore has done an unbelievable job following the books faithfully while bringing life to both Gabaldon’s characters and the entire epic adventure. Fast forward through the theme song, if you’re anxious to get to the action. Sometimes I do, but I do love both versions and I listen to the soundtrack too.
That hack EL James also sold a lot of books but is universally kicked for her childish writing. Methinks this is the same situation. I agree with the OP and will add that Claire is completely unwatchable, as well as too old.
Hi Nancy! Thanks for the reply. Yes, I do skip the opening song.. Probably because I tend to binge on episodes, so it just gets old after a while. But I’m sure it’s useful to get people who randomly tune in into the mood and style of the show.
I haven’t read the books, totally respect the fans and love this show but my complaints are well-founded and strictly about the quality of screenwriting.
Yes..please ask RDM to speak about Same Heughans talent and contribution to the show. From his statements in this article..he is delusional or insane..does he even watch his own show…in Garrison Commander..Black Jack sucker punches Claire to intimidater her there is not connection to be had. He is the bad guy..the monster of the story …this sets Jamie and Claire up to be married to protect and for the story to move forward. Its obvious to many that Mr. Moore has developed an un natural obsession for the actor playing BJR….Even Diana callls BJR the bad guy.. I am sure others can explain better than I what made this series great and how bizarre the path Moore has taken with it. Starz could have had an epic runaway hit…such a shame. .
Sorry Marilyn, there is a reason why Tobias was nominated for a Golden Globe playing the dual roles with such talent that few actors could either match or do better. I think this series is a runaway hit and maybe this year the politics of Hollywood will recognize the overall amazing production and award it with Emmy nominations not only for its actors, but also its producers/writers, creative designers and music and photography. I’m sorry that Anna Foerester who directed The Wedding as well as the last two episodes from Season 1 (yes, a woman directed the most horrific male rape ever filmed), is not directing this year. I hope she comes back for Season 3.
Nancy – stop trolling fan comments. Do you work for the show? You sound like a man who works for the show.
Maureen. . .please ask Ron Moore to speak specifically about Sam Heughan’s performance as Jamie. He never mentions Sam directly in any interview I have seen, whether video-taped or printed, for any publication, and I read or watch every one that I can find online. He pays short shrift to the lead actor (Sam) while only praising Caitriona and Tobias Menzies for his performance(s). I also want to point out that Ron has said that Jamie’s character is not poetic. . .I and a million other women would beg to differ. The one thing that has kept us reading Diana’s books is the character of Jamie and his poetic language. . .”“You are my courage, as I am your conscience,” he whispered. “You are my heart—and I your compassion. We are neither of us whole, alone. Do ye not know that, Sassenach?” from Drums of Autumn. We haven’t seen much of Jamie’s humor or his poetic language in the first or second season, and that has been a great disappointment. I think he concentrates on the “arcs,” the plot, and the surprises (his radical changes) more than presenting faithful characterizations that Diana created.
Oh, he does sometimes mention him, but usually in order to mock him somehow.
What? Jamie’s character isn’t poetic? What does that even mean? Did her read the goddam books? Jamie is much more verbal and poetic than Claire, but you’d never know it from Ron’s presentation of him. :(
I agree. He is the one that makes the show watchable. I liked Claire in the books, thou often she was annoying and selfish. In the series I can not stand her. She is lifeless, she is old and she looks like she is constipated all the time. She is plain and boring. Very disappointing.
RDM consistently sacrifices Jamie’s character to further the plot .. and somehow that plot seems to always have either Frank or Black Jack included as a way to undermine Jamie or remove Jamie from the forefront and Outlander IS about the story of a marriage and great love between Jamie and Claire that stands the test of time whether RDM likes it or not. And it DOES diminish Jamie’s characterization when RDM cuts into it piecemeal.
Sam has been nothing short of brilliant given what he sometimes has to work with and when he is given good writing of his character he is always on point and knocks it out of the ballpark.
I think that Ron wants to attract male viewers and Jamie is already the perfect man without ALL the frills.
Only is you consider “frills” to be a poetic nature, great sense of humor and excellent intuitive intelligence.
Having short experiences with some of the characters seems in parody with real life. People are forever waltzing into one’s life staying for a brief time and then waltzing out, and some leave indelible impression.
Wonderful interview!
Excellent interview!