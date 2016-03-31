Investigation Discovery is diving back into the weeds of the O.J. Simpson murder case by greenlighting the docu series “Hard Evidence: OJ Is Innocent.”

The six-episode series, targeted to premiere early next year, promises to offer new evidence and a new theory about the 1994 double murder of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted of the charges in 1995 after the nearly year-long “trial of the century” that has been revisited in FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson” limited series, which wraps its 10-episode run on Tuesday.

“Hard Evidence” has been championed by actor Martin Sheen, a producer and narrator of the series. The basis for the project has been the sleuthing during the past 21 years of Dallas-based private investigator William Dear.

Henry Schleiff, group president for Investigation Discovery, told reporters Thursday that he knew Simpson years ago, when he was an exec at HBO and Simpson was a star of the cabler’s series “First and 10.” He was skeptical when the “Hard Evidence” pitch landed on his desk.

“I’ve always personally believed that (Simpson) did it — all the evidence pointed to it,” Schleiff said. The material that Dear has amassed in his long obsession with the Simpson saga is “really fascinating,” he added.

Dear said his “exhaustive” work on the case has turned up a host of new information including an “undiscovered eyewitness.”

“This revealing series will now show you what may have really happened based upon all the facts, so for the first time, you will be able to judge for yourself. I am certain viewers will be shocked to learn who O.J. may have actually been covering up for,” Dear said.

“Hard Evidence” hails from Objective Media Group America and All3Media America. Sheen, Dear, Jimmy Fox, Greg Lipstone and Layla Smith are exec producers.