“Notorious” has been cut to 10 episodes at ABC, but the show is not cancelled, Variety has learned.
Sources say the network is retaining actor options. The new drama will not be yanked off the schedule, and the 10 episodes will air. Originally, “Notorious” landed an initial 13-episode order.
The drama has struggled to attract an audience, despite its prime Thursday night timeslot in between ABC’s top-rated scripted series “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” which has dipped this season, following its weak “Notorious” lead-in. “Notorious” premiered on Sept. 22 to under 5.5 million viewers and has declined each week. Its most recent airing on Oct. 20 brought in 3.89 million viewers for its fifth episode.
Come January, Shondaland’s TGIT will be back in full force with Season 6 of “Scandal” slotting back in at 9 p.m. (“Scandal” was pushed to midseason, due to Kerry Washington’s pregnancy, and the scheduling was previously announced, long before “Notorious” even debuted.)
“Notorious” stars Daniel Sunjata and Piper Perabo. Inspired by the lives of famed criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and cable news producer Wendy Walker, the series is a provocative look at the unique, sexy, and dangerous interplay of criminal law and the media. The episode trim was first reported by TVLine.
ABC’s other new drama, “Conviction” — which has drawn stark parallels to “Notorious” from critics — is also struggling to perform in its first season. Last night, its fourth episode brought in 4.9 million viewers (0.8/3), but insiders say no decision has been made, regarding the future of the series.
I really like this series. Networks need to get some better programming than Grey’s Anatomy. I don’t know how that show has been on so long. I loved “Notorious” and would like nothing better than to see it come back.
Notorious is an awesome show. It was left in a cliffhanger and I’m disappointed show was left where it was. Please bring show back soon
Of course, two shows that actually require a little thought and aren’t contrived and gently question ethics and they are being considered for cancellation. Once again the low levels of critical thought in the American public speak out and demonstrate that the unrealism of reality tv is about as much thinking they can handle.
Two great believable shows! Don’t cancel! Conviction is great!
I agree with Leslie!!! They’re removing the good shows that actually can be believable and keeping the disgusting ones that you can’t follow. I hope Notorious makes it for several seasons.
So many great shows are being cancelled and they are putting on really lame ones. Why???? Notorious is an awesome show.
I love Notorious and Conviction. I dont have cable (like so many others ) so Im not counted in the ratings. We need to be their cheerleaders to keep on some good shows
I liked the show and want to see it return.
Please this show is AWESOME! Please do not cancel it!
Please do not cancel this show.
Please don’t cancel Notorious. It’s one of my faves to watch. It’s a great show.
We love this show! Hope it continues!🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️
Please don’t cancel. Greatest show with the best stars. Why do they always cancel the good ones???
This is the only show i was watching on any network this season. Sad that it may be gone. Love the chemistry between the main characters.
Love both shows,hope they continue.They are way better than some of the other crap on TV
I love Notorious and Piper Perabo. I sure hope it lasts.
I loved Notorious, I think it is one of the best on. Election is over. give it a try again
This is one of the best shows on TV. Everyone I know watches the show and loves it. Why you would think of canceling this show is beyond me. This is a great show. Very bad decision I think heads should roll.
I love the show. ABC, if you cancel this show, you miss out on a lot of great talent replacing it with pathetic reality ones. This show has some depth compared to some of your other shows which have not. Will be going to CW for Nashville. Go forth with your ongoing string. I for one will look else where for shows with depth! Julia George and the rest of the cast have a lot to offer!
i love the show. pls find a time stable so that we may keep seeing it
Please keep notorious going.its definetly one of the better shows.
Love this show and the actors in it. Why do they keep canceling the good ones. Most of the time replacing it with pathetic reality shows. Done with TV
Great show but hard to compete with Thursday night football, College and NFL. Just need to move it to a different night.
Great show. But football, college and NFL rules on Thursday nights. Just needs to be moved to a different night.
I love this show… Please do not cancel
Do not cancel this show. It is one of the best new shows this year along with conviction.
Do not cancel Notorius. It is a good show
This is a great series. One of the few my husband and I both like. I think it is unfair to let it go so soon!
Come on ABC, this is truly a great series and find it rather frustrating that it gets cut just as its really getting exciting. Go on keep it running please.
Please don’t cancel Notorius. Give it a chance to find its audience. Make changes, if you must, but keep main actors. They have excellent chemistry.
Geez people how could you cancel such a great show. Yes the election BS is over now lets get on to some serious good tv shows. I have always like Notorious from the start, and I think its going to be a sad day if the show is totally cancelled you can take Scandal of the air its the most stupid show on the network tried watching it a few episodes and it sucks boring, doesn’t move foreward, to much drama which is not what I like in a series. If Scandal was gone it wouldn’t matter I don’t watch it anymore
I love this show! The only reason ratings have been low is because of the election. With election news stopping or becoming less interesting) everyone will have time to catch up on thisTV show. Just make sure it doesn’t air the same time as Hanity.
I am so sick of Networks cutting great shows without even bothering to tie them up. I am going stop watching these stupid network shows. They want viewers but treat like nonentities.
This is the MO for ABC. There have been a couple of cliffhanger shows in the past on ABC that didn’t even finish the story line… just left you hanging.
Love this show!!!!
They delayed Scandal for this? Terrible show.
