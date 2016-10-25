“Notorious” has been cut to 10 episodes at ABC, but the show is not cancelled, Variety has learned.

Sources say the network is retaining actor options. The new drama will not be yanked off the schedule, and the 10 episodes will air. Originally, “Notorious” landed an initial 13-episode order.

The drama has struggled to attract an audience, despite its prime Thursday night timeslot in between ABC’s top-rated scripted series “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” which has dipped this season, following its weak “Notorious” lead-in. “Notorious” premiered on Sept. 22 to under 5.5 million viewers and has declined each week. Its most recent airing on Oct. 20 brought in 3.89 million viewers for its fifth episode.

Come January, Shondaland’s TGIT will be back in full force with Season 6 of “Scandal” slotting back in at 9 p.m. (“Scandal” was pushed to midseason, due to Kerry Washington’s pregnancy, and the scheduling was previously announced, long before “Notorious” even debuted.)

“Notorious” stars Daniel Sunjata and Piper Perabo. Inspired by the lives of famed criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and cable news producer Wendy Walker, the series is a provocative look at the unique, sexy, and dangerous interplay of criminal law and the media. The episode trim was first reported by TVLine.

ABC’s other new drama, “Conviction” — which has drawn stark parallels to “Notorious” from critics — is also struggling to perform in its first season. Last night, its fourth episode brought in 4.9 million viewers (0.8/3), but insiders say no decision has been made, regarding the future of the series.