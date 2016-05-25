Nickelodeon Greenlights Season 2 of ‘Loud House,’ Picks Up New Game-Themed Toon (EXCLUSIVE)

Nickelodeon has given a second-season greenlight to its hit new animated series “The Loud House,” paving the way for 14 more episodes. The studio has also picked up a new game-themed animated series, “Glitch Techs,” which is set for 20 episodes to begin airing in 2018.

“The Loud House,” from creator Chris Savino, came out of Nick’s successful Animated Shorts Program, which is designed to find and cultivate creative talent. The show follows the exploits of Lincoln Loud and his houseful of sisters, 10 in all. Since its debut on May 2, the series has delivered 1.8 million total viewers, averaging 3.3/981,000 in kids 2-11 and 3.2/565,000 in kids 6-11.

Season two will dive deeper into the chaos of the Loud family and explore the personalities of Lincoln’s 10 sisters more deeply.

“The fun, chaotic world of ‘The Loud House’ is connecting with our audience, and we are very happy to bring even more stories about Lincoln and his family to them,” said Nick’s senior VP, animation and games, James Stephenson.

“Glitch Techs,” which is the working title, is about two kids recruited to battle video-game monsters that have found their way into the real world. The series comes from Eric Robles (“Fanboy & Chum Chum”) and Dan Milano (“Greg the Bunny,” “Warren the Ape”), both mined from Nick’s Artist Collective, an in-house artist-led development program. “Glitch Techs” will be produced at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank.

“Nickelodeon is also thrilled to add the action-comedy ‘Glitch Techs’ to our pipeline of original content. The series comes from a stellar creative team, who has given us great characters, an exciting world and a truly innovative take on connecting games with with storytelling through a show we think kids will love,” said Stephenson.