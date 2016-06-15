Colombia’s Caracol TV and Netflix have inked an exclusive licensing pact for a couple of new series produced by Caracol. In this landmark deal, Netflix has the exclusive first window and SVOD rights to the Colombian broadcaster’s series “Surviving Pablo Escobar” (aka “Popeye”) and “La Nina.”

“La Nina” is currently a primetime ratings hit on Caracol in Colombia while “Surviving Pablo” is still in development. Both skeins will start streaming exclusively on Netflix in Latin America, the United States, Canada, Spain, Portugal and Andorra in the next few months.

“It’s a big deal for the Hispanic market; Netflix continues to give more importance to local content,” said Caracol’s international sales VP Lisette Osorio.

The streaming giant is also in talks with Caracol to acquire the SVOD rights to Caracol’s epic telenovela “The White Slave,” which has aired on NBCU’s Telemundo and sold across the world. Caracol’s 2006 telenovela hit “Sin Tetas no hay Paraiso” and its mega-production “Pablo Escobar, el Patron del Mal” have been streaming on Netflix for some time.

“Surviving Pablo Escobar” is based on the autobiography of John Jairo Velasquez, alias “Popeye,” who was the leader and commander of Escobar’s squadron of hitmen and gave himself up to prevent the murder of the woman he loved. Escobar’s death changes the dynamics within the prison where “Popeye” is forced to readjust his alliances.

“La Nina,” based on real life events, tracks a young girl who was abducted by guerrilla fighters and experienced the horrors of Colombia’s decades-long insurrection first-hand.

Touting cinematic production values, the 60-episode period telenovela “The White Slave” traces the life of a white woman raised by slaves, who years after being separated from her family, comes back to America to avenge the death of her biological parents, free her adoptive family and reunite with the love of her life.