NBC Orders Topical News Comedy Show ‘Common Sense’

NBC has greenlit “Common Sense,” an unscripted topical comedy series featuring real people from all walks of life commenting on the buzzworthy news and events of the week, the network announced on Tuesday.

In “Common Sense,” cameras will head to workplaces, restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and bars all over the country to hear candid, unfiltered opinions from a cast of recurring characters that will express their opinions on the week’s most talked-about news from big headlines to random local stories.

“Common Sense” hails from All3Media’s Studio Lambert, along with the newly-formed Universal Television Alternative Studio. Studio Lambert’s chief executive Stephen Lambert will exec produce with Tania Alexander, Alex Katz, Greg Lipstone and Greg Goldman.

“We are delighted to be working with Meredith and her team in making an innovative comedy with real people filmed across America. The series will build on our experience of producing the fast turnaround global hit ‘Gogglebox’ and its U.S. version, ‘The People’s Couch,’” said Lambert.

“We can’t wait to listen in, laugh and capture the authentic, entertaining ways everyday people are reacting to the news of the week,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “As the creator of some of the most groundbreaking formats of our time, we are honored to partner with Stephen on something so original and timely.”

“Common Sense” was originally developed by Studio Lambert for the BBC, which has also picked up a British version of the show that will launch in early 2017.

NBC’s “Common Sense” does not have a premiere date or production start date yet.