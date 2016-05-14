NBC has made a decision on their final bubble show: “Mysteries of Laura” has been cancelled after two seasons.

The cop dramedy stars “Will and Grace” alum Debra Messing, and has been a steady performer for NBC in its second season.

“Mysteries of Laura” had a solid season on Wednesdays for NBC this season, averaging a 1.5 rating and 8.8 million viewers overall — down just about 5% from its first season and providing a solid lead-in to “Law & Order: SVU.”

Messing stars alongside Josh Lucas, Laz Alonso, Janina Gavankar and Max Jenkins. Jeff Rake, McG, Greg Berlanti, Aaron Kaplan, Todd Lituchy and Sarah Schechter are exec producers with Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Kapital Entertainment behind the series.

Last year, “Mysteries of Laura” was also on the bubble, before landing a second season renewal.

The news comes after NBC cleared house yesterday, canceling comedies “Undateable,” “Crowded” and Eva Longoria’s “Telenovela,” plus dramas “Game of Silence” and “Heartbeat.”