NBC has made a decision on their final bubble show: “Mysteries of Laura” has been cancelled after two seasons.
The cop dramedy stars “Will and Grace” alum Debra Messing, and has been a steady performer for NBC in its second season.
“Mysteries of Laura” had a solid season on Wednesdays for NBC this season, averaging a 1.5 rating and 8.8 million viewers overall — down just about 5% from its first season and providing a solid lead-in to “Law & Order: SVU.”
Messing stars alongside Josh Lucas, Laz Alonso, Janina Gavankar and Max Jenkins. Jeff Rake, McG, Greg Berlanti, Aaron Kaplan, Todd Lituchy and Sarah Schechter are exec producers with Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Kapital Entertainment behind the series.
Last year, “Mysteries of Laura” was also on the bubble, before landing a second season renewal.
The news comes after NBC cleared house yesterday, canceling comedies “Undateable,” “Crowded” and Eva Longoria’s “Telenovela,” plus dramas “Game of Silence” and “Heartbeat.”
I’ve been setting here wonder where it went. Was a good show
Dumb decision. My favorite show.
I can’t believe they cancelled Undateable, Telenevella, and the Adventures of Laura. Three of my favorite shiws. That decision will probably cost them alot of fans. I hope they rethink that decision.
I really liked this show. I am incredibly happy to hear that it is cancelled.
This was the only show I watched on NBC. You need better programming around to keep viewers.
Best show they have had. They really made a horrible choice. I’m also mad how they left it off. My feelings is truly hurt.
BOOoooo to NBC for canceling “Laura”!,,, One of their better shows, but I’m not surprised–they don’t have a clue as to what is good.
Mysteries of Laura was one of my favorite shows, I think they made a mistake cancelling it.
I loved that show, Mysteries of Laura! I am very disappointed!!!!
It is so sad that one of the best shows you had has bin cancel. I hope you realize you made a big mistake.
Stupid move NBC. One of the best shows you have and you cancel it. Stupid, Stupid, Stupid. This was the best show you had. I have no reason to watch NBC anymore.
Another show bites the dust,how sad you take a good show and puff gone who there is in charge they need to rethink some of there thoughts for the most part you are loseing viewers,and so it goes.Need some good TV but not on NBC.
Why in the world would you cancel one of the best shows on NBC. Mysteries of Laura was in my opinion one of the best shows you have aired in a very long time. I am so sick of the reality shows and all of the other garbage that is shown on TV these days and really looked forward to Wednesday night for my favorite show. Thanks for nothing!!
Sorry to see this cancelled. It was a fun show our family enjoyed.
Really NBC!!!! I LOVE THIS SHOW!!
MY GOD THIS WAS THE BEST SHOW ON TV!!! it was current had all your ethic players with Humor the & Romance.. DO YOU PEOPLE NEED A SLAP ON THE HEAD~~~It was by far the most the most enjoyable a strong mom in the middle of all the “SHIT” and she still got the bad guys!!!! COME ON REALLY – I will come down there & show U how RIGHT she is… RETHINK/RELOOK YOUR WRONG!!!
PLEASE it is my only show I watch (TRY AGAIN) no more reality BULLSHIT!!! Let’s make TV fun again
This was one of the best shows on TV. I will not get involved in another series on NBC as they have a habit of unjustified cancellation of quality shows. They keep the raunchy shows and let the goods ones go.
I think this was about the only NBC show I was watching…bye bye NBC!!!!!!
This is way I hate nbc. They cancel all the good shows. I am very disappointed
I’am very disappointed, love the show
That was the only show we looked forward to each week. Maybe another network will pick it up.
So disappointed in NBC. But, cancelling the Good shows and keeping the Garbage shows is the way they seem to do business. I LOVED watching The mysteries of Laura and I’m truly hurt to not see Laura Diamond work her magic anymore. To the powers that be at nbc that made this decision. You Suck!!!
Agree!
Why cancel such an entertaining and we’ll done show wheel continuing to carry ridiculous quasi-reality shows?
So upset for their cancellation, one of the two shows I watch on nbc
I continue to not understand what it takes to make a series stay on the air. they wonder why people keep going fromcable television to Netflix and not wanting to watch cable television, please put the Mysteries of Laura back on on Tuesday night and keep it on and give it a chance.
I loved the mysteries of Laura. I want it back. The reason the ratings were down was because you moved it from Tuesdays to Wednesday.
I’d love to know the same thing!!!! PUT IT BACK ON!!!!! So many other shows are left on for over 10 years and they’re the same crap over and over again. This show very entertaining with laughter to balance all of the nasty and the cast was phenomenal!!!!! PLEASE, PLEASE PUT IT BACK ON, you didn’t give anyone a chance to even get started. I was telling everyone I one about it and they were just starting to watch it and they LOVED IT!!!!!!
I’d love to know who the idiots and jackasses are who made the decision to cancel Mysteries of Laura! WTH!! Please get your head(s) out of your butt(s), re-think your decision and put the series back on the air!
Very, very disappointing. Loved Mysteries of Laura. You popped my bubble.
Tragic! Looked forward to being able to laugh each week. The fun shows are being cancelled….
i was waiting to watch mysteries of laura not happy
another stupid decision by NBC….was one of the few watchable shows…………..
They should reconsider. Good show that is worth keeping.
why do they cancel the good shows and keep the crap. maybe NBC needs to hire some one with brains!!
Another good show gone ,its a great family show . Hopefully another TV channel would be smart to pick it up
Love this show. I can not understand why it has been cancelled. Loved the storylines and all of the people on the show.
Can’t believe they are cancelling this show. It was one of the best shows left, We will miss these characters. Loved Debra Messing in this. She is one of my favorites!!! So sorry, The writers and cast didn’t disappoint the fans – this show was always on the top of my list. Please – can someone save Laura!!!!
First Nashville and now Mysteries of Laura! Two terrific shows featuring strong women characters and story lines. So disappointing. I thought for sure MOL would survive since it was a fan favorite. Doesn’t make sense. I hope the creators of this show shop around for a “new home” like Lionsgate TV is trying to do for Nashville.
too bad! I loved that show and the cast. :(
WHAT A BUNCH OF CRAP!!! It’s ALWAYS about money, even with the shows that are actually doing very well. “Mysteries of Laura” is a WONDERFUL show, full of humor, drama and excellent acting. Yet another show that will have an unfinished ending. YOU SUCK NBC!
The only good show they had and they cancelled it. Now I won’t be watching NBC at all!
It unbelievable how all the good shows they want to cut and leave us with cap to watch on local channels laura was more of a family show my kids loved watching it now they want to take away all our shows how would they feel if we protested and stop watching nbc,abc,CBS and fox !!!! Just pay the money and bring our shows back ….
I agree. NBC you do suck!
The people pulling the plug are only interested in certain age” viewership”. When they cancelled Harry’s Law, I was more than hacked off. That was absolutely, one of the best shows ever on tv!! There was comedy and very good acting on the show. The ages they are worried about are the younger generation , not we middle age/older viewers, who are more than likely, actually staying home and watching the shows that are very worthy of NOT being cancelled. Laura has had its good and bad, but I’m not ready to see the show end without those 2 back together! They have some chemistry that needs to be finalized….
Bravo. Best news of all the cancellations!
Why are you happy to see a show that others enjoyed so much cancelled? I don’t get it..
This makes it unanimous now all of my favorite shows have been cancelled for next year.
You know, I get all kinds of phone calls from nelson ratings and such, one can help to wonder if these calls carry any weight when it comes time to choose which programs stay, and which ones go. Over the years, I have seen allot of good shows get canceled early, and seen allot terrible shows extended. It would be nice to know just who the person was that makes these sometimes poor choices. It’s not NBC or ABC its a person behind these decisions. I as well watched mysteries of Laura because it was humorous and heartwarming. Netflix here I go!
The Mysteries of Laura was my favorite show! I love Debra Messing and Josh Lucas..absolutely great chemistry. I hate you NBC!!!
How this even got a second season is the real Mystery!
Mysteries of Laura is one of the few scripted shows not on PBS or Starz that both my husband and I watch. I’m so sad to read of the cancellation.
This show looked God-awful and the title wasn’t helping. Another standard issue cop show from one of the standard issue networks.
Not only wasn’t this show “great” as some have said, it wasn’t even good.
How it lasted two seasons is beyond me.
Traditional network TV is dead and buried, especially when it comes to this run of the mill cop show.
Well, you clearly never watched the show because “run-of-the-mill” was the one thing it wasn’t. No one else had ever tried to blend a police procedural with a family sitcom.
Please refrain from commenting on things you know nothing about.
I totally agree!
RIGHT ON!
REALLY!!!!! THIS SHOW IS REALLY GOOD, YALL CANCEL IT. RETHINK IT AND CANCEL THE BULLSHIT SHOW’S.