Molly Ringwald Joins The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ as Archie’s Mom

Molly Ringwald is bringing a little ’80s realness to The CW next year. The “Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles” star has booked a recurring guest role on “Riverdale” as Archie’s mother Mary Andrews, Variety has learned.

Mary left Riverdale two years ago to follow her dreams, but blows back into town in her family’s hour of need. She not only reconnects with Archie and her husband, Fred (Luke Perry), but also her former high school friends Hermione and Alice. Her reappearance coincides with the Homecoming Dance.

“Riverdale” hails from Warner Bros. Television and “Supergirl” and “The Flash” executive producer Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions. Set in the present day and based on the iconic Archie Comics characters, “Riverdale” is described as a surprising and subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends, exploring the surrealism of small-town life — the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome façade. Berlanti serves as exec producer alongside Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also penned the pilot, which was directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

The series stars K.J. Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, and Madelaine Petsch and Ashleigh Murray as Cheryl and Josie, respectively.

Ringwald will appear in episodes 10 and 11 of “Riverdale.” Her latest TV credits include a stint on Bravo’s “Odd Mom Out” and a lengthy tenure on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” She is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.