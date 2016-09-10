‘Mistresses’ Cancelled by ABC After Four Seasons

“Mistresses” has been cancelled, Variety has learned, and the soapy summer drama will not be returning for a fifth season.

The fourth season wrapped up this week with the September 6th finale ultimately serving as the series finale.

Created by K.J. Steinberg, “Mistresses” is based on the U.K. series of the same name. Over the four seasons, the female-driven ensemble included Alyssa Milano, Rochelle Aytes, Yunjin Kim, Jes Macallan, Jennifer Esposito and Tabrett Bethell, though Milano only appeared in the first two seasons and Esposito joined for just the third.

The sexy series followed a group of female friends whose lives are complicated by their relationships.

Premiering in June 2013, each of the four seasons spanned 13 episodes. The debut season opened to 4.4 million viewers and held steady with numbers going up for the sophomore run, but the audience began to fall in the third season and even more so in the fourth with the show’s lowest-rated episode airing in July, bringing in below 2 million viewers. The Sept. 6 finale attracted an audience of just 2.57 million viewers.