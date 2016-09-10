‘Mistresses’ Cancelled by ABC After Four Seasons

Mistresses cancelled
Mistresses” has been cancelled, Variety has learned, and the soapy summer drama will not be returning for a fifth season.

The fourth season wrapped up this week with the September 6th finale ultimately serving as the series finale.

Created by K.J. Steinberg, “Mistresses” is based on the U.K. series of the same name. Over the four seasons, the female-driven ensemble included Alyssa Milano, Rochelle Aytes, Yunjin Kim, Jes Macallan, Jennifer Esposito and Tabrett Bethell, though Milano only appeared in the first two seasons and Esposito joined for just the third.

The sexy series followed a group of female friends whose lives are complicated by their relationships.

Premiering in June 2013, each of the four seasons spanned 13 episodes. The debut season opened to 4.4 million viewers and held steady with numbers going up for the sophomore run, but the audience began to fall in the third season and even more so in the fourth with the show’s lowest-rated episode airing in July, bringing in below 2 million viewers. The Sept. 6 finale attracted an audience of just 2.57 million viewers.

    1. Elise Aitken says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:29 am

      Have just literally finished watching the 4th season in the UK. I loved this show. How can this show be cancelled you can’t leave a cliff hanger like that at the end and not know what happens after. I need to know!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
    2. Kim says:
      June 8, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      This is such crap. Not many people I know even knew about this show bcuz there was never any advertising for it & I never knew when it was starting up bcuz I don’t watch ABC except for Mistresses & know I won’t watch it again especially seeing all these comments stating this is something ABC does often. How can u end a show with such a horrible series finale!!! Hopefully Netflix will do something to get this show back on the air. It’s June 8th, 2017 & I just found out this show was done!!! I thought all seasons were good with or without Allysa…..especially season 3 when they brought Calista on!!! Horrible Decision & I WONT watch ABC EVER AGAIN!!! This was a great show for the summer there’s nothing else on TV during the summer that’s really good now thanks to ABC it was probably a man that made that decision!!!

      Reply
      • Pat says:
        June 12, 2017 at 3:38 pm

        I really liked the show, except when one sister marries her sister’s ex and they killed Karen’s character off.

        Reply
    3. Sally says:
      June 7, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Very Disappointing! Big mistake cancelling the show, just like with Nashville. There is nothing else on in the summer, this was a great series! Everyone should stop watching ABC, they keep leaving us hanging… I know a lot of people that watched this, who is maki g all these bad decisions?

      Reply
    4. Diane says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      This is very disappointing. .I was looking forward to the 5th season starting up. .It wasn’t the show. .perhaps the tinge slot..Re-think this decision. .

      Reply
    5. Jorge says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      Really sad to see “Mistresses” go, always looked forward to this, the only summer show filled with exciting plot twist, good story line, great acting and all beautiful female cast. I was disappointed when A. Milano left, but the intriguing story line kept me watching. Hope Netflix, Amazon, or even another network.

      Reply
    6. Erin says:
      May 24, 2017 at 10:05 am

      Bring this show back!!!!!!! Please!!!!!! It’s such a great summer show!!!!!! 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻

      Reply
    7. barbara codrington says:
      April 22, 2017 at 12:35 am

      So sorry Mistresses was cancelled. Where are you getting your ratings from????? Such a mistake.

      Reply
    8. Mary says:
      December 24, 2016 at 5:29 pm

      I love this show why do ya cancel all the good shows

      Reply
    9. Maureen Curran says:
      October 12, 2016 at 11:04 am

      I loved this show! It was a fun pleasure. I hate all the stupid reality shows. I hate that ABC has left us hanging. Same thing with Nashville.

      Reply
    10. chuquestaquenumber1 says:
      September 28, 2016 at 5:47 pm

      I was done when April chose Marc over Daniel or Blair.

      Reply
    11. Cindy says:
      September 17, 2016 at 9:26 pm

      Mistresses was one of my favorite shows. I can’t believe it was cancelled. Where are you getting the ratings from? This was a big mistake! Look at all the comments. Maybe they should reconsider or have a few more shows and change the ending. VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH ABC.

      Reply
    12. Nicole says:
      September 16, 2016 at 9:35 pm

      Big mistake ABC….YOUR GOING TO LOSE ALOT OF VIEWERS FOR SURE NOW!!!! Not to mention you left us hanging with new scenes. I’m very disappointed!!!

      Reply
    13. Tina Bellehumeur says:
      September 14, 2016 at 2:19 pm

      Is it not enough to please 2.4 million people. Mistresses is a great show, why cancel? Don’t say 2.4 million people is not enough viewers

      Reply
    14. Hazel says:
      September 12, 2016 at 10:40 pm

      Why are you saying rating are low on the show I love this show you left the season with new person for Karen Kim plus the body never was cremated the funeral never recorded. Also the new son of Harry and the new baby’s for April and Marc and Harry and Joss. Why did you ended it this is a great show. Let’s see with Modern family that will never get cancelled

      Reply
      • Tanya says:
        September 13, 2016 at 8:16 am

        Another Women guilty pleasure show disappears, we are a demographic also, so pissed they have decided to cancel yet another show that is an escape for women. Mistresses chucked to the floor same as Lipstick Jungle & Cashmere Mafia. Why? to make more room for all the stupid reality tv & game shows in the evening hours, along with all the lawyer, medical, presidential type shows…we do now have a thing called PVR why not put Mistresses into daytime hours instead of cancelling for a prime time spot to open. Leaving us yet again with an unfinished ending hanging in the wind, why should we even bother watching your channels anymore? Your making the argument easier to just cut the cable and go to Netflix as they don’t just cut a story in half or leave us hanging, at least we get our monies worth with them as consumers.

        Reply
    15. Hillary says:
      September 12, 2016 at 9:38 pm

      Glad the show was cancelled never got any better after Milano left could not watch with Joss sleeping with her sister husband ex or not. Just not cool. If they had brought her back and changed the script I would have watched.

      Reply
    16. Nadine says:
      September 12, 2016 at 4:24 pm

      I think it stinks that the show was cancelled. I loved that show, it was good. It was a heck of a lot better than some of the other shows they have Ben putting on, like the reality stuff. I am sorry to see such a good show go by the wayside for some junk show. I am very disappointed in ABC for this.

      Reply
    17. Michael says:
      September 12, 2016 at 4:20 pm

      Horribly written. ‘Afterschool Special’ quality acting. No ratings. Still surprised it was cancelled, considering how obviously cheap it was to produce. It was fun to watch with my wife. She thought it was trashy fun, I provided ‘Mystery Science Theater’ commentary. It was at least watchable with Alyssa Milano. Kickboxing sister was overly dramatic, unattractive, and annoying.

      Reply
    18. Melissa Klass says:
      September 12, 2016 at 9:11 am

      That’s it. It ended so stupid and we will never know. I thought it was a really good show. I think it would have been more popular if you would have advertised for it more, like you did the year it came out.

      Reply
    19. Karen says:
      September 11, 2016 at 6:47 pm

      No way. Big mistake !!!!

      Reply
    20. DJW says:
      September 11, 2016 at 6:25 pm

      The season 4 finale episode would have had a lot more viewers including me (never missed an episode until now) if it had been aired on its regular Monday night. Why would ABC switch up the very last show??? No common sense whatsoever. I will MIss-tresses. : (

      Reply
    21. Gabrielle says:
      September 11, 2016 at 5:20 pm

      So sorry to hear another one of my favorites is cancelled. Very disappointed to say the least. You could have easily given this show a Sunday evening slot or give up one of the many talk shows that are boring us to death. It was a good show, I will miss seeing the actors

      Reply
    22. Tammie Howard says:
      September 11, 2016 at 4:25 pm

      I think this is wrong!!! ABC has a bad habit if doing this. I am stopping all my DVR recording’s on this network.

      Reply
    23. Cheryl says:
      September 11, 2016 at 3:32 pm

      Pissed to say the least. This was a great show! Had they run it twice a year it might of fared better as having to wait a year for the next season looses people. Great show and you people are making a big mistake, especially ending it the way you did!

      Reply
    24. Kk says:
      September 11, 2016 at 2:49 pm

      I genuinely want to protest this!!!!

      Reply
    25. Christina says:
      September 11, 2016 at 9:09 am

      I am really sorry to hear from this cancellation, I really enjoyed the series, the characters, the plot, the performances I really enjoyed everything and I was always looking forward to new episodes. In my country, Spain, this series was not broadcasted in ANY CHANNEL so, people like me have to rely on the Internet.
      I have to admit that I am quite PISSED at the networks that keep CANCELLING my favorite shows, that is why I DON’T WATCH a series premiere until I know that is going to be picked for a next season. YOU GUYS ARE PLAYING WITH US!!!

      Reply
    26. Tammy Bates says:
      September 11, 2016 at 2:13 am

      Of course it’s been cancelled…only shows that survive are those that appeal to the 20 yr old, spoiled, lazy, drug addicted demographic.

      Reply
    27. Kathy FitzMaurice says:
      September 10, 2016 at 9:06 pm

      I am really Pi–ed……you keep cancelling all my favorite shows…..1st Castle – then Nashville – Carter
      and now Mistresses……..What’s left……..their mostly Cop or Medical or some kind of Lawyer show…….
      come on………..where are ALL the Great Night Time Soaps of the 80’s & 90’s……..Dallas, Dynasty, Knots & Falcon Crest…..Now those were Great Drama TV Shows. Bring back Castle….Nashville……
      Carter and My Mistresses…………. PLEASE……..PLEASE…….PLEASE……..PLEASE…..PLEASE

      Reply
    28. GUSTAVO says:
      September 10, 2016 at 3:42 pm

      ALYSSA MILANOS DEPARTURE KILLED THIS SERIES!!!!!!!! SHANNEN DOHERTY SHOULD HAVE REPLACED MILANO AND ABC SHOULD HAVE SCHEDULED MISTRESSES ON PRIME TIME FALL SUNDAYS BETWEEN ONCE UPON A TIME AND QUANTICO. DOHERTY BASED MISTRESSES COULD HAVE RAN TEN YEARS ALA 90210 AND CHARMED!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
    29. Chelsea says:
      September 10, 2016 at 5:58 am

      No,No,No :(

      Reply
    30. Debbie Lyster Gorton says:
      September 10, 2016 at 5:26 am

      NOOOO!!!!!!! STOP CANCELING OUR SHOWS!!!!!!

      Reply
    31. Pamela says:
      September 10, 2016 at 12:21 am

      This show was my freakin life and now it’s over :( (no words)

      Reply
    32. Judi says:
      September 9, 2016 at 10:04 pm

      Damn it. EVERY time I find a show I like…..it gets cancelled. Dang!

      Reply
    33. Lisa says:
      September 9, 2016 at 9:26 pm

      No way. Loved this show.

      Reply
    34. Lee Praught says:
      September 9, 2016 at 7:06 pm

      I wish it had a more satisfying ending.

      Reply
    See All 37 Comments

