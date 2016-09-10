‘Mistresses’ Cancelled by ABC After Four Seasons

“Mistresses” has been cancelled, Variety has learned, and the soapy summer drama will not be returning for a fifth season.
The fourth season wrapped up this week with the September 6th finale ultimately serving as the series finale.
Created by K.J. Steinberg, “Mistresses” is based on the U.K. series of the same name. Over the four seasons, the female-driven ensemble included Alyssa Milano, Rochelle Aytes, Yunjin Kim, Jes Macallan, Jennifer Esposito and Tabrett Bethell, though Milano only appeared in the first two seasons and Esposito joined for just the third.
The sexy series followed a group of female friends whose lives are complicated by their relationships.
Premiering in June 2013, each of the four seasons spanned 13 episodes. The debut season opened to 4.4 million viewers and held steady with numbers going up for the sophomore run, but the audience began to fall in the third season and even more so in the fourth with the show’s lowest-rated episode airing in July, bringing in below 2 million viewers. The Sept. 6 finale attracted an audience of just 2.57 million viewers.
Have just literally finished watching the 4th season in the UK. I loved this show. How can this show be cancelled you can’t leave a cliff hanger like that at the end and not know what happens after. I need to know!!!!!!!!!
This is such crap. Not many people I know even knew about this show bcuz there was never any advertising for it & I never knew when it was starting up bcuz I don’t watch ABC except for Mistresses & know I won’t watch it again especially seeing all these comments stating this is something ABC does often. How can u end a show with such a horrible series finale!!! Hopefully Netflix will do something to get this show back on the air. It’s June 8th, 2017 & I just found out this show was done!!! I thought all seasons were good with or without Allysa…..especially season 3 when they brought Calista on!!! Horrible Decision & I WONT watch ABC EVER AGAIN!!! This was a great show for the summer there’s nothing else on TV during the summer that’s really good now thanks to ABC it was probably a man that made that decision!!!
I really liked the show, except when one sister marries her sister’s ex and they killed Karen’s character off.
Very Disappointing! Big mistake cancelling the show, just like with Nashville. There is nothing else on in the summer, this was a great series! Everyone should stop watching ABC, they keep leaving us hanging… I know a lot of people that watched this, who is maki g all these bad decisions?
This is very disappointing. .I was looking forward to the 5th season starting up. .It wasn’t the show. .perhaps the tinge slot..Re-think this decision. .
Really sad to see “Mistresses” go, always looked forward to this, the only summer show filled with exciting plot twist, good story line, great acting and all beautiful female cast. I was disappointed when A. Milano left, but the intriguing story line kept me watching. Hope Netflix, Amazon, or even another network.
Bring this show back!!!!!!! Please!!!!!! It’s such a great summer show!!!!!! 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
So sorry Mistresses was cancelled. Where are you getting your ratings from????? Such a mistake.
I love this show why do ya cancel all the good shows
I loved this show! It was a fun pleasure. I hate all the stupid reality shows. I hate that ABC has left us hanging. Same thing with Nashville.
I was done when April chose Marc over Daniel or Blair.
Mistresses was one of my favorite shows. I can’t believe it was cancelled. Where are you getting the ratings from? This was a big mistake! Look at all the comments. Maybe they should reconsider or have a few more shows and change the ending. VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH ABC.
Big mistake ABC….YOUR GOING TO LOSE ALOT OF VIEWERS FOR SURE NOW!!!! Not to mention you left us hanging with new scenes. I’m very disappointed!!!
Is it not enough to please 2.4 million people. Mistresses is a great show, why cancel? Don’t say 2.4 million people is not enough viewers
Why are you saying rating are low on the show I love this show you left the season with new person for Karen Kim plus the body never was cremated the funeral never recorded. Also the new son of Harry and the new baby’s for April and Marc and Harry and Joss. Why did you ended it this is a great show. Let’s see with Modern family that will never get cancelled
Another Women guilty pleasure show disappears, we are a demographic also, so pissed they have decided to cancel yet another show that is an escape for women. Mistresses chucked to the floor same as Lipstick Jungle & Cashmere Mafia. Why? to make more room for all the stupid reality tv & game shows in the evening hours, along with all the lawyer, medical, presidential type shows…we do now have a thing called PVR why not put Mistresses into daytime hours instead of cancelling for a prime time spot to open. Leaving us yet again with an unfinished ending hanging in the wind, why should we even bother watching your channels anymore? Your making the argument easier to just cut the cable and go to Netflix as they don’t just cut a story in half or leave us hanging, at least we get our monies worth with them as consumers.
Glad the show was cancelled never got any better after Milano left could not watch with Joss sleeping with her sister husband ex or not. Just not cool. If they had brought her back and changed the script I would have watched.
I think it stinks that the show was cancelled. I loved that show, it was good. It was a heck of a lot better than some of the other shows they have Ben putting on, like the reality stuff. I am sorry to see such a good show go by the wayside for some junk show. I am very disappointed in ABC for this.
Horribly written. ‘Afterschool Special’ quality acting. No ratings. Still surprised it was cancelled, considering how obviously cheap it was to produce. It was fun to watch with my wife. She thought it was trashy fun, I provided ‘Mystery Science Theater’ commentary. It was at least watchable with Alyssa Milano. Kickboxing sister was overly dramatic, unattractive, and annoying.
That’s it. It ended so stupid and we will never know. I thought it was a really good show. I think it would have been more popular if you would have advertised for it more, like you did the year it came out.
No way. Big mistake !!!!
The season 4 finale episode would have had a lot more viewers including me (never missed an episode until now) if it had been aired on its regular Monday night. Why would ABC switch up the very last show??? No common sense whatsoever. I will MIss-tresses. : (
So sorry to hear another one of my favorites is cancelled. Very disappointed to say the least. You could have easily given this show a Sunday evening slot or give up one of the many talk shows that are boring us to death. It was a good show, I will miss seeing the actors
I think this is wrong!!! ABC has a bad habit if doing this. I am stopping all my DVR recording’s on this network.
Pissed to say the least. This was a great show! Had they run it twice a year it might of fared better as having to wait a year for the next season looses people. Great show and you people are making a big mistake, especially ending it the way you did!
I genuinely want to protest this!!!!
I am really sorry to hear from this cancellation, I really enjoyed the series, the characters, the plot, the performances I really enjoyed everything and I was always looking forward to new episodes. In my country, Spain, this series was not broadcasted in ANY CHANNEL so, people like me have to rely on the Internet.
I have to admit that I am quite PISSED at the networks that keep CANCELLING my favorite shows, that is why I DON’T WATCH a series premiere until I know that is going to be picked for a next season. YOU GUYS ARE PLAYING WITH US!!!
Of course it’s been cancelled…only shows that survive are those that appeal to the 20 yr old, spoiled, lazy, drug addicted demographic.
I am really Pi–ed……you keep cancelling all my favorite shows…..1st Castle – then Nashville – Carter
and now Mistresses……..What’s left……..their mostly Cop or Medical or some kind of Lawyer show…….
come on………..where are ALL the Great Night Time Soaps of the 80’s & 90’s……..Dallas, Dynasty, Knots & Falcon Crest…..Now those were Great Drama TV Shows. Bring back Castle….Nashville……
Carter and My Mistresses…………. PLEASE……..PLEASE…….PLEASE……..PLEASE…..PLEASE
Nashville is now on country music television.
ALYSSA MILANOS DEPARTURE KILLED THIS SERIES!!!!!!!! SHANNEN DOHERTY SHOULD HAVE REPLACED MILANO AND ABC SHOULD HAVE SCHEDULED MISTRESSES ON PRIME TIME FALL SUNDAYS BETWEEN ONCE UPON A TIME AND QUANTICO. DOHERTY BASED MISTRESSES COULD HAVE RAN TEN YEARS ALA 90210 AND CHARMED!!!!!!!!!
No,No,No :(
NOOOO!!!!!!! STOP CANCELING OUR SHOWS!!!!!!
This show was my freakin life and now it’s over :( (no words)
Damn it. EVERY time I find a show I like…..it gets cancelled. Dang!
No way. Loved this show.
I wish it had a more satisfying ending.