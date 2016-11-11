Actor Mike Rowe knows exactly why Donald Trump won the presidency.

The former “Dirty Jobs” host wrote a Facebook post comparing Trump’s election night win to his Discovery Channel series, noting the authenticity of both Trump and the now-defunct reality show.

“But here’s the thing – ‘Dirty Jobs’ didn’t resonate because the host was incredibly charming. It wasn’t a hit because it was gross, or irreverent, or funny, or silly, or smart, or terribly clever. ‘Dirty Jobs’ succeeded because it was authentic,” Rowe wrote. “It spoke directly and candidly to a big chunk of the country that non-fiction networks had been completely ignoring. In a very simple way, ‘Dirty Jobs’ said ‘Hey — we can see you,’ to millions of regular people who had started to feel invisible. Ultimately, that’s why ‘Dirty Jobs’ ran for eight seasons. And today, that’s also why Donald Trump is the President of the United States.”

Rowe went on to criticize the disunity the election results have caused, and discredited those who believe Trump supporters are “racist, xenophobic, and uneducated misogynists.”

“Who tosses away a friendship over an election? Are my friends turning into those mind-numbingly arrogant celebrities who threaten to move to another country if their candidate doesn’t win?,” the actor wrote. “Are my friends now convinced that people they’ve known for years who happen to disagree with them politically are not merely mistaken — but evil, and no longer worthy of their friendship?”

The post ended with Rowe making an offer to Trump.

“When the dust settles, and The White House gets a new tenant, I’ll make the same offer to President Trump that I did to President Obama — to assist as best I can in any attempt to reinvigorate the skilled trades, and shine a light on millions of good jobs that no one seems excited about pursuing,” he said.