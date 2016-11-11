Actor Mike Rowe knows exactly why Donald Trump won the presidency.
The former “Dirty Jobs” host wrote a Facebook post comparing Trump’s election night win to his Discovery Channel series, noting the authenticity of both Trump and the now-defunct reality show.
“But here’s the thing – ‘Dirty Jobs’ didn’t resonate because the host was incredibly charming. It wasn’t a hit because it was gross, or irreverent, or funny, or silly, or smart, or terribly clever. ‘Dirty Jobs’ succeeded because it was authentic,” Rowe wrote. “It spoke directly and candidly to a big chunk of the country that non-fiction networks had been completely ignoring. In a very simple way, ‘Dirty Jobs’ said ‘Hey — we can see you,’ to millions of regular people who had started to feel invisible. Ultimately, that’s why ‘Dirty Jobs’ ran for eight seasons. And today, that’s also why Donald Trump is the President of the United States.”
Rowe went on to criticize the disunity the election results have caused, and discredited those who believe Trump supporters are “racist, xenophobic, and uneducated misogynists.”
“Who tosses away a friendship over an election? Are my friends turning into those mind-numbingly arrogant celebrities who threaten to move to another country if their candidate doesn’t win?,” the actor wrote. “Are my friends now convinced that people they’ve known for years who happen to disagree with them politically are not merely mistaken — but evil, and no longer worthy of their friendship?”
The post ended with Rowe making an offer to Trump.
“When the dust settles, and The White House gets a new tenant, I’ll make the same offer to President Trump that I did to President Obama — to assist as best I can in any attempt to reinvigorate the skilled trades, and shine a light on millions of good jobs that no one seems excited about pursuing,” he said.
Mr. Rowe is a disappointment, I had thought a seemingly intelligent person such as he would be able to see the obvious buffoonery and narcissism that embodies a person like trump.
Trump is the farthest thing from ‘authentic’…every time he opens his mouth he has a different story. And what in the world has he ever done to make anyone believe that he’s out to help the working person? He truly is like a nine year-old with ADHD. He has no impulse control, no knowledge of world affairs, the attention span of a fruitfly and if Republicans don’t wise up and work to get this big orange buffoon out of the White House, they’ll lose the respect of about 2/3 of the country.
All you have to do, is open your eye’s and you will see what he see’s. I’m afraid you are the disappointment, because you refuse to try to see it another way, that is narcissism!!!!!
It’s sad, but I just lost any respect I had for Mike Rowe. I believe in his heartfelt commitment to resurgence of training in trades such as electrician, plumbing, and the like, but his defense of Trump’s bad behavior and those of his followers is inexcusable.
From the story: Rowe went on to criticize the disunity the election results have caused, and discredited those who believe Trump supporters are “racist, xenophobic, and uneducated misogynists.”
This tells me that Rowe read *nothing* about Trump, read *none* of Trump’s own tweets, watched *none* of the video footage posted all over the Internet showing just how “racist,” “xenophobic,” and “uneducated” Trump supporters are. Perhaps he missed all the calls for Clinton’s arrest or execution, for the way Trump completely disrespected a Gold Star family because their son, who died serving the US, was Muslim. Instead, Rowe blames the people who have very real concerns about the state of democracy in this country after January 20, 2017.
From from being a “populist,” Trump is populating his cabinet with billionaires with one goal — to make themselves richer at the expense of the average American who *is* struggling. His chief adviser is a white supremacist who has the president-elect’s ear.
No, Mr. Rowe, Trump supporters are *everything* they’re accuse of being.
What is this bad behavior thing, so you think the left breaking windows of people who are trying to make it in this world, and lighting cars on fire is a good thing, those are the people representing you. This is a good man with his own opinion, but you think he has no opinion because he disagree’s with you. When you give a good reason I will listen!
Trump is surrounding himself with businessmen, money has nothing to do with it, they know how to run a business make money for the country to pay off the debt we are in. It really upsets me that I’m called all these names by all the left. You have no idea who I am, for eight years we sat by waiting for things to get better, the only thing that got better was I was working 2 jobs to pay for other people to stay at home and not even apply for jobs. Don’t say that is not true, we all know that is true. Parents have been so busy with their careers that they forgot about raising their children. I train in the young people of this country and they were told go to college, when you get out you can makes lots of money. But they find out that they are in over their head in debt and over educated to work at a lower paying job. So they don’t work at all. They only last 2 weeks tops and then they quit
I think that was nicely said. The news media needs to give it up and move on from this. It is they who are causing this divide.
I didnt vote for Obama but he is the president and I respect him.
God bless America!
This guy seems pretty delusional and self-centered…I mean, OBVIOUSLY the election was just like this guy’s reality TV show! 😐
