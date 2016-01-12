It’s official. Following multiple cast members sharing the fatal news on Twitter last year, “Mike and Molly” has been canceled by CBS.

Newly minted CBS president Glenn Geller made the announcement Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

“‘Mike and Molly,’ listen, these decisions are really challenging and I have a tremendous amount of respect for Chuck [Lorre], Al Higgins, Melissa, Billy — the whole cast and crew,” he said. “But I can confirm that this will be the last season of ‘Mike and Molly.'”

As for the final episode of the sitcom, Geller said, “I think the fans will be very satisfied with what Chuck and Al have planned.”

See More:‘Mike & Molly’ Canceled After Six Seasons, Says Co-Star

Though the cancellation was a sure thing, no official axing came from the network until now. The final season, which began on Jan. 6, will wrap up this spring. The show is currently in production, with two more episodes to complete filming.

In early December, Rondi Reed, who plays Mike’s (Billy Gardell) mother Peggy on the long-running sitcom, shared on Facebook that the show had been canceled.

“Before you hear it elsewhere (and some already have) this is the final and 6th Season of ‘Mike and Molly’ on CBS,” she wrote. “It is also a shortened season (13 episodes) after the announced full renewal of 22 episodes back in March by the network. We are done taping as of January 27th 2016 and I am not sure exactly when/if the episodes will all be aired.”

Gardell also shared the news on social media, tweeting: “Mike and Molly returns Jan 6, it will be our last episodes. There are 13 of them. Thank you everyone who supported us.”

Melissa McCarthy, who’s shot to superstardom since the show’s 2010 debut, also took to Twitter with an emotional message, regarding the cancellation. She tweeted: “I was shocked and heartbroken when CBS canceled #MikeAndMolly. I would have shot this show for 50 more years. I’ll miss my 2nd family.”

I was shocked and heartbroken when @CBS canceled #MikeAndMolly. I would have shot this show for 50 more years. I’ll miss my 2nd family. — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) December 14, 2015

Before the sudden news of cancellation, “Mike and Molly” landed an early Season 6 renewal this past March. However, the show was not placed on the network’s fall schedule, as it hadn’t been for the 2014-15 season either.

McCarthy and Gardell starred as the title pair, a couple who met at an Overeaters Anonymous group and fell in love. During its run, the series was nominated for many People’s Choice and Emmy award with McCarthy winning the statue for lead actress in a comedy at the 2011 Emmys.