ABC’s Morning Madness: Will Michael Strahan Blitz Score Touchdowns for ‘GMA,’ ‘Live’?

Analysis: With one bold move, Disney and ABC bring new risks to two big morning franchises
With “Good Morning America’s” ratings leadership in extreme danger of being tackled by NBC’s “Today,” executives at ABC have come up with something that looks great on paper – adding more of Michael Strahan, the former football player who has transformed himself into one of the most winning personalities on today’s TV screen.
Now, what happens if someone drops the ball?
It’s not Strahan’s game to lose, but ABC’s. To goose their morning bauble, which snared more than $405.5 million in advertising last year, according to ad-spending tracker Kantar, executives at ABC News are stirring more celebrity into the mix at a time when the A.M. shows burnishing their news credentials (hello, “CBS This Morning”) are rising in the ratings, or at least getting more of the morning audience advertisers want (“Today”). In the process, the company is risking another franchise, the syndicated stalwart “Live,” which depends on the good will of TV-station general managers across the country to keep it alive. Those executives just found out – as the rest of the industry did – that Strahan will, come September, no longer be on a popular program that was recently renewed through 2020.
ABC has reason for making the move. As winning as the on-air team at “Good Morning America” is, it isn’t the group that brought home the prize in 2012 for the Walt Disney-owned network. For various reasons, Josh Elliott and Sam Champion, seen as an integral part of the “GMA” mix when it usurped the toast-and-eggs TV title from “Today” after a 16-year streak, left the show for other ventures. ABC has periodically tweaked the team ever since – giving a new title to Lara Spencer, a spotlight to news anchor Amy Robach and lots of camera time to meteorologist Ginger Zee.
None of that has stopped NBC from making A.M. strides. “Today” has won among the viewers most coveted by advertisers – people between 25 and 54 – for months, a dynamic that should bring more advertising money to the Peacock program. At NBCUniversal, according to a person familiar with the situation, the Strahan maneuver is being viewed as a reaction to “Today’s” success, and executives at the Comcast-owned media giant have hopes that “Today” can completely surpass “GMA” in weeks to come.
One challenge ABC has is that is cannot manufacture life situations for the “GMA” crew that win viewers’ hearts. There’s no question that two different health crises affecting Robin Roberts – a gripping battle with myelodysplastic syndrome in late 2012 and early 2013 – and Amy Robach – a fight with breast cancer in 2013 – stirred the emotions of the audience and transformed the anchors into inspirations. That sort of thing, however, isn’t part of business-planning meetings.
Strahan could serve as a different sort of buoying mechanism. His appeal is undisputed. His TV purview now extends from commentary for Fox Sports and his time on “Live” to a twice-a-week stint on “GMA” and the face of a Nickelodeon kids-and-sports awards franchise. He could bring more men to the “GMA” orbit and no doubt fuel the broadcast’s second hour, when the anchors wander further into lifestyle topics and farther from the news of the day.
What will he take from “Live”? The show has thrived during his time with Kelly Ripa, whose absence on Wednesday’s broadcast of the program, raised questions about whether she welcomed the change. No matter. The secret to “Live” is its low production costs. The morning-news crew from WABC, which produces the program, simply turn around after their local duties and work on “Live,” which has been led for years by executive producer Michael Gelman. Expect “Live” to return to the state it had when Regis Philbin departed in 2011: Months of pairing Ripa with would-be male hosts in search of the one who sparks the best rapport.
Meantime, Strahan’s placement at “GMA” could spark questions. For as many segments about “Deals and Steals” it offers, “GMA” is still part of ABC News. Will Strahan be the desk at 7:00 a.m. to talk about terrorist attacks or the Presidential campaign?
“GMA” still touts hard-news credentials at the top of the show, and recently ran a multi-segment town hall with Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz. Indeed, in recent weeks it has appeared to have borrowed a page from “Today,” which has set Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie at the opening of the program in order to spark a sense of immediacy with viewers. Natalie Morales and Al Roker surface a few minutes later. At “GMA,” where a shot of the entire team at the desk used to be the norm for the open, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos now hold forth and open the show with news. Lara Spencer joins at the quarter-hour.
If Strahan has a bigger role in the show’s first half hour, it could lend “GMA” a schizophrenic air. Is it a news show or an entertainment program? (The answer: It’s both). This is the dilemma that hurt “Today” back in 2012, when it struggled to win back viewers following the on-air ouster of Ann Curry and began trying to emulate the things at “GMA” that drew viewers. “Today” wanted to be all things to all people, and NBC paid the price for its uncertainty.
Finding that inner core seems to be paramount. No one will tell you that either “GMA” or “Today” is the most somber of ventures. Once viewers get beyond the first half hour, the celebrity interviews and social-media demonstrations get more play. Like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, the two morning programs are essentially the same brown, fizzy liquid loaded into two very different packages. With that in mind, the wrapping is important. With Strahan, ABC seems to be choosing brighter colors for the program.
Michael Strahan has fast become a franchise. So, too, are “GMA” and “Live.” Disney’s move to bolster one against NBC’s ratings challenge carries risks for both.
I think michael strahan is very charismatic when he came to the table on GMA it made the news more exciting for me i havent wanted to watch the news this week because hes not there .Im so sad his smile is contagious its just ordinary know.
I agree with you all. I loved Micheal on live with Kelly, however I feel like he is not a good fit on GMA. I also feel like Micheal did not EARN his spot on GMA . everyone else on the show has a college degree in broadcasting or journalism, they have paid their dues, Micheal has not, and it shows. He comes off as slow and tongue tied. Bad move ABC. It’s gonna come back and bite you in the ass. I love Lara Spencer, and if she goes then you have lost another viewer.
What di you do with my number 1 show GMA? Mr Strahan do NO fit on the from desk, let him go and put Amy back, before be to late, GMA is going down and with live audience, looks like a kindergarter room.Open your eyes. Go back to the old GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
Leaving GMA with sadness. I like Michael Strahan but not at the desk. Need Amy back to give the show credibility and interest again. Have watcheded for 55 years and cannot watch the show become a variety show. Annoying and rediculous.
Michael Strauss is the worst mistake abc could make. Of all the good people they have why him. You have r. Smith,TJ Jesse and many more. Get him off. I am a long long time viewer and never thought I would think about leaving, but now I am.
Robert, I agree with you! Why not keep Josh Elliott.??? David Muir would keep people and bring a new Audience. But Michael, I’m sorry I can’t watch…😢
Get rid Michael strath an
My honest opinion is that GMA has too many people and all their arsenal of events are all over the place. Personally I don’t like hearing about the celebrity news or the latest deals or home improvement etc… soooo…. I watch CBS because when I get up in the morning all I want to hear about us the daily news or updates of current events or previously reported updates! :-) I don’t think Micheals move to GMA will be a gamechanger! Not because he isn’t that guy! But because bluntly GMA has toooo much going on and toooo many people! Lastly its like being in a classroom setting with tooo many professors giving lectures in all subjects! Boring….. One Love until!
I wish GMA would take George off,all he wants to do is trash Trump and he lets everyone know how far up the Clinton’s rear and Obama what a joke he is.Why don’t you look up and report on how many “rich” people pay there fair share of taxes??????
I’m a 53 yr old mom of 17 & 19 yr old daughters. I am a Special Ed aide at a high school. I usually see the 1st 30-60 minutes of GMA, but record both shows. I rarely have time to catch all of both, unless I’m on a school break! I was happy when Strahan joined “Live”, I thought it was a perfect fit. Even though I was a fan of his from “Live” (not a big football fan, so “Live” was my introduction to Strahan), I honestly felt that GMA probably wasn’t going to end up working out for him. While there’s no doubt that he’s charming, in general, I felt that he sometimes seemed a bit awkward, and, not totally in his element on GMA. On the other hand, my impression of him on “Live” was that he & Kelly fit together like two puzzle pieces. I was surprised to hear his announcement last week, I would have expected the opposite. I wish them both luck and continued success in their ventures, whatever they may be!
So absolutely agree with you. Whenever MS is on GMA his appearances don’t make the show any more exciting or fun to watch. In fact we usually change the channel unless it’s something we want to see. BUT just his appearance doesn’t do it for us. We do watch LIVE because of both of them however when he is alone with guest host we don’t! When Kelly has guest host we stay on the show. Just the way we’ve been doing it without even realizing it until now. And asked other friends who agree. Bad move ABC
From Day One, GMA has never really been a news show. Heck, at one point they even had Jonathan Winters doing movie reviews (and he was usually better than the films themselves). “Today” has tried to ape them for years, leaving CBS as the de facto choice for anyone not interested in cooking, fashion and celebrity gossip. And now I can’t even escape to MSNBC, since they’ve gone 24/7 on Trump coverage. Somewhere Fred Friendly and Reuven Frank are weeping.
Michael has bought noting to GMA. They have so many people a GMA you don’t know what anyoone is doing anymore. Laurie love you girlfriend just to bubbley for morning Robin is boring both need to go. What do you have 6 or 7 people Michael does steals and deal , Please what is he going to do? entainers please. View sucks , Rachael Ray ,sucks Chew is g oing down the hill its called the chew not Drinking and crafts. Send the mean one Clinton somewhere.
AGREE – his 2 days a week have done nothing so what makes them think full time will change things? It was the magic with Kelly not just any TV personality. Just like all relationships. He isn’t going to save the show. He will be just another person at the desk. It’s already lost its pizazz.
THANK YOU DISNEY/ABC FOR GIVING ME MY MORNINGS BACK! I always started with GMA, then Live with Kelly & Michael, followed by Rachael Ray, and finally The View. Slowly but surely, I stopped watching – first The View, because really, that doesn’t even need an explanation – that group of women, with the exception of Candace and Paula, is a huge turn-off. Next came Rachael, which use to be decent, but she can’t stop interrupting her guests long enough to try to prove she knows everything about everything. GMA used to be somewhat watchable, but it’s become ridiculous – not newsworthy in the least, mostly fluff. And now, finally Live with Kelly & Michael – – the reason for watching was the obvious co-host chemistry between the two and their interaction with their guests. I understand Strahan has to do what is best for Strahan, but truly, it could have been handled better. I can only imagine how disrespected Kelly Ripa must feel, but so many. Shame on them all.
My mornings start with Live not GMA. If I tune in earlier it will be Today or Fox. Executives at ABC just broke a good thing.
How angry is Kelly Rippa about Strahan leaving the show? Must be pretty upset as this is day 2 that she is on an apparently unscheduled day out! If she was blindsided, not fair! And for Michael not to even address it today…stop listening to your managers.
Yes, they sure did. You have people who don’t understand what works or why – never have never will. They just guess and hope for the best. AND get paid big bucks to do it.
Shame on you Micheal, ABC & Disney! Back room dealings & hidden talks show how underhanded you truly are! Your momma raised you better than this MICHEAL! I’m so happy that you’ve given me ANOTHER REASON NOT TO WATCH BORING GOOD MORNING AMERICA! May karma get you all & show you the value of a human being. I hope Kelly switches networks so we all can jump ship with her!!
Shame on you GMA I have always watched you but no more Kelly should have more respect and as for you Strachan double shame will be glad you’re gone neither of you have any more respect than that idiot Trump for the human race
Now we know Kelly will be fine. And hopefully the next cohost will be there for the long haul and not use it as a stepping stone to make even more money. He is not the big name the network thinks. He worked WITH Kelly. Even his commercials were less than exciting to watch. Who cares? They made a bad decision but Kelly will be fine with someone sitting there who isn’t a phony.