ESPN’s early-evening edition of “SportsCenter” will soon become a “His & Hers” affair.
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, who have co-hosted “His & Hers” on ESPN2 since June of 2013 and the show was known under a different title, will take the hosting reins at ESPN’s 6 p.m. “SportsCenter” on February 6, 2017, the day after Super Bowl LI. They will replace the broadcast’s current anchor, Lindsay Czarniak, who will go on maternity leave in early November and return next year in a new role that will be announced later. Both hosts have signed new, multi-year deals with the Walt Disney-owned sports network.
The switch shows ESPN continuing to try to create “SportsCenter” broadcasts tailored for the times at which they air. Last year, ESPN launched a late-night version of its flagship program, with host Scott Van Pelt offering a more spirited take on the plays and match-ups of the day, and took steps to keep the overnight version of the program steady, re-upping Stan Verrett and Neil Everett to anchor the program from Los Angeles. All daytime versions of “SportsCenter” that run through 1:30 p.m. have been tweaked, with the network launching “SportsCenter AM” last February at 7 a.m.
“One thing we do know is that people watch differently over the course of the day,” said Rob King, ESPN’s senior vice president of “SportsCenter” and news, in an interview Tuesday. “They have different needs.”
Smith and Hill will place emphasis on putting sports headlines in context, King said. “By 6 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the West Coast, we understand that audiences have pretty much come across the headlines that have happened in the course of a day, either through social content, or through mobile or digital content,” said King. “What they actually really need is a sense of why it matters, and a sense of context, as opposed to just news.”
The format of the new “SportsCenter” edition is expected to be more conversational, and feature commentary and opinion from Hill and Smith. The show will continue to set up big sports events of the night with newsmaker and analyst interviews.
“His & Hers” has its roots in a podcast the two hosts continue to produce. Their ESPN2 show was originally known as “Numbers Never Lie,” and was co-hosted by Smith and Charissa Thompson, The idea was to dazzle fantasy-sports fans with stats and analytics. Over time, the program evolved and Smith and Hill hit upon a unique chemistry that King says will be very evident on ESPN at 6 p.m. “We think it’s a pretty good model to match up a unique point of view, a unique voice, with a time of day,” he said.
Hill and Smith will host their final “His and Hers” episode at some point in the coming weeks, with a date to be determined. ESPN will make an announcement about new programming at a later date.
Sports Center @ 6PM is terrible. Where is Lindsay Czarniak?
First of all I would like to say that I have admired the strong n educated voice Jemele Smith for some years and of course Michael Smith in “Numbers Don’t Lie”….However I don’t know who put these together but as ” His n Hers” Co hosts I
Love and Respect thier well researched and educated views in regards to updated sports news and also thier knowledge of our world news as well.
By the way I honestly hope that they keep the since of humor and the spontaneous skits
The chemistry of these two are “Undebatable”, I enjoy their show more than any in the morning lineup. They’re young, on point on issues and give a younger viewing audience someone they can relate to as opposed to the typical white middle age male. Haters are going to hate and racist love to attack something they don’t understand, but the demographics they are going to reach will Love it!!!
“his and hers” show sucks!… and everyone knows michael smith is an Uncle Tom” he had the audacity to wear a “festivus for the rest of us” sweater on his sorry show, doesnt he know Michael Richards aka (kramer) went on a racist rant a few years ago at a comedy club in LA. Why the hell? would he wear that stupid sweater?? oh… he’s an Uncle Tom thats why.
WOW! Espn must be purposely trying to go bankrupt. Why in the WORLD would they think this will go over well with the NON BLACK people in America? NO one wants to hear their anti-everything garbage. Yeeecchhhh Thank GOD for FOX! The E continues it’s decline into the abyss – – FOR SALE in 2 years! You watch and see! And for the afro’s that will fire back and call me racist – – i would say, check out j hill on the google machine and write about that!
“For the ‘afro’s’ that will fire back”? You’re expecting to be attacked by hair styles?
Noooooooo
Can’t wait to watch. They’ll have Melissa Perry Harries, Obama, and Kaepernick. Nothing like mixing sports with social issues and liberalism. Wilma, forget dinner, I’m watching Sports Center.
LOL go figure…. Nothing but white racist males giving their racist comments on the internet again. There is a reason why ESPN moved these two to that time spot. It’s because the majority enjoys them!! They have the same sexist mind state as trump
yep just look at the filthy racists in the comments. typical white male behavior.
Sick of these monkeys
Jemele Hill is a racist ahole. No more ESPN for me.
Another dumb dumb female that doesn’t know sports..I thought she was pretty racist too..
ESPN has really hit rock bottom now. I’ll be avoiding the 6pm Sports Center and watch something else when those racists start.
Isn’t she the dummy that called out some guy for taking David Johnson number one in his fantasy draft? Real sports brain she’s git there.
Wow @ the comments! ESPN showing diversity and all you guys is negative comments? Must be Trump supporters.
You must have never watched these two racist anchors, ESPN is garbage. But it was a Typical libtard response to think all republicans are racist. You should really look into the democrooks voting to keep segregation of blacks in the 50s and having high ranking KKK members in congress for the democrooks.
You know the black president is a Democrat, right?
” Took steps to keep the overnight version of the program steady, re-upping Stan Verrett and Neil Everett to anchor the program from Los Angeles.” Probably the worst decision to make. These two are clowns. Too much goofing around and silly little catch phases and are generally just obnoxious. Making it unwatchable. Moving on. Buh-by ESPN.
I swear its like ESPN is trying to turn viewers away on purpose
Haha that’s very well said. Thank you
oh great another reason to not watch ESPN
Awesome! I can’t wait to not watch that crap.
Awesome! Now I know I will def not watch.