Bad news, “Gilmore Girls” fans: Lorelai’s accident-prone confidante will not be returning to Stars Hollow.

Melissa McCarthy confirmed to E! that she (most likely) won’t be reprising her role as Sookie St. James in Netflix’s upcoming “Gilmore Girls” revival.

“I don’t think I am,” said McCarthy when asked if she’d be returning to Stars Hollow, the fictional Connecticut town that served as the setting of the hit 2000s dramedy series. “I didn’t actually get asked to do it. But I think they thought I was busy, and then by the time it did come up, then I actually was.”

The actress initially hinted at this in a February Twitter post.

In response to a fan requesting that she return to Stars Hollow, McCarthy tweeted, “Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!!”

Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!! https://t.co/II2Atug4wx — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) February 2, 2016

Though the actress insists that she wasn’t invited to star in the revival, “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told TVLine last month that she did, in fact, reach out to McCarthy’s team about her making an appearance.

“She’s really f—ing busy,” Sherman-Palladino said of McCarthy. “But the thing I have said [to her team] is, ‘Look, if Melissa is available and has an afternoon free, I’ll write her a scene. Melissa was one of us. If she has a spare moment to run over [to the set] — even if for just a cameo — we would be totally game. And if it’s a last-minute thing, I would write her in and we would figure it out. That’s the way we left it.”

Invitation aside, McCarthy expressed excitement for the “Gilmore Girls” revival and voiced an interest to revive the character of Sookie, should the Netflix reboot pick up a second season.

“I want to cook again. I want to put salt and then stir,” she joked. “That was seven years of my life and it was really great. I was proud of that show.”

The reboot, which Netflix has dubbed the “final season,” will star “Gilmore Girls” originals Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, David Sutcliffe and Kelly Bishop, among many others.