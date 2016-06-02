TV Land has given a series order to “Nobodies,” from “MadTV” alum Michael McDonald, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

The series stars Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras as three lesser known comedians who are trying to land their famous friend a feature film script in the hopes of helping their own career trajectories. McDonald will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with McCarthy and Falcone exec producing through their company On The Day. Falcone also directed the pilot, with Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, Jim Rash and Nat Faxon guest starring. JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez will executive produce for TV Land.

“The initial pitch for ‘Nobodies’ was really funny, and man, did they ever deliver a pilot that is so honest and bold that it’ll make you laugh and cringe at the same time,” said Keith Cox executive vice president of development and original programming for TV Land, which has ordered a 12-episode first season.

McCarthy and Falcone added, “Working with our hilarious and talented friends Rachel, Hugh and Larry is a complete joy. Adding a person of Mike’s caliber and a network as supportive as TV Land is truly a dream come true.”

TV Land had originally given a pilot order to “Nobodies” in January.