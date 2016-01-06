TV Land has given a pilot order to “Nobodies,” the project exec produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone that centers on what it’s like to be the friends of more-established Hollywood names.

Originally titled “Friends With Melissa,” the project is starring, exec produced and written by fellow Groundlings alums Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras (“Mike Tyson Mysteries”). Inspired by their real life, the trio will play themselves — struggling creatives who are trying desperately to land one of their famous friends for a feature script that they’ve developed so that they, too, can rise to fame in Hollywood.

McCarthy and Falcone are exec producing through their On the Day shingle. He is directing and will appear in the pilot. Should the pilot go to series, she will appear in future episodes.

“Hugh, Larry and Rachel tell stories that are so funny, you honestly can’t believe they’re true,” said Keith Cox, TV Land’s exec VP of development and original programming, who made the announcement at the channel’s Television Critics Association press day in Pasadena, Calif. “It’s their unique take on exactly what it’s like toiling away in Hollywood – and it is that unfiltered comedy that we’re looking for.”

Other projects on TV Land’s development slate include the pilot “I Shudder,” starring Hamish Linklater and Megan Hilty, and an untitled project inspired by the life of “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards that hails from John Wells, John Riggi and Warner Horizon Television.

It was also announced at TCA that TV Land was giving another season to the Sutton Foster series “Younger.”