Melanie Griffith will guest star on “The Path” Season 2, Variety has learned exclusively.

Griffith has been cast as the mother to Noa (Britne Oldford), a new recurring character this season. Griffith’s character is described as being successful in the music industry, so Cal (Hugh Dancy) will do anything to get her support for the Meyerist movement.

Oldford’s character, Noa, is a Novice searching for herself within The Movement who catches Hawk’s (Kyle Allen) eye and shows him that real change can only be achieved through radical means.

“The Path” stars Dancy, Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. The streaming series is about members of a fictional cult, known as Meyerism. Jessica Goldberg created the series, and serves as executive producer with “Parenthood” creator Jason Katims and Michelle Lee. Universal Television is the studio.



The second season of “The Path” picks up after Eddie’s (Paul) departure from the Meyerism movement. Season 2 launches on Jan. 25 with the first two episodes.

Watch the trailer for “The Path” Season 2 below: