On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the founding of Fox News Channel, two of its most important employees are acting as if they’re gearing up for a separation.
The TV-news business is filled with gossip and sidelong remarks, but most is chewed over in private. In one of the most public needlings since Keith Olbermann and Bill O’Reilly hurled invective at each other and their networks’ parent corporations in the mid-to-late 2000s, Fox News’ Sean Hannity took on a colleague, Megyn Kelly, questioning her over remarks she made about Donald Trump and rival Hillary Clinton making appearances only on programs known to be friendly to their cause.
“Donald Trump, with all due respect to my friend at 10 p.m., will go on ‘Hannity’ and pretty much only ‘Hannity’ and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days, which doesn’t exactly expand the tent,” Kelly said Wednesday night. Hannity used Twitter to retort, accusing Kelly, a self-avowed “independent,” of supporting Clinton.
It’s likely the last thing the new executives running Fox News Channel want to take place. The network, arguably the financial linchpin of its parent company, 21st Century Fox has just suffered what is likely the biggest disruption in its two decades of existence. Its former leader and the architect of its popular program schedule, Roger Ailes, was ousted in July after being accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit from former anchor Gretchen Carlson. Ailes denied those charges, as well as other allegations made by women at Fox News and by women from his past. In his place, the corporate parent company 21st Century Fox elevated Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy to run Fox News. Rupert Murdoch, the Fox executive chairman, is supervising their efforts.
Their squabbling points to bigger challenges looming at Fox News. Megyn Kelly’s contract expires sometime next year. Would she seek to leave if the atmosphere was less than hospitable? Hannity’s contract is believed to last until some time in 2020. Adding to the uncertainty: Bill O’Reilly’s contract also expires in 2017.
Spokespersons for Fox News and Megyn Kelly could not be reached for immediate comment.
Shine and Abernethy have already had to tweak the network’s programming lineup. Greta Van Susteren, who has led the network’s 7 p.m. hour, left abruptly early last month in the wake of a contract dispute. Brit Hume has taken over the program, but is expected to stay only through the election. A hint of what the new executives like might be seen in the new Sunday program, “Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What.” The show, expected to air through November 13, tackles politics and is based on a podcast led by its hosts, Dana Perino and Chris Stirewalt.
Hannity has made no secret in recent weeks of his support for Trump’s candidacy. Last month, Fox News Channel had to tell the host he could no longer appear in promotions for a Presidential candidate after he was spotted making a cameo in an eight-minute-long video from Trump’s campaign that surfaced on YouTube. “We were not aware of Sean Hannity participating in a promotional video and he will not be doing anything along these lines for the remainder of the election season,” the network said in a statement. Most cable-news networks and other media outlets have rules about on-air talent aligning themselves with political causes or candidates, though Hannity is often portrayed as part of Fox News’ opinion programming. He’s not a journalist, in the strictest sense of the word.
But he is popular among viewers. In September, Hannity’s 10 p.m. program attracted the most viewers between 25 and 54, the demographic coveted most by advertisers, of any cable news program – marking the first time he has won the distinction since his show moved to its current timeslot to make way for Kelly in 2013. Kelly, meanwhile, led cable news in that same viewer demo for the third quarter.
Ratings don’t seem to be the issue for the latest Fox News brouhaha. When asked on Twitter Thursday evening why he casting aspersion on a colleague, Hannity replied that he would stand by fellow employees “when they stand by me.”
Megan Kelly turns me off. I’d support the idea of FOX leaving her behind and moving on with someone (anyone) else.
Megyn has let her success drive her to a “wana be movie star”. Watch for CNN to endorse her ego and include that in a a contract offer. CNN can’t pay what FOX will under a new contract sooooooo….the silver screen will make up the difference. Doubt it…..keep listening and watch what happens!!!!!
MEGYN KELLY SEEMS TO BE TURNING INTO A ROYAL B$#@#. SHE IS VERY RUDE AND CONDESCENDING; ESPECIALLY TO NEWT GINGRICH; WHO IS A VERY SMART MAN. SHE NEEDS TO GO TO CNN OR MSNBC. DON’T WATCH HER SHOW ANYMORE.
Megan Kelly used to be good but power has gone to her head. And keep those bony fingers down! I can’t watch her anymore…she is terrible and I hope she goes to CNN or some other liberal new outlet where she belongs!
Kelly should be let go. Her head as grown to big for her body. Sean is great and we love him we miss Andrea and Greta as well as Gretchen. Why do you fire the best people and keep Kelly. And the new show with Dana really is very boring. Not at all what I expect from Fox News
Kelly is auditioning for CNN. It is a poorly kept secret.
Hannity if you leave. No more Fox for me. Can’t stand the scrum bag Murdoch and a lot of people will leave his station. Fox has gone to pot and you know its showing in the ratings
Hannity is slime.
INTEL RUN media with its INTEL RUN agent – – – SCABs
RED CHINA TREASON was PULLED OFF
AMERICA is being lined up to be PULLED
KEEP that TRANCE with the talking images !
Kelly can move on out and can be employed at CBS, NBC, ABC.
Sean on the other hand can do WHAT if he is not at FOX? Write a column for Glenn Beck? Make personal appearances on Alex Jones about UFO sightings?
Wahhhh, here come the lefty trolls.
So it’s ok that Hannity publicly supports Trump but Kelly cannot lean toward Hillary?
Fair and BALANCED?
I was unaware that Hannity made a cameo for Trump. I don’t like any public personality espousing what they align with. It’s unprofessional, useless to me, and turns me off to them. I shut them out no matter which side of the aisle they call home.
Unless Kelly confided in Hannity who she supports, he had no business making his accusation – although it doesn’t really reveal anything. It just goes back to a lack of professionalism. He’s a smart man, but he does jump the tracks once in a while.
As for myself (since nobody asked) I’d prefer to vote for neither a Dem or Rep but the other parties offer nothing to get excited about. Besides, it would be a burned vote due to the choke-hold the two-party system has established for itself. That being said, I’m not voting for Trump because of his positive attributes. I see this Election more as my not voting for Hillary. She is a blatant crook, inept public servant, and has probably benefited from the snuffing out of some people and the threatening of others.
Hannity’s a smart man? In what universe? You did get one thing right, though. Nobody asked you.
Can’t stand Kelly!!! Facial expressions say it all…
I believe in the separation of journalism and entertainment. Blurring that line is what has led to events like this, where the talking heads make headlines. And it’s not just Fox.
Hannity is a fake tough guy who supports Ailes’ perversions and misogyny. Post election the cable news landscape will experience a sea change as Trump and Ailes ramp up their own 24-7 hate based network, seeded, obviously, with OPM.
Hannity is a first class brownnoser — worshiping at the altar of Donald Trump. He’s sacrificed any semblance of objectivity as a journalist for access to he who can’t tell the truth and doesn’t care.
Hello! Hannity is a conservative commentator, not a “journalist.” And, he doesn’t claim to be a journalist. Of course, neither are people like Lester Holt or Anderson Cooper objective journalists, although they pass themselves off as such, as do the liberal heads of their networks’ “news” departments. Also, apparently, Hannity’s friends with Trump, but not so much with the other presidential candidates. Thus, he upsets some other conservatives, including me. Full disclosure: In the GOP primaries, I have supported Pat Buchanan, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum, and Ted Cruz.
I’m pretty sure this is going to cause major disorder in your neat little world, but Lester Holt is a registered Republican. And Holt is a true journalist.
Hannity and most of the crew at FOX News are anything but.
But do go on, as one does.
Good job, you supported four of the most vile scum ever to contend for the presidency in either party. Bless this nation for preventing that from ever occurring.
Megyn Kelly is unwatchable and unprofessional. Ailes created a monster when he brought her on board. She should have never been hired in the first place.
Wait…you’re calling HER the monster and not Ailes? What a time to be alive. Imbeciles.
Hannity is not in the same league as Kelly. She’ll crush him. Without Fox Hannity is lost. But Kelly has the TV world at her feet.
Agreed. Kelly, as a person at least, has impressed me lately. I’m glad she’s not drinking the Kool-Aid and thinks on her own, which from what I’ve read has led her to be quite non-partisan. And considering she works at Faux News, that’s a miracle.
Hannity, on the other hand, is pure garbage.