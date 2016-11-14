Meghan McCain, the Senator’s daughter who has won some fame as a blogger and TV host, is moving to a regular slot at Fox News Channel, after being named a contributor there in July of 2015.

The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Monday that McCain would start, effective today as a co-host of “Outnumbered,” the daytime hour that features four female co-hosts discussing the issues of the day with a male guest dubbed “one lucky guy.” Other regular panelists on the program, which typically airs at noon eastern, include Harris Faulkner and Sandra Smith.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my unique perspective with viewers on a now daily basis,” McCain said in a prepared statement.

McCain’s arrival on the program shows Fox News moving forward in much the same direction it had under Roger Ailes, who built a news outlet with programming that tends to resonate with viewers who have conservative political leanings. McCain is the daughter of John McCain, the former Republican presidential candidate who is a Republican senator from Arizona. Fox News recently named conservative pundit Tucker Carlson to take over its regular 7 p.m. hour. He is expected to host his first show this evening.

McCain in the past has embraced liberal viewpoints as well as conservative ones, championing same-sex marriage, for example.

Prior to joining FNC, McCain served as the host of Pivot Network’s “TakePart Live,” and has contributed to publications, including “The Daily Beast.” She is also the author of a children’s book entitled “My Dad, John McCain” and a 2010 memoir, “Dirty Sexy Politics.” Additionally, McCain starred in the 2013 Pivot network TV show, “Raising McCain.” Her first blog, “McCain Blogette,“documented her life on the campaign trail with her father along with perspective on pop culture, cultural trends and politics.