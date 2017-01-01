William Christopher, the actor who played the sensitive and soft-spoken Father John Mulcahy on the long-running CBS comedy “M*A*S*H,” died Saturday at his home in Pasadena, Calif. He was 84.

The actor’s son, John Christopher, confirmed Christopher’s death to KABC-TV Los Angeles. Christopher died of non-lung small cell carcinoma, KABC-TV reported.

Christopher was a regular and a fan favorite throughout the 1972-1983 run of the much-praised “M*A*S*H.” The show’s final episode still holds the ratings record for the most watched series closer with nearly 106 million viewers tuning in. Christopher was also featured in the spinoff series “AfterMASH,” which ran from 1983-85 on CBS.

On “M*A*S*H,” Christopher served as the moral compass for the show revolving around the unruly doctors and nurses running a mobile Army surgical unit, the 4077th, during the Korean War. Christopher’s kindly Father Mulcahy frequently struggled to offer spiritual guidance and pastoral care amid the horror of combat. But he also managed to connect with the war-weary medical staff and combat victims through with a combination of humor, warmth and and plain-spoken counsel that was never dogmatic.

Christopher was seen on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lives” in a recurring role in 2012, again playing a man of the cloth. His post-“M*A*S*H” credits include voice work in the 1980s “The Smurfs” cartoon series and guest shots on “Mad About You,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and “Team Knight Rider.”

Before “M*A*S*H,” Christopher worked steadily on TV in character roles on such series as “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Gomer Pyle,” “Hogan’s Heroes” and “That Girl.” He also logged guest shots on “The Patty Duke Show,” “Death Valley Days,” “The Virginian” and “Alias Smith and Jones.”