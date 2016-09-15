‘Married at First Sight’ Spinoff Greenlit at FYI Network

FYI has greenlit a spinoff to “Married at First Sight,” Variety has learned.

“Married at First Sight: Second Chances” follows cast members from the third season of the flagship series, David Norton and Vanessa Nelson, as they get another shot at finding love.

FYI has ordered 12 episodes. Production will begin immediately in Atlanta, and the series is set to premiere in 2017.

The spinoff comes as “Married at First Sight” ranks as the cabler’s top series across all platforms. The current fourth season has seen double-digit growth in total viewers since it bowed in July.

On the original series, Norton’s marriage failed. Nelson’s marriage fell apart after the series wrapped. Now that their respective divorces are finalized, “Married at First Sight: Second Chances” will follow men and women in Norton and Nelson’s hometown of Atlanta as they take part in multiple rounds of dating and courtship, vying for the two singles. Experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Rachel DeAlto will give guidance, alongside friends and family.

“The FYI viewers have spoken and we have listened to their demands to give two of the popular ‘Married at First Sight’ participants a second chance to find a meaningful partner,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP of programming and development at FYI.“This series will follow David and Vanessa as they potentially find everlasting love with the likes of viewers and real people who are eager to date them.”

The fourth season of “Married at First Sight” is currently airing on Tuesday nights. The finale airs Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

“Married at First Sight: Second Chances” is produced by Kinetic Content. Executive producers are Chris Coelen and Brenda Coston of Kinetic. Gena McCarthy and Shura Davison are producers for FYI.