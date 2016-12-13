Netflix has canceled “Marco Polo,” Variety has confirmed. The Weinstein Co.-produced series streamed for two seasons on the digital service.
Originally developed at Starz, “Marco Polo” premiered in 2014, with its second season debuting earlier this year. It becomes one of only a handful of original series to be canceled by Netflix, including “Bloodline,” “Hemlock Grove,” and “Lillyhammer.”
The series starred Lorenzo Richelmy as the titular Italian explorer and Benedict Wong as Kublai Khan. It was also among the more ambitious and costly efforts in the history f the company’s original series. Season one cost a reported $90 million. Production for that first season included a construction crew of 400 and an art department of 160.
In his 2014 review of the first season for Variety, Brian Lowry wrote, “While ‘Marco Polo’ possesses scope, scale and an inordinate amount of exposed skin, the series exhibits only a sporadic pulse. That leaves a property that can be fun taken strictly on its own terms, but deficient in the binge-worthy qualities upon which Netflix’s distribution system has relied.”
“Marco Polo” was executive produced by John Fusco, Dan Minahan, Joachim Ronning, Espen Sandberg, Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein, Ben Silverman, Chris Grant, Dave Erickson, Peter Friedlander. The series was produced by Electus and the Weinstein Co.
I just recently discovered this series. i took a break from Netflix after Breaking Bad ended. I found this show and binge watched all 20 episodes in a week. I was so upset to find out it wasn’t renewed. It is a beautiful and cruel story and I was totally addicted. I had never heard of it before last week so it’s sad to know the word hadn’t got out about it. I know if more people knew about it, it would have been wildly popular.
Sad to relate that any production of quality does not last long on television and/or cable (and streaming) screens. The money poured into this series was breathtaking and the camera loved it all. Beautiful sets, costumes, locations, what was there not to like. Acting was first rate. The simple fact was it was just too expensive to continue. Money wins out every time.
I really enjoyed the first two seasons and I thought the buildup for season 3 was promising. It is a shame it will not continue. Netflix is opting for the cheezy and cheap teen series. No wonder this country has no sense of history.
Well….. the positive comments here notwithstanding, IMHO Marco Polo suffered from one very large problem: every and any character other than the supposed lead were so much more interesting than Polo. Every scene with Benedict Wong (as Kublai Khan) showed how much more interesting his character was written and most importantly, portrayed by Wong. Now, if Netflix had figured out a way to reorient the series to focus entirely on Khan and the Mongol Empire, I daresay it would have had a far better chance of evading cancellation.
Agreed – Polo was just eye candy and stood around doing… stuff – his parts were bland and boring, but Benedict Wong did an amazing job. Would love to see a tv show on The Yuan Dynasty/Mongol Empire with Benedict.
I thought season 1 was brilliant. Season 2 was…disappointing. I’m not surprised there won’t be a season 3. My understanding is that Benjamin Wong didn’t want to return to reprise his role either.
Really!!! Canceling Marco Polo would be stupid!! I just watched both se01 & se02 in two days. great show. same crap when Showtime canceled Penny Dreadful. Loved that mini-series as well. So now more drama series? really!!!
Shame. Ding….shame…..ding……shame…..ding
Really wish they would rethink that decision. It is such a beautiful show. Well written, superb acting…..drew me even deeper into Netflix’s original content.
This is a shame. The show was one of the most watchable on Netflix; season 2 was especially good. I suppose this means they’ll be airing more superhero crap. Well, not for me.
Awful to cancel. Marco Polo was fantastic! Season 2 especially was even more exciting than Season 1. Why cancel a good show?
That sucks! I loved marco polo. And to cancel a series only because it cost too much. Guess netflix isnt serious about making good showes. Cant run with the big boys.
