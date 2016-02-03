“Manhattan” has been canceled with WGN America opting not to go forth with a third season of the period drama, Variety has learned.
The drama, which premiered in July 2014, marked network’s second original series, following “Salem.”
Created by Sam Shaw (“Masters of Sex”), the Skydance Television and Lionsgate Television co-production starred John Benjamin Hickey and Ashley Zukerman as physicists working on America’s atomic bomb project during World War II. Olivia Williams and Rachel Brosnahan starred as their respective wives with Mamie Gummer, William Petersen and Neve Campbell having joined the cast of the sophomore season.
Shaw served as exec producer with Thomas Schlamme, Dustin Thomason, David Ellison, Dana Golberg and Marcy Ross.
“After careful consideration, we have reached the very difficult decision not to move forward with a third season of ‘Manhattan,'” said Matt Cherniss, president and GM of WGN America and Tribune Studios. “We are proud of this critically acclaimed series, an extraordinary original drama, and are deeply disappointed that such a wonderful show could not find a larger audience. We thank the immensely talented Sam Shaw and Thomas Schlamme, along with the exceptional cast and crew and our great partners at Lionsgate and Skydance, for crafting a masterful series. We are equally grateful to the dedicated fans for their support over the last two seasons.”
Lionsgate TV’s chairman Kevin Beggs commented, “Sam Shaw and Tommy Schlamme gave us a tremendously powerful television series chronicling the lives of those immersed in the race to build an atomic bomb in the dog days of World War II. Their masterful depictions of small victories, devastating betrayals, and the high-price of freedom will never be forgotten — just as the monstrous power wrought by splitting the atom indelibly scarred our world forever. We are thankful to our partners at Skydance, WGN America, Tribune Entertainment, and Hulu for making the series possible and to our many fans in the US and across the globe for watching along with us.”
“It has been an honor to work with the exceptionally talented creative team of ‘Manhattan,’ led by Tommy Schlamme, Sam Shaw and our partners at Lionsgate, WGN, Tribune and Hulu” added Skydance’s president Marcy Ross. “Thank you to the fans of Manhattan across the globe who have supported the critically acclaimed series over the last two years.”
The second season of “Manhattan” averaged about 240,000 viewers in “live plus same-day” estimates from Nielsen, with its finale in December falling to 201,000.
Even with the cancellation, WGN America’s original slate is amping up with new dramas “Outsiders” and “Underground,” which premieres this March.
Netflix stop that superhero crap and gives an end to manhattan ..
I just finished season 2 and the last segment was amazing with a James Bond sort of ending. Fortunately Season 2 does end on a final note, Which we know from history is that the bomb was developed and denoted over Hiroshima and Nagasaki. As a result, a Season 3 is really not necessary and would likely have had to be very fictional and “soapy” to make 10 more episodes after the A bomb was developed. I encourage anybody who reads this to purchase season 2 and watch the final episode before making a judgement about the series. The acting is first rate and the ending makes Season 2.
Yeas.. Lets get another fracking season of the Kardashians or some other moronic eye candy… I am sick of this species.
Cancelled. Good. It was an insult to the men and women that did the impossible. They went from theory to hardware in three years, ending WWII and saving over one million lives.
Another Great series canceled. Superb story, great acting and excellent filming. I just don’t get it.
Manhattan is also an elaborate story that shows perfectly the years 40. Unfortunately the TV loses a great series
I don’t understand why this show was canceled. I was always looking forward to watch the next episode. Great cast and an incredible story, (a piece of history) that was cut short. Ignorance is our worse enemy; that is why reality shows have become so popular.
John Benjamin Hickey was to me an unknown actor, but what a magnificent performance in Manhattan! What a great actor and marvelous series. Netflix, pick it up!!!
Just found out they cancelled this great series. All the garbage that should be canceled and they pick this show. Somebody pick up this series and forget about the Neilson rating system!
This show got off to a GREAT start. Loved the subject matter; but, as usually happens and Heroes is a great example of the same… the writers simply wrote it into the ground. I always felt like “show me some successes and not all these constant failures and drama.” Real life has good moments too. It’s like when they were constantly threatening to shut down the X-Files in that show. Feet were constantly dragging. Honestly, I didn’t know long they could make Manhattan last based upon true history versus fictional drama. I wonder if Bates motel will last. I just got reconnected and I’ve missed a lot; but I had to wonder how a prequel series to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho could possibly last 3 seasons; but it has so far.
I am a UVerse and Netflix subscriber but never watch WGN. This is the kind of show I would have watched BUT I had not heard a thing about it until I saw it mentioned favorably in The New York Times Book Review! (June 26, 2016). I agree it sounds as if it was not given a chance due to lack of availability and publicity. I have been hooked on a series after watching the firs season on Netflix before, too bad this wasn’t given the chance to develop a wider fan base.
America will watch all the dang vampire shows that can be aired, but when it comes to a fabulously written period piece about a part of America’s history that schools tend not to teach, no one wants to watch. No wonder Donald Trump is the republican presidential nominee.
And no wonder a criminal can become the Democratic nominee.
Somehow I found out about this series before season one started. Loved it! Eagerly waited for season two which was even better. I don’t watch WGN at all – except for Manhattan and then I recorded it. Kept thinking I would see the new season when checking schedules, but then I read this. Very disappointing. Not everyone watches CBS, NBC or ABC mainstream programming. Thankfully Longmire was picked up by Netflix maybe they will do the same with Manhattan.
Superb series. The failures here were marketing and distribution. I haven’t the faintest idea how you would even watch it legally in the UK.
Man, it seems that everytime a good series comes out that it never finishes…. Especially this one ‘days’ away from its climax! Damn ratings! I was searching for the season 3 start date only to find this info…. Sad news.
The Borgias, Rome. Both cancelled too soon.
The problem was nobody knows where to even watch the show. I tried to get friends and family to watch but how? Where and when did it ever even air. I watched it off downloads couldn’t find it any other way.
Good series. Very sorry it will not be continuing for a 3rd season.
Such a tragedy that it was cancelled. Just two seasons while the typical mediocrity runs eight seasons of on again off again romances and other cliché’s. Netflix do yourself a favour and pick this up.
I just found out about the show’s cancellation…and am so disappointed. it was truly one of the best shows on TV. People did not watch the show because they did not know about it. The Manhattan Project is such an important part of history, and the secretiveness which surrounded the project only adds to our ignorance of it. “Manhattan” definitely would have had an audience if t was better advertised. Shame on the execs for not advertising it properly, and then canceling the series just before the climax of the story. it feels like I was in the middle of watching a fantastic movie, and the electricity was turned off just before the ending.
I loved the first season, but then, since they stopped streaming the show online after that, I had to give it up. I’m not going to sign up for cable just for one show.
The exec is wrong. It’s not that the show couldn’t find an audience, it’s that he and his distribution team chose not to use new distribution channels to find their audience. They tried to follow in the footsteps of AMC with Mad Men by keeping it exclusive, but they are late to the game. Tthey could have embraced streaming to build their base instead, but chose to do the opposite. Their disengagement with hulu after season 1 was the true impetus for the early death of this show.
Exactly. I had to google to find out about Season 2 and then couldn’t watch it anywhere, despite having an Amazon Prime, a HuluPlus and a Netflix paid subscription. — it was an excellent show and the only reason the “show couldn’t find an audience” is because it was hidden from a large percentage of the audience.
Excellent show. Just finished season 2 bluray since I don’t have cable and never saw this on TV. Never saw an ad. Picked up season 1 bluray on a whim because of interesting subject matter and positive reviews. Outdated ratings and distribution system kills another excellent show.
So sad.
Hey Netflix, please save Manhattan!
Just recently heard about this show. Bought the DVDs and can’t say enough about how tremendous this series is. The writing and acting is superb. I am so disappointed that it has been cancelled. This is one of my favorite series.
First Jericho then this!? I really hope someone else picks this up, hopefully Netflix. Someone who sees the true potential of this show and can see past the outdated Nielsen ratings.
Okay WGN execs….you need to reconsider your decision. Based on everyone of the positive comments (and they are all positive) you have made a serious mistake in judgement. This was such a great series and season 3 has so much potential for this historical subject.
And the fact that there are only 26 comments listed here says it all, I guess. Every time I find a meaningful television program to watch that is not only interesting but well made, written, and acted, it gets canceled. I feel as if I turned the wrong corner some time ago and have walked into a dimension I am decidedly NOT supposed to be in…..
I totally agree with you Dianne. It seems that when I finally find a show that is interesting and I like it, it gets cancelled. I truly hope that Netflix or Hulu picked this series up.
I think great shows are cancelled nowadays due to the lack of updating the Neilson ratings. A lot of people don’t watch shows live, most record them or watch them online. Are those numbers counted? Doubt it. Hulu may have this show but the whole, wait until the next season is released before we can let you watch this season, in my opinion is a bad way to do business. Loved Manhattan, very disappointed it got cancelled.
You are so right. I DVR every series I follow and usually don’t get to catch up until several days to weeks later. “Live plus same-day” does not match the reality of how many people watch television.
I can’t always watch a show next day and think the DVR/Nielsen count of viewers was too low. This was the first time I had watched WGN in years. Sad to see Manhattan cancelled.
Just heard the show was cancelled. So disappointed. I loved this show! I looked forward to the premiere each season. What am I to do now? Such a shame.
I am very disappointed to hear that Manhattan has been canceled. I was so looking forward to the third season. I ADORE this show. Brilliant writing, captivating storyline and the finesse acting. Anne Howard
This is devastating news! I’ve been looking forward to S3 for months — what a shame that there is a ton of mediocre shows that survive year after year & a truly remarkable & rewarding drama can’t even last 3 seasons. A sad commentary on the viewing public or the powers that be.
Very unfortunate it has not been renewed. A great show and great cast. There is so much more that could be explored in a 3rd season – including hints of the ramifications of the bomb on the residents of the area in later times.
Without being too vulgar, WGN sucks! This was a fine series that had well developed characters and a discernible plot line. To the cast and writers, thank you for two great seasons of quality TV drama.
Wow!!! Soooo disappointed that this amazing series had been cancelled. What a poor job the network did to advertise this show to get the viewers. What a shame!!!
couldn’t even see this show on Hulu or Netflix, how the hell could it have found a larger audience ?
if it had been more available on other stations and advertised on other TV channels it would have caught on. this was an excellent show. hate to see it go. my direct TV package did not offer it and I had to use my daughters amazon prime to see season 2. if this show had been on a prime TV channel it would have been a hit !!!
I loved the show, great acting, totally bummed out
Manhattan was a great TV program really sorry they didn’t renew it. I also agree they didn’t advertise it enough!
WGN didn’t advertise it enough…I didn’t really see that many ads for it. No wonder they didn’t have enough viewers
Maybe Metfkix or Amazon can pick this up. They would reach more viewers that way. Honestly, if I hadn’t read something on the show, I would never had known it was on. Netflix can advertise the heck out of this just by putting ads on its own website.
Nooooooooooo!!!!! This is sad news.
A fascinating show that was creative and formative…looked forward to every show. Deeply saddened that it will return!
This was the best tv series in several decades. I’m crushed!!!
what a shame, I love this show very much, but it is truth that the audience is not enough to support this TV show. even in China there are 1.4 billion people, I think not more than 100k people know this show. just don’t know why.
Bummer! This was one of the most creative and best series on TV today. I fell in love with it in the first 5 minutes of the first episode. Your wonderful cast (especially John Benjamin Hickey, Rachel Brosnahan, Ashley Zuckerman and Olivia Williams with special kudos to William Petersen and Daniel London) brought forth characters that were engaging and brilliant, something not seen much in our current TV realm. Thank you, WGN (and your partners), for daring to create something original. Those of us who devoured each hour thank you.
Would have had a larger audience on Netflix.
Manhattan, the most underrated, under-appreciated, and perhaps unknown show on TV has just been nuked – DAMN!
Very sad. Was an excellent show. I do hate when shows end on a cliffhanger. It would be nice if studios could find a way to avoid this better, like not shoot a whole season before it airs so show runners can wrap up a series properly.
Truly a shame. Good show, great talent, very well crafted… it’s a shame it couldn’t get enough audience. For all we talk about the “art” and “the craft” it still remains a business dependent on supply and demand. In this case, not enough demand. I think everyone can be proud of the work they did on this series.
This is a huge mistake and a loss for all the loyal fans of Manhattan especially since there is so much crap on TV not worth mentioning! What about the UK market! Not happy to learn this!
C Garret – Couldn’t agree more. What a shame. I didn’t even see season 2, or know it was on. They really dropped the ball on this. was it cancelled pre or post production?
