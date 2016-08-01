‘Man With a Plan’: Liza Snyder to Replace Jenna Fischer in Matt LeBlanc CBS Comedy

The “Man with a Plan” has a new wife. Liza Snyder has replaced Jenna Fischer in CBS’ upcoming Matt LeBlanc multi-cam about a man who takes over his wife’s parenting duties after she returns to work.

Snyder will play Andi, the self-assured wife who rejoins America’s working stiffs after 13 years as a medical lab technician. Fischer originally booked the role, but “The Office” star exited the series shortly after it was picked up to series at CBS, just before the network’s upfront presentation on May 18.

Snyder was previously a regular on CBS’ “Yes, Dear” and had guest appearances on Fox’s “House” and “Raising Hope.”

In the fall comedy, LeBlanc plays Adam, a contractor whose gruffness doesn’t necessarily mesh well with the responsibilities he’s opted to shoulder. Adam and Andi have three children, a number that can occasionally overwhelm even the most committed and experienced parent, so some attitude adjustments on both sides might be necessary.

“Man with a Plan” is produced by CBS Television Studios. Jackie Filgo, Jeff Filgo, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and LeBlanc serve as executive producers. Comedy veteran James Burrows directed the pilot.

The series debuts Oct. 24 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.