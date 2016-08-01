‘Man With a Plan’: Liza Snyder to Replace Jenna Fischer in Matt LeBlanc CBS Comedy

The “Man with a Plan” has a new wife. Liza Snyder has replaced Jenna Fischer in CBS’ upcoming Matt LeBlanc multi-cam about a man who takes over his wife’s parenting duties after she returns to work.
Snyder will play Andi, the self-assured wife who rejoins America’s working stiffs after 13 years as a medical lab technician. Fischer originally booked the role, but “The Office” star exited the series shortly after it was picked up to series at CBS, just before the network’s upfront presentation on May 18.
Snyder was previously a regular on CBS’ “Yes, Dear” and had guest appearances on Fox’s “House” and “Raising Hope.”
In the fall comedy, LeBlanc plays Adam, a contractor whose gruffness doesn’t necessarily mesh well with the responsibilities he’s opted to shoulder. Adam and Andi have three children, a number that can occasionally overwhelm even the most committed and experienced parent, so some attitude adjustments on both sides might be necessary.
“Man with a Plan” is produced by CBS Television Studios. Jackie Filgo, Jeff Filgo, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and LeBlanc serve as executive producers. Comedy veteran James Burrows directed the pilot.
The series debuts Oct. 24 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.
The 4 minute preview was very not-funny …. it looked pretty bad. It’s because Matt LeBlanc is not that funny on his own, unless he can be vulgar and/or self deprecating. Jenna Fischer looked beautiful in the preview, although we only got maybe 20-30 seconds of her compared to the entire time Matt was on screen. Yes it is his show – but if history tells us, the WIFE/S.O. on these sitcoms makes or breaks the show. King of Queens comes to mind. Without Remini on that show, and with a weaker, less dominate lead female, I think KOQ would have flopped.
I think Jenna Fischer is beautiful talented funny and a great actress and I want to see her land something soon. I am somehwhat relieved she was recast here so she doesn’t have to be a part of yet another Matt LeBlanc failure.
What a useless comment based on personal preferences with a selfish direct attact to something you judge on a 4 min preview. Episodes was a hit. When I’ll think about failure, I ‘ll think about you. Move on and get a life.
The premise of this show sounds so tiresome. Been there, done that. But, then again, what do you expect from traditional network TV except traditional network TV?
So excited for this show. Liza is so funny—I’m sure she and Matt will be comedic gold!
I love Lisa Snyder!! Her and Matt play off each other really great!!