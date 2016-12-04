Sweet Christmas! “Marvel’s Luke Cage” is officially getting a second season.

Netflix announced the news on the show’s Twitter and Facebook pages on Sunday, posting a short video that featured a sign in Pop’s Barber Shop reading “Season 2 coming soon.” The posts are also accompanied by Pop’s own motto, which Luke Cage takes to heart in Season 1: “Always forward.”

“Luke Cage” is now the third Marvel show to get a second season on the streaming platform. “Daredevil” was first to be renewed for a second season, and has also received the greenlight for a third. “Jessica Jones” was also renewed after its critically acclaimed freshman season.

Next up in Netflix’s Marvel universe are “Iron Fist” and the crossover “The Defenders,” which will combine all four superheros that had their own shows on Netflix. A release date for “Luke Cage” Season 2 was not announced on Sunday.

Season 1 of “Luke Cage” was well received by critics and fans alike. In her review, Variety‘s Maureen Ryan said, “Nothing is cooler than watching bullets bounce off Luke Cage as he brings the ruckus and schools all the fools.”

Mike Colter plays the titular bulletproof superhero in “Luke Cage,” which also starred Rosario Dawson, Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, and Alfre Woodard. Colter will also star in “The Defenders,” along with Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones.