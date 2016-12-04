Sweet Christmas! “Marvel’s Luke Cage” is officially getting a second season.
Netflix announced the news on the show’s Twitter and Facebook pages on Sunday, posting a short video that featured a sign in Pop’s Barber Shop reading “Season 2 coming soon.” The posts are also accompanied by Pop’s own motto, which Luke Cage takes to heart in Season 1: “Always forward.”
“Luke Cage” is now the third Marvel show to get a second season on the streaming platform. “Daredevil” was first to be renewed for a second season, and has also received the greenlight for a third. “Jessica Jones” was also renewed after its critically acclaimed freshman season.
Next up in Netflix’s Marvel universe are “Iron Fist” and the crossover “The Defenders,” which will combine all four superheros that had their own shows on Netflix. A release date for “Luke Cage” Season 2 was not announced on Sunday.
Season 1 of “Luke Cage” was well received by critics and fans alike. In her review, Variety‘s Maureen Ryan said, “Nothing is cooler than watching bullets bounce off Luke Cage as he brings the ruckus and schools all the fools.”
Mike Colter plays the titular bulletproof superhero in “Luke Cage,” which also starred Rosario Dawson, Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, and Alfre Woodard. Colter will also star in “The Defenders,” along with Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones.
Omg, Netflix hurry up and bring this back!! This ride was unbelievable and I couldn’t stop watching! I do believe I watched the whole thing in 3 days. This guy is exciting to watch. What an unexpected surprise. Hurry back please.
everyone definitely wants another season of Luke Cage! it was an awesome series. I loved it!!! I told everyone about it, and they loved it to. please tell me when the second season of Luke Cage will be coming out.
When will season 2 start?
1. Awesome show
2. Great Show (did I mention that)
3. Why no F words and why no nudity. You got everything else. Get creative netflix!
4. Please let him use his powers and dont take them away or lame out with bullets again. He needs to kick butt folks!
5. Tighten up the writing and please less dialogue. Sometimes more can be said without spoon feeding every little thing.
6. Great show!
Couldn’t disagree more, you want nudity and swearing, watch Game of Thrones, this series doesn’t need it and how does adding nudity and swearing equal getting creative?
Ridiculous.
The writing of this show is top notch and I love all the characters in it and so refreshing to see an almost completely black cast in a major network series, it gives off such a different vibe that I really enjoy.
The dialogue is great in this show, but you seem to advocate a two-dimensional superhero action series?
Yeah, that’s never done before.
This show is unique in its storytelling, location, athmosphere, so I hope they follow through with the vision layed out in this first season
Agree with Leon, great series but learn from daredevil some swearing , blood and nudity will lift above good to great and receive perfection like daredevil and punisher.
