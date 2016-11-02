You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Louis C.K. Makes Case for Hillary Clinton: 'It's Not About the First Woman, It's About the First Mom'

Arya Roshanian

Louis C.K. is with her.

The comedian appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “Conan,” revealing his plans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and that he would “take her over anybody.”

“I think she’s great,” said C.K. “It’s not like a lesser of two evils — I think she’s great. I really like her. I think she’s talented and I think she’s super smart.”

C.K. went on to say that he’s eager to have a president who is also a mother, saying that after 243 years of fathers, it’s time for a matriarch in the Oval Office.

“To me, it’s very exciting to have the first mother in the White House,” explained C.K. “It’s not about the first woman, it’s about the first mom, because a mother, she’s got it. A mother just does it. … She feeds you, she teaches you, she protects you. She takes care of s–t!”

C.K., a father of two, also conveyed his admiration for Clinton’s resilience throughout her time in politics.

“We’ve been hazing her. We’ve been holding her down and spitting in her mouth and yelling at her,” joked C.K. “And she just gets up … and she just keeps working.”

Though the “Louie” actor has no issues with those who decide to vote for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, he did have a message for anyone who skips the polls on Nov. 8.

“If you’re a liberal who’s not gonna vote, you’re a piece of s–t,” said C.K.

