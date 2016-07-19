Nickelodeon’s ‘Loud House’ to Feature Married Gay Couple

Nickelodeon is about to bring down the house — the “Loud House,” that is.
The children’s TV network will introduce a bi-racial gay couple on the animated show “The Loud House.” The series, which centers around the life of Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters, will be the first Nickelodeon show in history to feature a married same-sex couple.
The couple in question, voiced by Wayne Brady and Michael McDonald, will make their debut on the July 20 episode “Overnight Success.”
Nickelodeon confirmed to Variety that the couple is Clyde McBride’s parents, Harold (Brady) and Howard (McDonald) McBride. An expert from Wednesday’s upcoming episode was posted to Twitter.
As evident in the clip, the series makes no hoopla over the appearance of the married gay couple. Instead, it focuses on the protective nature of the McBride’s after dropping off Clyde at the Loud residence for a slumber party.
The decision to feature a married same-sex couple on a children’s program has been met with overwhelmingly positive reactions.
The episode will air on Nickelodeon Wednesday at 5 p.m.
any man that doesn’t appreciate a female with some sexy ass cellulite??hahahhaa yeah that is what’s wrong with this world! so sad 😭 What happened to integrity, morals, dignity. Faggots have ruined everything LITERALLY everything
I will snack the Ham sandwich out of anyone who has an issue with my comment !
Q word punks shall perish in the underworld. God have mercy on their worthless souls
I don’t really agree with the whole gay and lesbian thing, and many of us don’t either. Therefore, I believe that they should respect that, and stick to the original, correct thing to have a couple as a MALE AND FEMALE, the same way God decided. I love the Loud House and don’t desire to see this,neither do I desire for other children to see ut and take it as an example. I know it might not be a big deal cause they barely show up on the show, but from this it will go on and on and I believe that’s not right. And I don’t just refer to the Loud House house but all the shows that are out ther that are “supposed to be child appropriate” Please stop it here!
Who the hell uses their religion to justify their bigotry
I’m not even gonna do the usual “your religion isn’t true” thing, but why would you let your religion control what other people do?
A sneaky way of trying to influence children opinions about that lifestyle. It’s your choice to live like you choose. However you should not try to influence children this way. It’s an abusive use of your MEDIA privileges.
These comments make me sick. I can’t believe we still live in a world fueled with so much hatred and selfishness. Majority of the people arguing about how it’s banned is that “their” children won’t be exposed to this “abnormal” lifestyle. Do you consider kids who grow up with gay parents? Maybe they can relate? But it’s not your kid so your against it. Selfish. There was nothing mature shown. You argue for straight couples and how that’s the “norm” but the “norm” now days are parents who are separated. So if my kid has two parents together I should be against shows that show broken homes? Because that’s not MY norm or my kids. What about interracial? At a time people were outraged TV shows featuring black families and ESPECIALLY interracial couples. Should I ban my kids from watching a show because of interracial parents because that’s not MY kids norm?? Or should I acknowledge these people exist. Should I promote tolerance and understanding and acceptance of people that are not exactly like me? Should I teach me kids Billy Bob’s parents are black and white and together because they love each other or not make it a big deal to start so they don’t even question things like that??? Is it so terrible to acknowledge gay people exist? Kids are going to see them around and holding hands. So what? Does that MAKE anyone gay?!?!? Absolutely not!! Your kid isn’t going to catch the gay by seeing a gay couple on TV. Get your head out of your asses and admit you are completely selfish because it’s not YOUR norm therefore you are intolerant and that is ugly. I pray for a better world everyday and unfortunately that will never happen until this hatred ends. Smh
I love how people can turn a Nickelodeon show into this huge debate of God, homophobia, and racism. What the f*** is wrong with you people? Straight male atheist here and I could careless about what gay people do. Live and let live I say. MORE WOMAN FOR ME! I hope all you homophones have gay children and all you racist have children that marry the blackest of the blacks, now that would be amusing… Kudos to Nickelodeon for developing a cartoon that breaks boundaries! Anddd You can’t shelter your kids forever, it’s better they know what’s going on in the real world. You people act like if they watch it they will become gay. Hate to break you the news but that’s not how it works.
When this episode came on at first I did not notice the gay parents but I was quite skeptical, then the second time I watched it I was very disturbed at this show. It was a good show until that episode came came on! I don’t know what happened to Nickelodeon but they went went down hill. This show is banned in this household
Leave children’s shows alone! Stop trying to indoctrinate impressible minds. I for one will not allow my grandkids to watch this show ever
again, I particular do not like it when you try to drag black kids into that kind of environment. It’s not normal to everyone.
Yes, thanks for standing up for your children. You are not homophobic, you just want your kids to experience love beyond genitals. God bless you and your children.
My12 year old daughter came to me about something unrelated to the gay dads that she felt was inappropriate for my 7 year old son. I googled the show and found this. I love all people and raise my children to do so, but, my kids will not be watching this show any more. Out of all the kids on the show, my little black boy had to be exposed to the black kid with two dads. This show is officially banned in my home.
That is a sad, homophobic thing to say… God have mercy on your grandchildren,
When you get to point you serve our kids, same sex parents, serve your own kids this, SO NOT COOL.
You’re basically saying that gays aren’t real people because they don’t like the opposite gender? The gays obviously aren’t the problem here. Besides, don’t you have anything better to do than pick on a fricking kid’s show? Kids should be exposed to these kinds of things early on anyway, to not confuse themselves later on.
First of all,my 2 year old sister doesn’t need to be exposed to mature content, she is a baby!
Second of all, She needs to learn the arrangement of God not of man.(Adam and eve, not Adam and steve)
Third of all, watch your language
Fourth of all this doesn’t need to be on a kids channel because children aren’t ready to see this kind of teaching
Thank you for understanding
Wow, Davis take a chill pill. I watch this with my siblings, who are nine and eleven, and there’s nothing wrong with that! They’re not going to ‘catch’ gay from the TV. People should be who they want to be and love who they wanna love, it’s not YOUR decision what they do, it’s theirs. They can go and date the opposite sex, as they choose too, and you can go and be a homophobic hündin to everyone who thinks against your beliefs. Btw, the commenter you replied to didn’t use curse words, he said a word that literally EVERY one uses, it’s nowhere near cursing. Also, lmao I have more, if you’re child is only two and isn’t going to actually remember much from the TV, because two year olds don’t exactly have great memories considering they’re a baby, why does it matter? Even if she does somehow remembers, so what? You’re acting like gay/homosexuality is some kind of disease, it’s not like your child is going to catch it from watching TV. It’s like when there are actual people who HAVE diseases like leukemia, cancer, etc etc, your child isn’t going to catch it from watching it on a tv screen. Homosexual people are real and you’re just going to have to deal with it. There’s not even mature content in the show. (Lmao, by the way this is coming from a believer of God who’s actually accepting.)
What mature content? Are you that delusional that you believe that something LGBT is some how mature?and as far as watching his language, the person didn’t curse unless you are that sheltered that “fricking” offends you
SO MUCH HATRED, really people get a fucking life, i hope your kids do NOT become like you, us gays are human, and we are here
I’m a babysitter and love watching cartoons with the kids but I don’t know how the parents would feel about this
Many parents that I have talked to don’t approve of this type of show being on a children’s TV channel
Well I Asked The Parents And They Were Fine With It So I Guess I’ll Let It Go
Well…. that the last time I watch this show… it’s a same I liked it too. And to all the people who think being gay is right how did you get here? A man and a woman right…. so whats right about being gay again ? If we all where gay and lived committed monogamous relationships that would wipe out the population. But if all are straight and live the same type of lives what happens to the population then?…. again it’s your life but must suck not knowing the joy of having your OWN children with your cells and personality traits from each person as it was intended to be. But I don’t feel to bad you picked that life style enjoy.
“If we where all gay”
(Don’t wanna be a grammar nazi, but it’s were*)
That’s why not everyone is gay this point just doesn’t make sense.
“…must suck not knowing the joy of having your OWN children…”
That is a realllllyyyy messed up thing to say.
You do know that there HETEROSEXUAL couples where the woman can’t get pregnant so they adopt a child. So is this unnatural too?
Are those kids also not THEIR OWN children?
How sad and messed up in the head you must be.
God has made an arrangement, he created Adam and Eve, god wanted that arrangement to be like that forever, now have you heard of the story of Sodom and Gomorrah? People in the two cities were practicing Homosexuality and god rained fire on them. These practices upset me, mostly upsets god!
I’m not a big supporter, but I understand this is a time when promoting and involving these lifestyles in particular are especially popular. So if I or anyone disagrees with it or thinks that it should be presented to a slightly more mature age range, it literally doesn’t matter.
We have so say, no affect. Anyone who is opposed to this idea is written off as a hate filled religious fanatic. It makes it a lot easier to hate/disregard a side of a discussion if you group them with people who walk around with picket signs and megaphones yelling at passers by that God with smite them to the deepest depths of Hades. While the other side is portrayed and the saints and savors of society who want nothing but love love love. Honestly, if I were born into this world yesterday I would be cheering this on with the majority as well. Supporting this = You’re a good person. Not Supporting this = You’re a weak willed/bad person. That’s the mentality and the simplicity of people’s decisions today.
All anyone can really do it just sit back and see how far it goes because from here on out there will only be more and more. Everyone will face this subject in every form of entertainment whether they like it or not. Kids cartoons, Movies, Comic books… everything. All one can really do is prepare to react sensibly, because it only takes one slightly off comment to perpetuate the idea :
“They are evil religious bigots therefore never listen to them!”
To the poeple stating this isn’t age-appropriate, I must point out that an episode of Postcards From Buster had a gay couple in it as well. And that show was aimed at an even younger audience.
Then again, the episode was banned faster than a roadrunner, so I shouldn’t be talking.
*people
I think it’s great. I’m a lesbian and I love seeing television networks becoming more accepting. The homophobia needs to stop. What I do with my life in my own personal home, is my business. I didn’t choose to have a harder life, full of judgement, but I’m attracted to girls, not men and I can’t help or change that. I think it’s sad that your opinions of me, a full time nursing student and STNA, would change when you found out my sexuality.
But these types of things shouldn’t be on kids TV channels, they should be teaching this to my 2 year old sister, that type of content belongs on more mature channels for instance, [Adult Swim] or MVTV. Not Nickelodeon for little children.
Because your child isn’t already exposed to straight couples……straight couples who do a lot more than just appear on tv….? Why does a couple being gay suddenly make it “mature” content??? You are aware of the fact that the parents in this show litterally just appear on the show next to each other. Whereas there are millions of straight couples that make out and have tons of innaproprate straight couple innuendos in kids shows.
These things such as this should be kept in private and SHOULD NOT BE TAUGHT to out children. I understand we can’t change same sex relationships but why in Gods name would we PROMOTE THEM!
Because when you’re a teenager and you feel attraction to the same sex, it might be even more confusing if you don’t even know what being gay is and you probably don’t even know that it exists. If a kid sees that being gay is normal it wil become easier for them later on to accept themselves IF they are infact gay.
I really love Loud House. Out of all the garbage that’s on Nick today, this show definitely shines the brightest. It’s not just senseless humor, it teaches lessons at the end of the show and a lot of the things are relatable like having a big family, dealing with hand-me-downs, etc. However, while I don’t have a problem with same sex marriage, and while I know this isn’t the first show to do it, I do believe that the reason they featured a homosexual couple is not because they’re behind on it (which they are), but as a retaliation to Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe. People are always comparing the two channels and a pretty popular line that has popped up recently whenever someone talks about how much they don’t like Nick is “Cartoon Network has Steven Universe, what are you going to do, Nick?” I don’t know, with all the recent rage about Garnet (Steven Universe), the timing of Clyde’s parent reveal seems all a bit too….. convenient.
BS, it isn’t the first show in HISTORY to feature a same sex married couple. Nick’s just trying to bask in all the media coverage. King of the Hill featured Dale’s dad and his lover who eventually tied the knot, and a bunch of other shows even before that. Heck there’s even the simpsons with Marge’s sister and her wife. Shame on nick for exploiting people’s beliefs.
They said first NICKELODEON show that features a same sex married couple.
Learn to read. It’s literally one of the first sentences.
No surprise Hollywood is pushing gay dads. How disappointing! Add Nickelodeon to the list of channels that are not fit to watch!
fuck you, then don’t watch it, kids need to see this
The bible says many messed up things that people ‘coincidentally’ don’t read or know about. The bible literally says that you shouldn’t hate anyone. Yet everyone that says they’re religious and a homophobe hates on gays… how hypocritical. Also the bible says you SHOULDN’T sleep with a man like you sleep with a woman. The bible never gave instructions to hate on those people.
Who the hell are you to say what my child needs to see?.. Not everybody wants to watch this disgusting bullsh*t every time we turn on the TV! some of us still believe in the Bible and believe in what it says and arent privy to changing everything the bible says is wrong to fit whatever lifestyle we want to live.
This is not the norm. Family dimensions are confusing enough but this is the bottom low. If adults have chosen to live a certain life style leave the innocent minds out of it. These children are not given an opportunity to know and experience a normal home life of a mum and dad. If you choose to be gay or lesbian you have chosen to give away your rights of having children because they are conceived between a man and a woman. Children definitely NOT my children should not be exposed to such.
When children ask questions no moral answers are given because it is NOT the norm and will NEVER be the norm because the earth and everyone in it belong to God. God created Adam and Eve, Read Genesis 19 story of Sodom and Gomorrah.
Yeah, stop right there. First, you don’t choose a sexuality, you’re born with it, and if you “Choose.” To be straight when you know you’re not, you’re just lying to yourself. Second, kids already know about this, unless you shelter them from the real world by lying and saying that the only normal families are male and female. Third, your definition of normal isn’t most peoples definition of normal. Many same sex couples have children and they grow up fine, possibly better than a lot of other families. Fourth, most non heterosexual people live secular lifestyles, so don’t refer to a book with less proof of being non-fiction than Harry Potter that tells the people you’re trying to persuade to be stoned and die.
👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍👍
I am the sender of the above text ,I’m 12 years old and I am from Africa and in Africa things like “loud house” are against our values
This is ridiculous. Children should not be exposed to this rubbish. It is only madness that would make people do this nonsense!
I find it quite funny that this upsets people. For years media has celebrated straight couples as the norm, if you searched Tv shows and movies featuring straight couples, you cannot find a list because it would be way too long. 90% of what is on Tv features straight couples and now one cartoon show on nickelodeon, shows to dads hugging and we are all up in arms. AND if you are so concerned about what’s appropriate why not complain about the multitude of sexual innuendos that can be found in all these cartoon shows that are also for kids!
“Celebrated,” No I would say they displayed healthy relationships within my lifetime until now. Nowadays whatever you want to do should be just fine regardless of morals…? If anyone objects to you doing “whatever” makes you happy in front of my family regardless of morals then we are prejudicial, judgemental, hateful, and many other names christians are being called. I approved of this show, meaning it WAS appropriate for my 4&6 yr olds. Random episode later they pop this sinful lifestyle of Clydes “dads” in. SHOULD BE HIGHER RATING THAN G. “Found in all these cartoons,” no sorry my children are not watching sponge bob and other shows that are full of adult humor.
this has ruined the show for me. i thought it was an innocent cartoon but you show this sick crap to my children and now we dont know what to watch. i seriously thinking of sueing nickolodean for emotional distress. this goes against my deeply held religious beliefs. im appalled that no one can mention jesus christ on tv or at school but can can promote gay marriage on a cartoon.
Sue? You’re not forced to watch it. And his parents barely have any screentime for the entire show to be ruined for you.
I’m not quite sure about your deeply religious beliefs considering the fact that the Catholic Church does not have a problem with homosexual marriage unless intercourse is performed before the sacrament of marriage, same thing with straight couples. This proves that your present religious beliefs are now obsolete. Also the chances are that your children have seen or will see a homosexual couple in public is very high whether you like it or not. Another point is that your “emotional distress” is a completely exaggerated argument, nobody is putting a gun to your head and telling you to watch this show as well as the fact that the show is not promoting gay marriage. As a junior at a private, Catholic highschool and presently taking a Morality class, never has our teacher (who is in fact a preist) told us that homosexuality is evil in the eyes of the church. Instead, he tells us that it is evil to judge our fellow human beings based on their sexual orientation. We should love everyone, no matter their race, gender, cultural backgrounds, religion, or sexual orientation.
I am to love everyone regardless of who you are or what you do. however this is so so so so WRONG and bad for anybody regardless of your age, be you a child or an adult.
Okay… Well despite the homophobia and the people defended those homophobic comments or arguing with those homophobic comments it’s not so much about any of that. I don’t mind the whole gay couple at all I mean it’s pretty interesting and all. However, there are children watching these shows and they don’t need to be exposed to those things just yet. They may not understand it sure but, it allows for questions that some parents may not be ready to talk about to their kids. Then again it’s probably not that big or a deal… What do I know I’m only 16.
The homophobia in these comments. I tell ya. My parents and I all accept this show and its gay characters. And we’re religious (Apart from me lel). My Christian friend and I love this show. So to a message to the ultra religion kings: Please leave.
“And we’re religious ”
That’s what most people say when they condone all of the modern societies actions yet they say they are religious. You are not a devout Christian. If you were your favor would reflect the bible.
you are a fucking snotty bitch, he is not rejecting, he just has a brain unlike you
A brain? You show the size of this so called brain with your vulgar language 👍. I’ll pray you find your way.
Just writing to all the homophobes and idiots who say ‘I have nothing against the lgbt community but this is sick’ I’m going to reveal something to you that will shatter your fucking world. We. live. In. A. Secular. Country. Meaning you can’t just waive away someone’s freedoms and rights and educated argument by saying ‘my God told me it’s wrong so It’s wrong’. You think a cartoon is shoving a lifestyle down someone’s throat? Aren’t you guys literally shoving religion down the throats of everyone that disagrees with you since its your only argument.
If you actually read every single comment on here you would have a clue. I originally made the point of this being inappropriate for this age level, especially as a surprise several episodes into the season. If this were say adult swim or something I would have nothing to say. Everyone’s ridiculous comments is what brought some of my outlandish statements to reply to the idiotic plethora of comments with no intelligence. Americas moral compass doesn’t exist anymore.
But the straight couples making out and dirty straight innuendos are more inappropriate thantwo characters who sometimes appear on the show sitting near each other. Have you seen the show???? Like at all??? They’re basically only identifiable a couple because the kid who sometimes mentions his dads like he will get in grounded by his dads if he doesn’t make it home in time. And that’s about as “inappropriate” as it gets.
Sorry more than 2000 years ago
Hey Jakob. you will never win trying to argue with them. What’s so funny is that there argument of the bible not being real and stuff is so funny! They are being biblical and don’t even know it. Jesus said these things will happen. I too am bummed by this. If my kids were older it would be different. It’s my job to teach my kids what’s right. What they want to teach is up to them. I just sit back and laugh cuz if they read the Bible and figured out that people who are behaving just like them were spoken of more than 20yrs ago I wonder if it would change there mind.
Honestly, this isn’t even the most ‘adult’ thing on here -_- I mean…really. This is just nuts.
This is so wonderful. I hope that, if I marry my girlfriend and we have kids, that they will have things like this so that they know their family is normal. And hopefully you people in the comments would have grown up and accepted that gay relationships are valid by then.
But how is it inappropriate or immoral? You’re EXACTLY who Laure’s talking about. I don’t think you have a whole lot of room to complain about others’ comments with no intelligence.
And since some (most) people here don’t get it… THIS IS NOT ABOUT SEX. The Loud House showed two fathers who have a son. That is not sexual in any way.
Being gay isn’t just about hooking up with the same sex. We have relationships just the same as straight people. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a year now. I love her more than anything and NOT just for her body. She’s the funniest, most compassionate girl I’ve ever met and it’s insulting that people only see our relationship as some fetish.
hey jakob, you are nothing but a bully, get a life
Wow. So all the gay people that defend that they are right is ok. The religious people defending that our believe living a gay life is wrong makes us bullies. Your so incredibly hypocritical. You educated perception show just as bright as your rainbows.
Lol dying breed. I live in the Bible Belt. Thank God. You know that “fairy tale book” as you liberals like to call it. Your the minority. Your part of the problem
Don’t stress Alley. Soon this won’t be an issue. People like Jakob are a dying breed. This is also how it happened with interracial relationships. The first interracial couple on television was met with the same hostility… and stupidity. Same “reasons” too: against god, morally reprehensible, think of the children, etc. etc. blah blah blah. As with all things ugly and hateful, give it some time and people will come around. Great strides have been made already and it’s only going to get better from here. So proud of Nickelodeon and all of the other musicians, actors, networks, etc. who are understanding that same-sex couples are valid, normal, wonderful and here to stay. Peace :)
You’re an idiot if you believe gay people only experience sexual attraction. In a serious relationship, there is romantic attraction between gay couples as well. And you’re sick if you think that consensual sex between two ADULTS is comparable to sex between an adult and a child, or sex between an adult and an ANIMAL that doesn’t even know what’s happening. If you’re having trouble seeing the difference, seek help!
People hate gay people because they can’t reproduce with eachother, huh? Fuck those people with cancer then, because their treatment will likely make them infertile too! Same to all of those people with any of the many diseases that cause infertility! To hell with those single moms and dads, a REAL family is formed by a man and a woman! To refuse a child a real family like that is abuse!… You know how stupid all of that sounds, right?
By the way, here’s a secret: being gay and defending myself doesn’t mean I’m liberal!
Lmao “being gay isn’t just about hooking up with the same sex,” but yet gay is your sexual orientation. You do realize this? So yes it is about teaching children about abnormal sexual orientations. Is it ok for the men or women that love to have sex with animals? How about people that want to have sex with children? Do those people have sexual orientations or are they sick and need help….??? If choosing to be gay was a natural course then you’d be able to reproduce together without the help of technology. Right? The whole theory of evolution? I’m seeing the intelligence behind these comments…. The only comments the gay liberals will accept is yes your perfect the way you are, yes you can blast my children with any of your vulgar actions.
One of my favorite shows with the kids! Not anymore! What is the point of this introduction of homosexuality to children?!?!? Homosexual couples can not have children naturally!!! So why are they trying to influence MY children? Why is there such a huge push to put this stuff in the eyes of children?
I totally agree..They are pushing ideas in these innocent young children’s mind….Ijs..wait & let them live a normal life & let it be there decision to choose whom or what they want to live there life!!!
Jakob, can we not all just agree to disagree here? If you don’t like that particular aspect of the show then don’t watch it, no one is forcing you or your children to watch it. Gay marriage is legal in all 50 states and we’re definitely not the first country to get on that bandwagon, homosexuality is real and children need to know that it’s no big deal. Also, the spiel on non Christians begging for god when they are sick or dying is not relevant to the conversation. Also, you seem to have the idea that those who do not believe in Christianity have no moral compass, this surprises me because many non religious people or people of other religions live kind lives without hurting anyone. Let me remind you there have been many crimes commited in the name of god so clearly not all Christians have a moral compass either. As someone who is agnostic I don’t focus on potential of a hire being. I live my life with good intent and actively participate in community service, I don’t need a god to tell me right from wrong, I was raised to know. The world is changing Jakob and as someone who is twenty years old I am excited to see these new changes progress as I grow up. I hope you learn to embrace these changes too.
All the best!
It is in the federal governments power to make something legal. That doesn’t make it morally correct. What was the moral standards on slavery being legal? Like I said government can pass things that are not morally sound. It’s so sad to hear your 20 and so far gone. Your a bread of acceptance… No matter the moral standing sounds like you’ll role with the punches. Did I ever say all Christians are correct or perfect? That all of us truly follow the word? Never said that. That’s Americas expectations if you say your Christian that your perfect. Obviously anyone that thinks this knows nothing of my religion. My comments of moral compass is proven repeatedly in this page. It’s just that you see nothing wrong with homosexuality. If the entire world decided to be gay tomorrow how many years later would the human race die off? I’m not a genius but common sense says homosexuality is not natures, whatever else you believe in, or Gods intentions.
Not having children naturally is a ridiculous argument. There are many women who can never have children, and those who decide, fpr their own reasons, not to have any.
Obviously, the child of the gay parents is adopted. And it’s extremely important for your kids to know it’s ok. The way you’re making your children ignorant like yourself will only lead them down a dark path of toxic understandings.
You’ll have to face the fact that your children are their own person. You can’t force your religion, your beliefs and your hate. And I’m sorry, but you are diffently not trying to respect the LGBT community.
It’s time you sit down and explain the way things are. It’s better now that they’re young, and (hopefully) don’t find gay couples hell sent.
Do it for the sake of your children, and other children who have gay parents! Don’t let your religion ruin the opportunity to tell them it’s OK to be different.
Real life isn’t television. You can’t block the truth.
Who says that it hasn’t been explained? In this disgusting world…really… Your ignorant to think I wouldn’t prep my children for the sin of the world. To prepare them to make the right choices in life. I’m sorry you have nothing to back up your beliefs like I do. Your belief of do whatever you want and everything will be just fine. Even atheist end up begging God for healing or forgiveness when they are deathly sick or on their death bed. I’ve seen it with my own eyes soo many times. I work in the medical field. It’s just hypocrisy….. Who says that I have to respect the lgbt? Because I’m Christian I have to respect your filth? No. God bless all of you and your lost souls. I will pray that you find your way long before your on your death bed.
“These things have so much to do with who you are, and there’s this idea that these are themes that should not be shared with kids, but everyone shares stories about love and attraction with kids. So many stories for kids are about love, and it really makes a difference to hear stories about how someone like you can be loved and if you don’t hear those stories it will change who you are. It’s very important to me that we speak to kids about consent and we speak to kids about identity and that we speak to kids about so much. I want to feel like I exist and I want everyone else who wants to feel that way to feel that way too.” -Rebecca Sugar, creator of Steven Universe, who recently came out as bisexual.
Did you know that us gay folks do more than have sex with each other? We have meaningful relationships too. There is nothing inappropriate about two fathers just standing side by side. There is no reason for people to be worried about little things like that, but still somehow being fine with straight couples kissing on TV.
By the way, I can’t force you to believe me, but being gay is not a choice. Otherwise I would have never chosen to be hated and mocked in my teens because of it.
Well written, but your not going to expose children of a certain age range to certain things. Like for them to learn what porn, masturbation, hookers, sex slaves ETC is. Just listing some sexually inappropriate content. Yet it’s ok to teach homosexuality? As a Christian family when my children see homosexuals in public and decide to ask it will be explained that it is their choice and we do not hate them. We do not believe their choice is good but they as people are not bad. Pointing out the sin is so very different from judging a person. They may be good or bad I don’t know. Judging a person is only for GOD to do. GOD loves all and I try to as well. Very difficult nowadays.
I loved the show and though I don’t agree with homosexuality, or that it’s the way you were born, which is still a posed theory, I have nothing against people who are gay, I treat them fair just as everyone else, with love and care. I am entitled to my own beliefs and opinions just as everyone else. Needless to say, I control my own home, and if I don’t want it on then it’s as simple as that. I feel that cartoons should be strictly for children with out the sexual innuendo’s or adult agenda’s, and there will come a time for my children to know what goes on in the world and I’ll be the one to tell them, not nickelodeon. Just control your own homes folks. Don’t teach the children hate, teach them wisdom, love, and fortitude. Also, disagreement is not hatred, it’s all in the way you explain it, and lead by example. I know many gay people who feel that all of the extra business the media is putting out about LGBT is over the top, and that if your comfortable being who you are and what you believe in then there is no need to put it in everyone’s face in an abrasive manner. God loves us all, it’s the sin that’s the problem. God bless everyone, again, my beliefs and opinions are my own, take it or leave it, regardless you will still be treated with the love and care you deserve from me.
I think this is sick and my son will no longer watch this show. This is teaching our kids wrong ethics. I hope there are other parents that feel the same way. It really doesn’t matter to me though. It will not be played at my house ever again. I can’t believe anybody would put this crap on a kids TV network. Sick…Anybody can say what they want to, but God made Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve, He is the only one in this world that is Perfect, he doesn’t make mistakes, therefore people are not born gay they choose to be that way. If people want to be that way so be it, just don’t shove it down my throat or my kids throat. There’s plenty of other channels for Gods sake keep it off the kids cartoon chanelles.
I mean, I didn’t choose to be gay. I wouldn’t have. For several years I wished I was straight, because of the things I went through and the things people said to me when I came out. But now I’m very happy with my girlfriend of just recently a year :)
same here, this was a show i enjoyed watching with the kids, i just lost all respect. It’s just not healthy for young children to see, i believe that it should be up to us as parents when to have that chat with our kids, not allow a cartoon to teach them.
Hey look everyone! Bigots!! A whole comment stream of them! Just a stinking pile of bigots!
What a shame. My kids will not be watching Nickelodeon anymore. Can you not let kids be kids without cramming a bunch of queers down their throats. I’m so sick of all you PC police type people and your gay rights!!!
Damn it! I hate when people have rights!!! :(
I don’t think it’s about rights. The people here are trying to make a point that homosexuality is too deep for a small child.
My daughter (9) and I just watched this episode, not knowing about the “big reveal” ahead of time. She didn’t bat an eye over it….and after reading some of the comments, I’ve concluded my daughter is far more mature than the dolts on this page who are posing as adults.
My son, 7 was also completely unphased. I wont let him watch disgusting shows like Sanje and Craig or breadwinners that are nothing but toilet humor, but this show is still ok in my book. It tastefully shows real life situations kids can relate to.
Hey mikeO
If I cared what you thought of me I wouldn’t have posted my name on every comment of mine. I could have easily used different names everytime. This is a discussion board idgit. There for people like you continue to make comments to me and I’ll gladly respond.
Yes, I would rather my son learn to be kind to others and if he were to meet a classmate with 2 dads, I would expect him to treat that child with kindness. As for the other shows I mentioned, all they do is teach kids to be disrespectful and talk complete trash. Jakob, you have already made yourself heard here, no need to beat a dead horse. The fact that you are stalking this particular article just so you can attack anyone different from yourself is more than a little odd.
Lmao stalk the page…. It automatically emails me comments. Standing up for what’s right is “beating a dead horse?” Your obviously not very intelligent just based on the fact that you don’t see the button below that says email me.
Y’know Jakob, you’ve been cluttering this thread with your “gay people are the boogeyman” drivel to the point of absurdity. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about people who ramble incessantly against homosexuality, it’s……ahhh, I won’t dare spoil it for you, but let’s just say you might want to consider praying for yourself from here on out, because methinks one day you’re gonna have a LOT of ‘splaining to do.
Wow toilet humor not cool. Two men marrying each other is just fine. I hope you find your way. In fact I’ll pray for your family.
Could not agree more, MikeO! My son and I just watched it (he’s 8) and he didn’t blink. He LOVES this show because he has 3 sisters and can relate to Lincoln. The episode was very tasteful. There was no moral statement being made. Nothing was “crammed” down anybody’s throat. He didn’t even notice. Why? Because it’s what he sees in the world every day (hate to break it to all of you upset parents, but unless you lock your kids in the house 24/7 it’s most likely what they’ve seen out in the world as well). He goes to school with other kids who have 2 daddies or 2 mommies and have seen ss couples in restaurants and grocery stores and we’ve talked about it. Not sure what parents get upset over – seeing gay people on TV is not going to “turn” your child, good grief. But, hey, to each their own, and if some people don’t want to watch the show (and the entire network) any more, then don’t. But they’re missing out on some great television, for themselves and their kids!
First of all, I think they already show enough garbage on TV. I hate the fact that my 10 year old son could be innocently flipping through the channels one day and accidentally turn on rupauls drag race. Now they have to corrupt the innocent children’s shows too? He loves the loud house but I don’t even know if I should allow him to watch it now (just read the shows Wikipedia) I have absolutely nothing against the gay community, but its wrong…. No matter how you look at it. Save those types of shows for the adults for God’s sake. Time for me to go vomit….
I think cartoons should be for the kids PERIOD!! Both my kids LOVE this show. But NOW they will NOT be watching this show anymore. I think same sex couples (and any other adult situations like that) SHOULD NOT be in children’s cartoons PERIOD!! It is just WRONG!!
This is the worst. Just like tobacco. Start out with hooking the kids at a young age and pushing this type of agenda out. Nick, should be more than ashamed of themselves. My children will not watch this
Well all that was on tv when i was a kid were heterosexual couples and I started having crushes on boys and girls when I was in 1st grade. I had absolutely no experiences that could have influenced me to start likeing the same sex yet it happened anyway. I had never dated anyone (because I was a 1st grader). I didn’t know what the word gay meant until I was in middle school, and because of that I felt like there was something wrong with me for the longest time. This is a great thing to happen, because kids who like the same sex wouldn’t feel as crappy as I did when I was younger.
Sorry, but a cartoon will not turn your kids gay. Just like every piece of media featuring straight couples I watched as a girl didn’t turn me straight.
I think I know more about my life than a stranger on the internet, thanks.
No the things you experienced made you choose to be gay. Everything in life is a choice. Every choice also has consequences….
I read through all the comments here and I’ll go ahead and add my 2 cents.
I have three girls (ages 7, 6, and 4). This cartoon has become my kids’ favorite show. I agree with Mama of 2. I think it’s great how the siblings go out of their way to help each other out. It’s a great message for kids. Unlike Mama of 2, I’m an atheist Liberal. That said, I hadn’t heard anything about Clyde having two dads and didn’t know anything about it until I watched it with my girls. You know what happened? Nothing. They didn’t bat an eye. I was somewhat expecting my oldest (who’s usually very inquisitive about everything) to ask about the two dads. She didn’t, but I had my answer ready. Since I didn’t get to use it on her, I’ll use it here. “Sometimes people have two dads, and sometimes people have two moms. It’s okay for two men or two women to love each other. That’s the way they were born.”
To all these people talking about morals based on a centuries old book of fairy tales, all I can say is I feel sad for you.
Anyway, kudos to Nickelodeon.
Sorry LGBT community. I’ve been a real douche bag. My family won’t talk to me. They saw what I wrote. Apparently my brother in law is gay. I am sorry.
Wow your soo incredibly smart to use my user name “Jakob”. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👎👎👎👎 looks like your too scared to use your own name for the fear of a reply to the actual homosexual using it. I stopped replying on here until I seen this genius.
Have a good one…..
No. They are not born that way. Liberals like you make them think it’s ok rather than help them with their emotional issues. Every gay person I have gotten to know had something in common…. Absent father or mother, sexual abuse, cheated on many many times ETC
My kids didn’t bat an eye as well (4 and 6) but I shut it off after the twentieth time they said “clydes dads” within about 3 minutes. Trying sooo hard to make it obvious to oblivious children. Should they have hookers on there and drugs? Children do NOT need to be introduced to adult issues and agendas!
Good one Mike…. Sarcasm….
See it takes some intelligence to grasp to full concept of this. See this is a family show that does NOT have the violence of said old cartoons or new. Everyday they have struggles and end up working together to a great ending. I LOVED THIS SHOW. See if your parents cared what you were exposed to as a child you wouldn’t have been watching that garbage. THE POINT IS….. everyone knows the cartoons they don’t want their kids to watch! For a good family show to sneak this in unexpectedly is not appropriate. I JUST LOVE THE PEOPLE THAT THROW THE WORD HOMOPHOBIC AROUND!!! That means fear of, and or hatred of homosexuals! LMBO I’m in no way afraid of, nor do I hate homosexuals in any way. I do not agree with their lifestyle. How does that equal hate of fear?
Gimme a break. Many parents posting here grew up watching cartoons that showed characters getting drunk, characters sneaking around & doing things behind their spouses’ backs, characters attending “grown up” events such as bachelor parties, and characters blowing other characters up to smithereens with a variety of explosives and/or weaponry……yet when two guys briefly hug each other for two seconds, NOW everyone wants to have a hissy fit? Wow, you really CAN’T make this stuff up….
It should also be noted that, if these homophobic parents could uncover their eyes long enough to see, they’d notice Clyde’s so-called fallout from having two dads is that he has a huge crush on one of Lincoln’s sisters…..y’know, a girl???
Keep shielding your kids…..that way, they’ll grow up exactly the way you want them to be. And yes, that comment was dripping with sarcasm.
God’s word stands sure
Just another part of America’s Goal & our Demise into Complete Moral Bankruptcy. Obviously it’s OK though since We the SHEEPle Just Don’t Care anymore!
This may, however, come at a big price one day. – A price We the SHEEPle won’t be happy with via a tearful’ albeit just’ Creator commonly known by His Title of God. We’ll see… (If you don’t agree, pray that you are right.)
I have gay people in my family and I do really love them but this situation is not for kids it is an adult conversation. I will not let my kids watch this. This is too far. They are too young to understand they have other things to worry about growing up. sex topics are not to be introduced this early in the game.
As a 22 year old woman and a BIG cartoons nerd I have to confess this to you, older adults:
I’ve been growing up seeing same-sex couples (sometimes even raising kids) on the cartoons that I used to see on my childhood and you didn’t even noticed.
Only when media started to say that they’re featuring same-sex couples (openly as that, not like Mojo-Jojo and Him on the Powerpuff girls that was more like a subtle example of same-sex families) you started to care.
First of all everyone has the right to their own opinions….. I believe that all the content is to much for young minds to ingest all at once…..the only comments I see is from adults….and that’s the.point….homosexuality is an adult conversation and needs to be as such….I don’t and didn’t see not one person express concern over what viewing this show might result…. Good or bad, my grandchildren will not be watching it…..
I 100% agree! This shit is really sad to me idgaf what ppl got to say.. this is a sick way of expressing homosexuality. Aren’t the cartoons supposed to be for the kids??!! A kid shouldn’t have to see that shit! I have nothing against the LGBT community but this is insane.. cartoons used to be about kid stuff. Now it’s like the cartoons are for the adults! SpongeBob isn’t the same anymore he’s shown too much interest in squidward, the new Powerpuff girls series is terrible, they went from saving the world to shaking they ass like they’re grown! I’m a huge cartoon fan, as grown as I am, and I’ve watched alot of the new shit they have out. Teen Titans? No more action packed fights, all they wanna do is shake their ass too and talking about hooking up and all the shit that grown ups talk about.. smh I cried when I seen that episode of Loud House. I really thought that it was a good show until they put two men together to act as his parents. A little african american boy at that! Why couldn’t lincoln have two dads or two moms? Wtf is wrong with society?! Let the kids grow up first goddamn! Before you brainwash them thru their own cartoons.. Like I said nothing against LGBT but, i swear, anymore gay or lesbian couples on those innocent kids tv shows I will gladly sit them down in front of Netflix so they can watch real cartoons. No more cable for my family..
I’m glad that you have your own beliefs, that’s great! Luckily, children are the fastest learners out there when it comes to digesting new “content” (as you put it) and comprehending the world around them, that’s why they can learn language at a breakneck pace and become functioning humans in such a short time (they progress from a single-cell organism to a breathing, speaking child that is able to read in 6 short years). On the other hand, it is adults that have trouble digesting new content. How many years do you think it would take you to learn Russian? A child can learn to speak it fluently in just a few years. I think you should be less worried about how the kids will react to the show and more concerned about how adults will react. No child is going to disagree with two guys being married until an adult tells him it’s wrong. Just like a child learns that letters and symbols carry meaning from the grownups around him, he also learns that homosexuality is wrong when adults tell him it is. Maybe you meant to say that you don’t want to expose children to the hardship and pain that homosexuals experience in the violent and intolerant world today because that is surely an adult conversation, but love between two guys is nothing to get your panties in a wad about!
It’s wrong to teach our children that this is a sin? It would be wrong to teach that they are bad people, because they are not. We all sin. You think we are wrong only because your not Christian. If you try to say you are Christian then your not. You either believe in 100% of the bible or 0%. There is no picking and choosing this line from the next what suits your life.
Wow, I came down here expecting a rousing discussion and all I was greeted with was the sound of overgrown toddlers crying because they’re upset progress is happening. What a pity.
‘…..grownups around him, he also learns that homosexuality is wrong when adults tell him it is.’ And just like a child to walk into a store and start eating a candy bar because no adult told him the difference between right and wrong. What part of ‘abomination to YAWHEW’ don’t you understand?!?!?!?!
Isn’t this the reason why Good Luck Charlie was cancelled because they show 2 women posed as “moms”
No Good Luck Charlie was ending anyways and they just decided to throw in the two mom’s as a start to what’s coming. They will start to have them as main characters / parents.
We love this show because of the messages. They have parents they respect unlike a lot of other kids shows where the parents don’t exist at all. They always make up and love each other by the end. I’m a conservative Christian and my views are my own. My children (4yrs & 10yrs) respect everyone they didn’t bat an eye at the 2 dads. Who are we to say what’s right for someone else? You are born gay therefore created gay. In my opinion it is normal. There is so much hate towards people who are free to make their own choices in this world why are free people arguing over who’s right and not coming together to conquer the real threat. That goes for people who don’t agree with this too. They are allowed to say they don’t want it shoved down their throat or say it’s wrong. Or people who say God is false. Not everyone has to accept everything. As for me and my family it’s a non issue and the show stays :)