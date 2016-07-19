Nickelodeon’s ‘Loud House’ to Feature Married Gay Couple

Nickelodeon is about to bring down the house — the “Loud House,” that is.

The children’s TV network will introduce a bi-racial gay couple on the animated show “The Loud House.” The series, which centers around the life of Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters, will be the first Nickelodeon show in history to feature a married same-sex couple.

The couple in question, voiced by Wayne Brady and Michael McDonald, will make their debut on the July 20 episode “Overnight Success.”

Nickelodeon confirmed to Variety that the couple is Clyde McBride’s parents, Harold (Brady) and Howard (McDonald) McBride. An expert from Wednesday’s upcoming episode was posted to Twitter.

Time to make history indeed! First married gay couple on a Nickelodeon cartoon!https://t.co/CI5NPmd7JU — ㅤ (@Ieodavinci) July 16, 2016

As evident in the clip, the series makes no hoopla over the appearance of the married gay couple. Instead, it focuses on the protective nature of the McBride’s after dropping off Clyde at the Loud residence for a slumber party.

The decision to feature a married same-sex couple on a children’s program has been met with overwhelmingly positive reactions.

So happy to be a part of this show! #loudandproud https://t.co/CvEz4k7PsY — Lauren Patterson (@lpattersondraws) July 18, 2016

The Loud House is the best house. I love working on this show ❤️ #LoudandProud https://t.co/DfjnkcxC4h — Hallie Eliz (@hallieeeliz) July 18, 2016

The episode will air on Nickelodeon Wednesday at 5 p.m.