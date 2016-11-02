Netflix’s “Longmire” is saddling up for one last ride. The streaming service has ordered a 10-episode sixth and final season of the contemporary Western. Season 6 will debut in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 2017.

“We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to compose a closing chapter for these beloved characters that inspires lasting memories. Most importantly, we’re committed to delivering a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to our fans that rewards their longtime loyalty,” said executive producers Greer Shephard, Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny.

“We are proud to be the home of the ‘Longmire’ series, as so many viewers over the last few seasons have watched and been captivated by Walt’s journey,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content. “There has been no better team to work with on this show than Greer, Hunt and John, and their tremendous cast and crew, and we have every confidence that they will have a satisfying conclusion to this revered series. We are grateful to them and our friends at Warner Bros, who have been tremendous partners.”

“Longmire” began life on A&E, before being canceled after its third season and given a second life on Netflix. The series stars Robert Taylor as grizzled Walt Longmire, the unflappable sheriff of (fictional) Absaroka County in Wyoming. Katee Sackhoff co-stars as his protegé Victoria “Vic” Moretti, with Lou Diamond Phillips as Walt’s old friend Henry Standing Bear. “Longmire” is based on the “Walt Longmire” books by Craig Johnson.

“Longmire” is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Horizon Television. Michael M. Robin also serves as executive producer.