Netflix’s “Longmire” is saddling up for one last ride. The streaming service has ordered a 10-episode sixth and final season of the contemporary Western. Season 6 will debut in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 2017.
“We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to compose a closing chapter for these beloved characters that inspires lasting memories. Most importantly, we’re committed to delivering a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to our fans that rewards their longtime loyalty,” said executive producers Greer Shephard, Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny.
“We are proud to be the home of the ‘Longmire’ series, as so many viewers over the last few seasons have watched and been captivated by Walt’s journey,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content. “There has been no better team to work with on this show than Greer, Hunt and John, and their tremendous cast and crew, and we have every confidence that they will have a satisfying conclusion to this revered series. We are grateful to them and our friends at Warner Bros, who have been tremendous partners.”
“Longmire” began life on A&E, before being canceled after its third season and given a second life on Netflix. The series stars Robert Taylor as grizzled Walt Longmire, the unflappable sheriff of (fictional) Absaroka County in Wyoming. Katee Sackhoff co-stars as his protegé Victoria “Vic” Moretti, with Lou Diamond Phillips as Walt’s old friend Henry Standing Bear. “Longmire” is based on the “Walt Longmire” books by Craig Johnson.
“Longmire” is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Horizon Television. Michael M. Robin also serves as executive producer.
I’m going to miss that show, I only started watching it recently and find myself turning off local TV only to play catch upon past episodes. if you have a good thing why not keep it going ?
We will greatly miss Longmire! Thankfully, we have bought all of the seasons, so we can enjoy them anytime! Everyone on the show, are incredible actors, that portray their characters in such a realistic way… very believable! The writers create fantastic scripts & the directors are all right on! Netflix should keep it alive for at least 2 more years! Thank you for what we’ve enjoyed immensely & may you all get to be on another hit show!
Longmire is one of the few shows that I record so that i never miss anything. I thank Netflix for giving me two more seasons.
Why don’t you keep this show on? The show is riveting and the actors are some of the best around. I Love each and every one of them especially the star Robert TAYLOR and Vic! There is not enough shows like this on and if I had the money I would pay to keep the show going myself. I will really miss this show. Really, really, really. Am so sad.
Sheriff Longmire and his crew are part of our daily life. We LOVE this show and have watched almost all the available Netflix episodes to date in the past 3 months It is an amazing series. We look forward to Season 6 …. but are saddened that it will be the last :'(
My wife and I love this show. It was recommend to us by our daughter who also loves it. We are so excited for another season. I wish there were many more.
Why? I can only guess that it was too down to earth and wasn’t politically ridiculous. Too bad for people like me who enjoyed something unique and engaging. Good acting, good story lines without the over indulgence of catering to the current trends.
Thanks for putting a ribbon on this great series.
I will miss this series like a long lost friend!