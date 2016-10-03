A&E Network has given the greenlight to “Live PD,” a live reality series that will show police at work in real-time across six different cities.
The series hosted by ABC News vet Dan Abrams is set to air in eight two-hour installments on Fridays starting Oct. 28. The episodes will air live, albeit on a delay because of the unpredictable nature of law enforcement activity.
A&E aims to dive into the national debate over law enforcement and the criminal justice system at a volatile moment for police in many urban areas. The rash of deadly police shootings of African-American men over the past two years has sparked protests, heightened tensions between law enforcement and the public in many communities and fueled the Black Lives Matter social justice initiative.
“Every day the demands for more transparency in law enforcement continues to come from both civilians and police across the country,” said Rob Sharenow, exec VP and g.m. of A&E and Lifetime. “ ‘Live PD’ will not only highlight the difficult work being done by our men and women in uniform as they go out into the streets never knowing what to expect, but also answers citizens’ calls for clarity.”
“Live PD” will use dashboard cameras and other high-tech means of capturing the work of police officers on routine patrols. Each episode will feature a mix of incidents in six different settings, both urban and rural. The show’s social media presence will include special feeds offering a look behind the scenes in the “Live PD” studio.
Abrams, chief legal analyst for ABC News, will be joined in the studio by Dallas Police Department Detectives Kevin Jackson and Rich Emberlin, who have been partners for more than 20 years. Dallas’ law enforcement community was caught up in the maelstrom of outrage over police shootings when five officers were killed by a sniper during a peaceful demonstration in July.
David Doss, an ABC News alum, will serve as showrunner of “Live PD.” Doss is exec producing with Dan Cesareo, George McTeague, Kara Kurcz and John Zito.
(Pictured: Dan Abrams)
Sgt Larkin is a complete asshole who doesn’t deserve to wear a badge in my opinion fir harassing and profiling a black man who was simply putting his groceries in his trunk because he was wwrsrjng a blue stripped golf shit. There is absolutely no reason for him to have done that. It was pure harassment on the cops part.
How can you say ” live tv”
We can se that is NOT live come on !!!!!!!
This show was awful. It was advertised as Live Tv. In Tulsa, they had officers patrolling in the dark which was the time of day it was. After a commercial break, a Tulsa sergeant had a contentious discussion with a man in bright daylight. The commentator and two police specialists added nothing to the boring broadcast. I turned the channel long before it was over.
I wated for this?? RIDE WITH CLEVELAND POLICE!!!! Get it together.
I wated for this?? RIDE WITH CLEVELAND POLICE!!!! Get it together.
Your show blows cancel it now….. lets see the real and original one
I gather that this show is not going to be catching anyone off guard (which is what is really needed). It is just another police show. Not what really goes on. If so, then that it is already disappointing. It will do nothing to show what really goes on or solve the problems with the police. They will all be on their best behavior.
I am very excited about this!! #ThinBlueLine #WeStandWithThePolice #FirstRespondersThankYouForYourService
Rode with the Utah Highway Patrol last night for 12 hours. LIVE PD rode along with our Utah troopers as well.. such great insight to what they do on shift. They put there lives on the line to protect and serve us. They come up on such scary situations and handle them with great integrity . Everyone should do a ride a long and then you can judge. These guys need capes! Love and respect our Utah Law Enforcement!!!!
i’m looking forward to watching it I love A&E shows All the shows are wonderful except storage wars yuck
Another COPS copy. COPS is the original and the best. It can never be topped. It has been on since 1989 and still going strong, currently on Spike.