It’s officially official.
Though the fate of “Limitless” was bleak, showrunner Craig Sweeny took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news that the CBS drama has been cancelled.
“I’m truly sad to report that #Limitless will not continue on any platform,” Sweeny tweeted.
Last week at Upfronts, CBS president Glenn Geller said the network was looking into shopping “Limitless” around, after CBS decided the show would not be on their 2016-17 slate. “Right now we’re in discussions with other potential buyers,” he said.
“Limitless” started out as one of the hottest fall shows on Tuesdays but faded shortly thereafter and hit some lows toward the end of its full-season run. Overall, it averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers overall in Live+7.
Based on the 2011 movie, Bradley Cooper guest starred a bit on “Limitless,” which starred Jake McDorman in the lead role, alongside Jennifer Carpenter. Cooper served as an exec producer with Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, original film director Neil Berger, Todd Phillips, Heather Kadin, Ryan Kavanaugh, Tucker Tooley, Tom Forman and Sweeny.
Sorry guys… it is all my fault! Any show that i like… this happens to. I quit TV!
Oh take a pill!
Compare the viewership of Limitless with other major shows… Totally doesn’t make sense to cancel after the first season.
I’ve noticed you have to be fairly intelligent and witty to catch a lot of the humor in Limitless. The shows moves fast and every episode I find myself laughing out loud multiple times.
Limitless is way better than any action hero show. I hope someone else picks this up. Maybe Netflix will!
This show was hilarious and while some of it’s parts weren’t perfect, the way it was packaged made it brilliant. When are these networks going to realize that they can’t measure the success of a show based solely on how many people watch it on TV? No one watches TV anymore. We all watch online. Wake up, morons.
there was no cliffhanger ending to this show, all characters were wrapped and explained.
don’t pretend this was the best show ever, it had a extremely flaky plot, its entire premise was “ehhh, ok, i guess if you say that’s how things would work”
The direction/camera work made it so it was hard to tell if he was on it or off it, so they had to constantly drop verbal hints through out the episodes, which was pretty annoying. Only at the end did they finally get the color scheme’s set, (bright gold for on, dark faded for off) so you even knew what was going on.
that said, i would defiantly watch another season of this as long as it had some logical story and wasn’t just procedural drama, bad guy of the week type stuff.
What are you talking about? They were doing the color scheme for on and off from the very start. Get your head out of your ass. Anyway, the brilliance of the show likely went right over your head because of said head being in said ass.
So sad. Bring this show back. We looked forward to each week. Left us on a cliff hanger. Come on let’s bring this back for the fans.
Can’t believe CBS cancelled Limitless. We loved it and looked forward to watching it every week and were anxiously awaiting the fall premier. It was a very creative show and we loved the character development. It extended the movie well past its end…there’s no show on that’s anything like it at all. Am a CBS fan, but this household definitely doesn’t support CBS’ decision this time. BOO!!!!!!!!!
I’m really disappointed in you, CBS. I’ve been eagerly awaiting Season 2 to start, and someone told me it was cancelled. Numbers aren’t everything, and they DO NOT show the broader picture. Just look at all of the favorable comments for Limitless. Look at the fan base. – Sell it to another network! We want a Season 2! – R.G.
I don’t get hooked on many series. However, sitting down with my son, to watch “Limitless”, I got hooked watching it. I really enjoyed the episodes, but now I’m saddened to find out that it will not be continuing for another season.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bring back Brian Finch!
Nooooooooo! It’s such a good show!! :(
I am so sad, I loved this show!
Never seen so many comments on a cancelled show….I join the mourners ,great show ,funny original lovable characters a pleasure to watch …what has actually happened???😭
My family is so sad that Limitless will not be back for a second season. We loved watching it together. I wish networks would stop cancelling all the good shows. Bring back Limitless.
I loved this show I was so excited to watch another season all my favorite shows keep being cancelled and immgetting very upset about
Here’s an idea Mr Geller… Come out with CBS2 and put 2ND chance shows on it. Before you cancel a good show just move it for one more season and see how it goes.
I loved this show. Sad to see it go. Did anyone else catch the items and names of detectives on the computer in the evidence locker? I had to pause and read them…. I laughed till I cried.
This series sucked so bad that it deserved to be canceled!! The lead character was too much of a clown to me and should have been more serious like the Bradley Cooper character.
And CBS had the audacity to replace Person of Interest with it smh.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I wonder how many episodes you watched to get that opinion.
nnnnnnnnnnnnooooooooooooo I love Brian Finch so sad to read this.
I will never watch CBS again. Another stupid decision by a very stupid executive at CBS.
I am really disappointed that it is cancelled! My favorite show!
I loved the movie and was excited there was a TV show to follow up but I dislike the storyline. I wish it didn’t become just another investigation show. There’s so many of them and the ideas getting a bit “played out”
In a sea of characters that take themselves too serious thereby boring me to death, this show with its bugs bunny lead alongside smartly written costars was a breath of fresh air. I hope someone picks it up
What a disappointment… If CBS is going to cancel excellent series like this sooner or later they can forget anyone wanting to sell their series to them and then they can expect the ratings to drop. Sad to see one more great series going down like this.
I want another season of this show!!!!! Please!!! There are not that many good shows on anymore !!!!
Nooooo! I soooOO want this show to keep going!! I LOVED it!!!!
People wanted the show to be more serious it sounds like, but without the movie overshadowing expectations, if you look at it, the show was very well done… the silliness kept things light while you are empathizing on a deeper level with the poignant, likeable characters.
Loved the limitless movie, loved the first few episodes of the TV show then it got to silly it was kinda like watching a kids show. I beleave it could have been a great show like Bones and Castle but for me the show runners ruined it by making it STUPID
Don’t cancel this show it is worth showing meaning more episodes due to it is better then click and crim all minds and pretty much every show and bring back Jericho
Binge-watched the entire first season, LOVE THIS SHOW! Finch is the G- or PG-rated version of Deadpool and I love all the pop-culture references and whacked-out craziness! Netflix should pick it up like it did Longmire and other shows…hopefully someone from that network is paying attention!
Omg…cannot believe it! Finally something Amazing on tv and they cancelled?!?!? There are horrible shows on tv that are crap and still there.
‘Limitless’ is A GREAT PRODUCT AND PRODUCTION. The story line is simply delightful and mesmerizing. Some one should reconsider to take the show back on track. The actors are GREAT. The main character by Jake McDorman is a genius. Well played!
I am terribly disappointed they left the show in this terms. CBS MUST reconsider to explode this amazing script/idea/product seriously and make some adjustments to the show in order to make it work for a second season. I found the show existed thru Netflix and I LOVE it! I wached 6 episodes in a row the first day. Maybe the show needed more exposure on the airways.
I wish them all the best. The show is excellent.
I absolutely loved this show, I’m shocked it was cancelled, I’ve been waiting and waiting for season 2, and this is a tremendous disappointment. CBS finally does something right with this show, and they cancel it. You’ve got to be kidding me.
So stupid. Watched on TV here at home in Australia. Really enjoyed it. Although stopped watching after ep 7 due to life i was going to catch up on it or wait till the first season comes out. It is stupid that it will be cancelled.
I don’t understand how an idiotic show like Fresh off the Boat could be renewed but a clever show like Limitless was cancelled!!
I came across the Limitless series by accident recently on Netflix and my wife and two teenage kids are binge watching it. Hands down it’s our favorite show. It’s unthinkable that any network would let such a well crafted original series of programming slip away. Especially with the promise of sales on the back end. I always purchase a box set of series (example Sopranoes). I hope someone at CBS or another outlet will rethink this terrible choice and add more seasons. Saying it doesn’t have an audience reminds me of the time they said the show about that spaceship and some characters named Kirk and Spock had no audience or ratings so they cancelled it. Obviously their ability to determine true audience numbers is flawed.
I couldn’t agree more!! I just finished binge watching it tonight. Excellent storyline and well crafted show!!!
I echo this reviewer’s lament: Why?!!! Season 2! Season 2! We want season 2! Please!
I was just beginning to become hooked on this interesting FBI-with-a-twist show, so who decided to take it away…?!
Liz S.
Unbelievable! CBS finally had a show that was actually different form other “cop” shows. I really enjoyed the fast paced, interesting plots and believable characters. I’m really tired of the usual cops shows and reality TV. They missed the opportunity to have something different which is probably why they cancelled the show. Bye bye CBS, I’m going back to the BBC where they’re not afraid to air something different and entertaining!
I can’t believe that shows that should warn viewers to hide all sharp objects before watching, in case they’re tempted to gouge their eyes out, keep getting renewed while decent shows with good premise, wit and interest continue to get cancelled. What has happened? Has “Bland” become the new TV favorite ? This is what happens when you have people who have as much class as a Spam sandwich and less taste than soggy bread assume TV executive positions. I imagine had these network execs worked for Crayola Crayons, the only colours they’d produce would be different shades of beige.
I totally agree! They cancel all the good shows and leave stupid ones on the air!
I would suggest that Netflix pick up the show. It is a truly an original series that draws the mix of drama and comedy that national shows seem to exhaust yet, the show has shown glimpses of the real world. It describes a narrative that we all desire to look for the capabilities of making life better and dealing with the issues at-hand. The main character is an expression of the humble person that is missing from every day lives because of daily challenges. The show deals with real-life struggles to further oneself past that, any way possible. Main character, Finch, takes that idea in its own facet which reveals the instant gratification of the world we live in currently. Thus revealing what, per se, can be a glimpse into what we all want to be: a better person. Renew the show. Thank you.
Honestly not surprised they cancelled it. The show never had a chance because CBS had a whack ass schedule for it. Hard for a show to build momentum when it is only on 2 or 3 times a month
It sucks that CBS can’t seem to have faith in there projects. That’s one of the reasons I don’t really enjoy watching anything on CBS. I get hooked, and they pull it. Limitless was well written with a great cast. I looked forward to it every week. It was funny, smart,and creative for onnce. Unlike most of the garbage CBS puts out this show could have,and would have had staying power. Instead we are left to choose from the likes of 2 broke girls lol. The humor in that show is predictable,and boring. Well enough said. Thanks CBS for making it even easier to walk away from your network again.
This is heart breaking! Wth! I love this show and just went on a Netflix marathon! Netflix should pick this up because they are the only ones who see what a good show is!
I don’t want tv. So I just came upon this show a couple days ago. Of course, I had to Netflix marathon all 22 episodes. And would love to see more!!!! Seems alot of the good shows get canceled. It is sad. Too bad they can’t go by Netflix views too.
Why?!!! Season 2! Season 2! We want season 2! Please!
I ddint even know if the show before I found it on Netflix last week. I wast a fan of the pilot but after the second episode I was hooked. I’m very upset the show was cancelled but I was happy to hear that the show hasn’t been swept away. If they want viewers, I think they should hook up with Netflix. I think it would work out great (financially) for both groups!
LIMITLESS!!
Would love to see Netflix buy Limitless. I truly have enjoyed the show and its stars.
So frustrating I loved this show! But so many shows that we import from USA to the UK get cancelled before they air/finish airing here.
Tonight was the UK finale of season one, what six weeks after it cancelled? They don’t put enough into promoting new shows. Me and my hubby noticed it as coming soon. But by the time it got close to airing the first episode they had moved on to game of thrones.
It apparently didn’t do well with critics, but that means less and less as critics are so out of touch with the general public. Or judging by one review complaining it was ludicrous with plot holes such as failing to explaining where NZT came from. Which only made me question did they watch it? It’s fun, I love the way Brian’s brain works on NZT, the different versions of him and others. It’s also an awesome way to show how he gets there. If we had to hear him explain to others or worse yet just have him given a problem and provide an answer immediately. That would be ridiculous. The way we view through Brian’s eye in having the screen brighter when he’s using NZT is subtle and works well. Especially given the effects it had on him in the finale. And the over-arching storyline has been to find out more about NZT. It’s effects, where it came from, who invented it, why was it everywhere then gone, who controls the supply?
There was just so many places to go. If this had been given the same promotion as game of thrones the viewing figures would be much higher. Or had it not aired during the block of superhero series and game of thrones. That not only left no time to plug this awesome show, but the fandom of those shows along with game of thrones and walking dead are very vocal. Especially so this year when four nights a week formed a superhero block followed by fans how to discuss what happened, encouraging people to go on social media to join in. Game of thrones and walking dead are each followed by a fan show. So these shows are going to trend far more than others. And that’s going to go along way to getting them renewed. Where as that’s not happened with Limitless. And human nature being what it is people are much more likely to complain than to recommend something or post positive comments. When I first trained in customer service we were told a negative person tells at least ten people, each of who will tell another ten. With social media that one person posting a negative comment will be seen by at least 1000 people once it’s been shared a few times, & that’s not even considering all those who comment on it. And if it’s amusing it will get far more shares. But few of us ever post what we’re watching unless it’s a new movie or to complain.
I’m a huge superhero comic book fan but Supergirl & Legends of Tomorrow should not have been renewed when Limitless wasn’t. My hubby loves Game of Thrones and used to watch walking dead, but couldn’t be bothered this year. And we both love Limitless more than those shows…..
And in the comments so far there’s been a few others watching those other shows. More importantly there are only two negative comments out of all of them. And as I said negative voices shout louder….While only maybe one in a hundred says something good….I really think they need to re-think renewing or selling this show on. It’s funny it doesn’t take itself too seriously, Brian is awesome and average at the same time.It doesn’t have to be possible, it doesn’t need to go into detail it just needs to keep doing what it does. Be entertaining, with characters we care about, regardless of if we relate to them or not, and just keep doing what they were doing.
It may be a business more about money then pleasing viewers such as much self, however it’s pretty sad that almost every tv show that only had one season was much more badass then tv shows that have several seasons such as terra Nova, the gates, ascension, dark matter and many more yet when several viewers or critics beg and plea for more nothing is done.
I echo the the loss of Limitless. The TV series is much better than the original movie. It filled out the plot line so we had a better idea about NZT and its future in America and the world. Lots of paths the narrative could take us. The series deserved to be purchased and continued. This will be a true cult favorite. BTW, I own all the old Lone Ranger and Superman stuff from the 50’s.
Loved Terra Nova.! I agree that’s another good one that should have continued.!
That s a shame !!! It xas a really really good show!! Intelligent funny and well played! I m so tired of good shows putting down and bad one like supergirl still on! Grrr ca me soule !!!
Such a shame! I really enjoyed this series, A truly funny show with great storylines and love the main protagonists, especially Brians chats with himself and running of scenarios in his head, had me in stitches.
Another venue for me to plead for the reversal of Limitless’ cancellation ! – I love, love this show + so looked forward to seeing it every week – hopefully ” Someone ” has the power to bring it back to us – so many mindless “entertaining ? ” shows on the tube and THIS innovative, brain stimulating, funny series is pulled – soooo very disappointed in these decision makers