Though the fate of “Limitless” was bleak, showrunner Craig Sweeny took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news that the CBS drama has been cancelled.

“I’m truly sad to report that #Limitless will not continue on any platform,” Sweeny tweeted.

Last week at Upfronts, CBS president Glenn Geller said the network was looking into shopping “Limitless” around, after CBS decided the show would not be on their 2016-17 slate. “Right now we’re in discussions with other potential buyers,” he said.

“Limitless” started out as one of the hottest fall shows on Tuesdays but faded shortly thereafter and hit some lows toward the end of its full-season run. Overall, it averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers overall in Live+7.

Based on the 2011 movie, Bradley Cooper guest starred a bit on “Limitless,” which starred Jake McDorman in the lead role, alongside Jennifer Carpenter. Cooper served as an exec producer with Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, original film director Neil Berger, Todd Phillips, Heather Kadin, Ryan Kavanaugh, Tucker Tooley, Tom Forman and Sweeny.