Ahead of the series debut, Comedy Central has renewed animated series “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” for a second season. The first season premieres Sept. 14.

The renewal announcement was made Thursday evening at Comic-Con in San Diego.

“This show pushes the envelope far enough to warrant a second season before season one even airs,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

“Legends of Chamberlain Heights” is described as an urban animated series mixing raucous comedy and social commentary that centers on three high school freshman basketball benchwarmers: Jamal, Grover and Milk. The trio of friends tackle life with some wins and some losses, but failure doesn’t faze them since they’re legends — even if it’s just in their own minds.

The show hails from Bento Box Entertainment, the company behind animated hits “Bob’s Burgers,” “Brickleberry” and “The Awesomes.” Exec producers are Bento Box co-founders Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara, Brad Ableson and Devon Shepard, and producers are Quinn Hawking and Josiah Johnson. Shepard will serve as showrunner.

“We are so lucky to be working with Comedy Central and their strong executive team,” said Kuwahara. “They’ve been nothing but supportive and getting a second season is like hitting a game winning 3 pointer!”

The series was developed by Ableson, Hawking, Johnson, Mike Clements and Michael Starrbury. Hawking and Johnson, both former UCLA basketball players, used their benchwarming experience to inspire the main characters.

Watch the trailer for “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” below: