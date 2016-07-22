Ahead of the series debut, Comedy Central has renewed animated series “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” for a second season. The first season premieres Sept. 14.
The renewal announcement was made Thursday evening at Comic-Con in San Diego.
“This show pushes the envelope far enough to warrant a second season before season one even airs,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.
“Legends of Chamberlain Heights” is described as an urban animated series mixing raucous comedy and social commentary that centers on three high school freshman basketball benchwarmers: Jamal, Grover and Milk. The trio of friends tackle life with some wins and some losses, but failure doesn’t faze them since they’re legends — even if it’s just in their own minds.
The show hails from Bento Box Entertainment, the company behind animated hits “Bob’s Burgers,” “Brickleberry” and “The Awesomes.” Exec producers are Bento Box co-founders Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara, Brad Ableson and Devon Shepard, and producers are Quinn Hawking and Josiah Johnson. Shepard will serve as showrunner.
“We are so lucky to be working with Comedy Central and their strong executive team,” said Kuwahara. “They’ve been nothing but supportive and getting a second season is like hitting a game winning 3 pointer!”
The series was developed by Ableson, Hawking, Johnson, Mike Clements and Michael Starrbury. Hawking and Johnson, both former UCLA basketball players, used their benchwarming experience to inspire the main characters.
Watch the trailer for “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” below:
it’s a great show! can’t wait for season 2
I don’t think it was meant to be intellectual TV. Just crude and over the top. If you want intellectual watch PBS. If I don’t like something I just don’t watch it. If this is how someone would gauge blacks they need to get out more. By the way I’m black.
Hahahaha wow so many people in an uproar over nothing..this show is a classic and will stick around. If you don’t like it, you have no sense of humor and a stick up your *** simple as that
In addition, the animation looks like a ghetto 8 year old child from the hood has tried drawing a South Park styled version of The Boondocks.
Now I don’t know about you guys, but this style of animation is Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio bad. This makes The Problem Solvers look like an acid trip in comparison.
This show is atrocious. I cant believe how increasingly enraged I became over the 30 minutes that this garbage was aired. Something must be done about this..we can’t let this slide..
I’m all for offensive humor…Archer, Robot Chicken, South Park, Boondocks, you name it. But this is seriously some of the dumbest crap I’ve ever watched. Couldn’t even force a laugh watching this. Someone seriously made a backdoor pants-down deal to get this renewed prior to the premier. Worse than Chozen on FX, and look how that went. Not only is this show utter garbage, it has just set black people back another decade. You want some seriously funny and intelligent black humor?…watch The Boondocks. Save yourself the the utter migraine headache of trying to sit through Legends.
This is the WORST crap. Black people complain about how they are viewed and then will sit back and SAY NOTHING when people create images that removes any sense of pride. No other oppressed group would allow this. This is exactly what racists think of when talking about black people. And anyone who finds ANY saving grace in one second of this show, insults those brave men and woman who challenged the media decades ago so that black people could find a positive image on the screen. Dr. King and others like him, are shaking their heads in SHAME. BOYCOTT the SPONSORS NOW!!
This show is the worst piece of filth to come crawling out of the gutter in many years. If I were in charge I would instantly fire anyone responsible for green-lighting this, let alone its renewal.
You want comedy and social commentary done right? Look to South Park.
In other words, we are trying to pander to the lowest common denominator ( see current and recent programming , IE larry wilmore, the new daily show)