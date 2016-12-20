Leah Remini is enjoying ratings success for her controversial A&E docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” Weeks after her show debuted to 2.1 million viewers, becoming the cabler’s top new series, the actress is still speaking up against the church.
Having become a Scientologist at age nine, following in the footsteps of her mother, Remini departed in 2013, after spending 34 years in the church. She was one of the organization’s most prominent celebrity supporters.
In Remini’s A&E series, she visits former Scientologists who share their horror stories of being involved with the church, such as being abused, being stripped of money or being separated from their families. In the episodes, the ex-Scientologists have told Remini that they believe the church should be shut down. Remini agrees.
“I hope that the IRS takes a look because they’re hiding behind freedom of religion, and they love to run around and say that everyone is a bigot because we’re attacking their abusive policies,” Remini told Variety in a recent interview (watch below). “I hope that the government agencies that are responsible for protecting people like in this show start to get their heads out of their asses and do something about it.”
The most notable celebrity Scientologist is undoubtedly Tom Cruise, who has been featured on the A&E series. Remini says it’s likely he will never leave — but she tells Variety that she hopes he does.
“I hope so because people who knew Tom [Cruise], before he was fully brainwashed, said that he was a sweet and loving person and he’s turned into something else — something unrecognizable to people that have known him,” Remini says.
Over the years, many tabloid reports have stated that Cruise has chosen Scientology over his daughter with Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, and according to Remini, that’s in fact the church’s policy.
“I know the policies of the church when someone like Katie leaves that Katie Holmes is considered a Suppressive Person by the church and is to be shunned. That would be the same for her daughter,” Remini said. “I would hate to see him continue to give up real relationships for something that is not good and that is not decent.”
Remini also hopes that John Travolta would leave, but says that he’s committed to the church.
“John loves Scientology and John believes that Scientology is everything. He’s a very sweet man,” the former “King of Queens” actress says. “I don’t think they’re going anywhere.”
Travolta’s reps had no comment. Cruise’s team did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.
When asked for comment by Variety, the Church of Scientology responded with a link to their new website, LeahReminiAftermath.com, launched in response to her new series.
Bravo to you brave souls exposing cult religions. Another one I grew up in is Jehovah Witnesses. Outcast from “evil worldly people”. no socialization outside of study and spreading the word. No birthdays, no holidays. Led by Guilt and Shame and a sense of displaced riotousness and hypocrisy. My self rehabilitation lasted “years!” was bad and the “disfellowshiped” status (I got out before being baptized personally) that many poor people deal with is like “SP”, but you beat me. At least I didn’t have forced confessions “the cans” and prison camps of isolation. ugh To all of you who have woken up from the sleep… congratulations! You are free. It is NEVER wrong to question. I don’t know why some can’t let go and others can. I was 14 and had family members never talk to me again. I told my grandfather after a drunken rant on my mom and dad that he was a hypocrite that treated strangers better than his own family. He was mean and hateful. Abusive and enjoyed it. When he pointed his finger to get out of his house and never return that was bad enough. My mom didn’t abandon me at least and my parents divorced within 2 years of that. I was lucky. I saw thru the bull shit. I had even done an intensive bible study for 3 years prior, but that only caused more questions that they couldn’t answer. I still have family members in it. It destroys families. Any religion that destroys and doesn’t honor family and loving relationships and personal decisions that don’t hurt others is a load of crap. I have been a Registered Nurse for almost 25 years. I qualify for giving a damn about human life. Thank you for what you are doing and I am sure you are saving more people than you know. Keep it real and don’t let them intimidate you into giving up. You went thru what you did to learn and become a champion for those stuck and scared. Your lives have purpose and it is worthy. Yes there is more to life than this shell, but they distort faith, God, and science to their unnatural agenda. Be true to your gut. Anger is a tool that will allow you to get to the bottom of all the unjust atrocities people in the “land of the free” still face. Thank you. There will always be Hitler charismatic nutcases ready to suck up on peoples good will and naivety. Save the children. As many as you can.
I met her when she first came to LA from Brooklyn with the rest of the family. She was 14 or 15 at the time. She ran around with a slew of scientology kids of which I was one. She woke up like I did & she’s lucky for it to happen. Her take on Cruise is what it is & Scientology DOES change people into robots; hence the alternate name of Celebrity Center as “The Pod Palace” a reference to the film ‘Invasion Of The Body Snatchers”. Its a name that fits to be sure.
I worked with Tom Cruise for 8 years. Some of that time included being exposed to personal moments.
Leah Remini is far from reality when she aggressively speaks as an expert on Tom Cruise and his being “brainwashed” and the opposite of “how he once was.”
This woman clearly has an agenda and it doesn’t seem to matter to her if truth supports it or not.
In my 8 years of working with Tom Cruise, he was consistently one of the nicest, most professional, intelligent and successful people that I’ve ever worked with within the entertainment industry and I’ve worked with many.
I know very little about his religion, but I know a great deal about him, first hand, and the picture Leah Remini paints of him is false. It bothered me enough to write this.
I have a friend that is into Scientology, but fortunately, does not try to recruit me anymore. Back in the 90s when he was really starting to explore it, and even working for the Org., he signed me up for a couple of things to participate in.
Since I was taking anti-depressants at the time, it pretty much excluded me from doing any auditing or even thinking about going up the bridge. I just decided it was not really doing much for me. I even found their methods seemed to be almost childish. Other than not finding Scientology marginally interesting, my main barrier to anything Scientology, (NOT a religion, by the way) was the exorbitant expense involved. I stopped going to any sample sessions because I found them silly. Even after all this time, in spite of the fact that I’m impoverished, and have depression issues, I still get expensive looking advertising from them to entice me to at least buy their products and services.
Thankfully, they are not very motivated to bring me back into the fold, since I was only a marginally curious observer more than a believer. I am on an extremely low income, barely surviving on social security. I’m NOT the demographic they are seeking. I will never, in any way, add to their $$$$ bottom line, even if I had it to spare.
At least there are some good things to be said about being church-mouse poor. Scientology REALLY DOES NOT WANT POOR PEOPLE!! Only the affluent need apply! Because of the expensive prices of all their products and services, they certainly seem intent on draining you of your resources.
That being said, (from my personal obsersavation), the person who finds Scientology works for them are fairly willing victims. No one appeared to be forced to spend all that money. If they are intent on “going up the bridge to clear,” it will cost them a fortune, but one that many seem willing to take it on.
Cheering Leah and Mike on! My time at COS was very brief, not even half way up the bridge and they still won’t leave me alone. This is real and it must end now!
On tonight’s show right behind Mike’s head on his bookshelf, looks like Scientology books.Why does he keep them? I’d have burned them all!
Bravo to Ms. Remini and those speaking out. While I have no stake in this what so ever, I feel for those who have become embroiled in this cult and has suffered because of it. I followed the link provided to the Scientology site countering the claims of Ms. Remini and others. The blatant attack on her personally is nothing more than a very weak attempt to misdirect and mislead. I respect Ms. Remini for her courage to stand up to this cult and blow the whistle. Keep up the good work.
That website that scientology threw up is hilarious. They are almost as thin-skinned and reactionary as trump.
I am toally captivated by this series and so proud of Leah and Mike for getting the truth out there. I’ve never been a Scientologist and don’t know anyone who has been or is. However, I’ve watched documentaries and read about the abuses for years. One look at David M and it’s so clear that he is an egomanical freak and just like Jim Jones. Watching the series, it is clear that Leah, as a celebrity had a different experience from the others and was sheltered from much of the truth. I am very hopeful that for the sake of the people held victim by this cult, they will soon be freed. Leah, you go girl! Please keep up the fight. I’ll keep watching.
Bravo to you, Leah, and to all who have come forward, and those who have been brave enough to leave. How is this organization exempt from child labor laws? Do they pay taxes? Where does all the money go? Can they be brought down through the efforts of layers of IRS lawyers?
I’m just an average grandmother, and I’ve never even been close to a Scientologist, but I know it’s 100% brainwash just on the two facts of coerced abortions and parents abandoning their children to be raised by the cult. This is against the most basic human instinct. What I don’t understand is how adults can walk into this mess with their eyes open.
L Ron Hubbard never counted on the invention of the internet, it has brought this cult to a point where they cannot hide their disgusting practices anymore!
Tom Cruise is a control and power freak. John T. is worried that Scientology will spill the beans on his double life. Leah R., David R. and others who have left are brave individuals who had the courage to walk away from control and evil, I applaud all of you.
Anyone that lives in or around Clearwater, FL knows the “church” is a CULT. Local papers have done many stories about them. The “government” in Clearwater surely will NOT investigate this cult. They spend WAY too much money.
In about 1975 I went on a date with a man who told me how great Scientology was and I decided to find out more about it before I made a judgement. I went to a couple of classes and decided that it was crazy and not for me. I stopped going and was called almost weekly to come back. It was creepy but what was more creepy was how they found me for years after I moved multiple times and they sent me their propaganda.
This is the most compelling look at Scientology I’ve seen to date and I’ve read/watched a lot about it. The difference is Leah Remini and those she interviews can explain things in a way outsiders cannot. I used to wonder how anyone could buy the stuff about Xenu and Thetans and sign away their whole lives to something that promises nothing in return. Now I can see how they sucker in entire families. It seems to me they know what someone wants or needs in life, provides it to that person, and then that person is hooked, then fears leaving because it means losing everything.
This has been an enlightening and amazing show to watch. Leah is a warrior! I hope she continues her journey of exploiting Scientology for what it is, a money making industry!
I personally know someone who was in Scientology’s ultra-fanatic SeaOrg division. His Mom is a fanatic and took him from his entire family when he was 10 and when he was age 12 the leaders of SeaOrg, one night, moved his Mom from New York to Florida without telling him (his Mom told him nothing about her leaving as well). He was 12 and had no family or anyone he was close with in New York and had no idea why his Mom would abandon him and when his Aunt decided enough was enough and convinced him to move back home to Milwaukee, WI they sent him a bill for leaving of a couple grand.
Like any brainwashing organization, isolation is the key. They’ll isolate you from everyone you know and care about and indoctrinate you into scientology, and they do it to children because it’s easier to do with them.
David,
This is all so fascinating but in a devastating manner. I know I said in another comment it is like a “freak show,” but I don’t mean in an amusing way. It is a curiosity of the surreal experience. Cults exist because they are alluring and they attract a certain vulnerability within some of us. If you grow up with it, it is all you know. It is your life. It is your “normal.” I can’t even imagine the struggle your friend has with it.
I sincerely hope that putting a spotlight on the “church,” prospective people will walk away or RUN.
It pains me to hear a child separated from a parent and vice versa. I’m Agnostic. My extended family is deeply catholic but they have never shunned me for not being vested in their faith.
Has your friend ever publicly spoken out against the church? How did his aunt steal
him away from the church? Good for her.
Rose, I’m Agnostic as well and have a family that’s deeply Catholic and treat me the same as any other member of the family, which is to say very loving and supportive.
My friend has a complicated relationship with Scientology to this day. He goes back and forth between ranting about them and then defending them, so it’s hard to say if he would publicly speak out. I’m not sure how his Aunt got him away from Scientology, this was almost 30 years ago (my friend and I are both 41 now), but she was able to get it done through shear willpower alone. His mother is still a firm Scientologist and is always trying to convince him to return, but he must be more anti-Scientology than pro because he says he has no desire to return. The worst part is that almost 30 years on, Scientology is still messing with his head, that’s the lasting damage that’s done to people like my friend.
Leah Is a study in courage. She attempts to provide rational insight into faith based thinking. Will her audience be able to extrapolate to the wider reality? Mind control, both sought and resisted.
I think you a a courageous person Leah. You woke up!!!
Not so long ago in the Catholic Church, heretics were burned at the stake. The Church of Scientology is now doing the same to people who speak against them. They take the by the time and effort to tarnish reputations and separate families. Do they have a PDF form that is used every time a person leaves the church which is then filled with attacks (choose A, B. or C)? “Methinks thou (the “church”) dost protest too much.”
Personally, I have enjoyed the show. Ms. Remini talks over people and it is annoying but I don’t think it is for attention but out of anger for this cult. Spoke with a few other people who have seen the show and we are fascinated with this freak show.
So, by creating a website designed to eviscerate 1 woman and silence her experiences, and attack the people she speaks to sort of proves that what the folks ON THE SHOW are saying is true about this band of thugs disguised as religion. And Scientologists are to stupid to realize that?
Yes, they are.
I’m just maybe waiting for the transparency to continue to possibly be revealed on a dedicated wikileaks site not too unlike this brand new one on another evil twin to Scientology, called Mormonism.
I think you’re on the right track, just be more inclusive. (I agree, Mormonism must use mind control.)
What bothers me is Paulette Cooper is sitting on couch relating all the harassment, and trials and pain she went through, and the guy who supervised all that harassment is sitting next to her! It would make it seem a lot more sincere, instead of him and Remini coming off as sour grape cast outs, if they came clean about the details of their involvement. Like maybe him apologizing to Paulette for his involvement in her long nightmare!
Leah has acted like she’s pure victim, victim, victim. As far I can tell she’s always been a pampered elite, and used to do a lot of extra curricular PR for the church. I used to sit there and watch her getting interviewed outside of the latest Tom Cruise premier and gushing about him, and Scientology and want to throw up. Yes folks, they should dig up those interviews and re-show them.
It just seems to me she jumped fence and decided to make a career out of leaving Scientology, and promoting it. Like a jilted Ex.
I think it is pretty clear that Mike regrets the role he once played within the organisation. He says it numerous times throughout the series and when talking with some other victims breaks down in sobs. I believe both Leah and Mike are very sincere in this effort. I do not see sour grapes, I see passion and compassion.
You may be paranoid but that doesn’t mean they are not after you…. sounds like you are trying heard to discredit Leah.
obviously you don’t watch the show, they constantly show old clips of her ‘gushing over scientology’.
She was indoctrinated as a child. Of course she defended the “church” for a long time. I guess you’re a member.
Pretty sure her residuals from “King of Queens” assure that she isn’t worried about money or “making a career.” You OSA trolls sure are dumb.
Douglas,
I can understand your point but I am NOT watching for Leah. They literally could have put ANYONE to host the show and I would still watch. She is besides the point. I watch it because there are a number of people who left Scientology and are speaking out against the abuses. That is the interesting note in the program.
This show has exceeded every expectation I had for it. Its integrity, its intensity and care for its subjects and its aesthetics are on par with Going Clear and other serious documentaries. It’s great to see a network realize the seriousness of the policies of this organization. It may not affect that many people in the scheme of things, but its the bald-faced craven behavior and totalitarian tactics swaddled in “freedom of religion” that have chapped my hide for decades. It’s time for them to reform or vanish.
And lest you think I don’t like Scientologists, so many exes have become dear to me in the last 20 years I’ve lost count. These are good people victimized by the still-functioning machinery set in place by a broken megalomaniac. In the end, even Miscavige is a victim of Hubbard’s “tech.”
Everything I’ve seen and heard reminds me of communism. I don’t like calling them a church. Scientology needs to be investigated by our damn government. If they don’t investigate scietology then our government will look guilty. I wouldn’t want any government official in that stupid organization. Something needs to be done!
She’s amazing! Love, love, love her! I’d heard other former Scientologists on podcasts and documentaries, speaking out on the horrible abuse in this so called “church!” Totally rips
My heart out seeing these people suffer, and on top of that they’re being ripped away from their families.
I’m honestly baffled as to why they’ve gotten away with it as long as they have. Even more mind-blowing is that these AH aren’t taxed on anything since our government deemed them fit as an actual CHURCH?!? What?!?
It’s time to bring these POS down! Go Leah! Keep up the great work! I wish there was more I could do to help!
I have Never written on any website on the internet but this show has moved me like nothing i have EVER seen or heard! I agree with you, how on earth can this go on?!?! Leah and Mike and the others coming forth are sooo brave and heros in my eyes! I cry everytime i watch it for these atrocities that have and STILL actually are going on! My good Lord this is the year 2017 just about! Is this actually possible? Yes! But, thank God they are about to be blown wide open! This past show they fina
Ly told us how we can elp! You bet i AM writing to ALL my politicians in and out of my area! This HAS to STOP!! I pray for your stregnth and protection Mike and Leah and your families now in my nightly prayers! We MUST help these poor unsuspecting, innocent people! AKA Cult members!