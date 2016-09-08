“The Last Ship’s” journey will continue on TNT for another season.

The Turner network renewed the drama, starring Eric Dane, for a fifth season on Thursday. The show was just picked up for Season 4 in July at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour. Each season will consist of 10 episodes.

“‘The Last Ship’ has taken viewers on an exciting ride through three truly thrilling seasons,” said Sarah Aubrey, TNT’s executive vice president of original programming. “We look forward to watching the cast and production team ratchet up the drama, action, and suspense even more over the next two seasons through summer 2018.”

According to TNT, “The Last Ship” is one of basic cable’s Top 10 summer dramas among adults 18-49, reaching an average of 7.1 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms.

“The Last Ship” also stars Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan. Charles Parnell, Travis Van Winkle, Marissa Neitling, Christina Elmore, Jocko Sims, Bren Foster, and Kevin Michael Martin had recurring roles in Season 3, which concludes this Sunday.

Based on William Brinkley’s novel, the series follows the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James as its captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and crew navigate life following a global catastrophe that nearly kills off the world’s population.

Co-creators Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane serve as executive producers, along with director Paul Holahan. Kane will be the showrunner for the upcoming two seasons after working alongside Steinberg for the first three seasons.

The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Platinum Dunes. Partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form serve as executive producers.