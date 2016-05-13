ABC has renewed Tim Allen sitcom “Last Man Standing” for Season 6 and picked up Minnie Driver comedy “Speechless” for the 2016-17 season, Variety has learned.
Allen stars as Mike Baxter in “Last Man Standing,” which is created by Jack Burditt and executive produced by Allen, Matt Berry, Martin Adelstein, Becky Clements, Shawn Levy, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Kevin Abbott, Kevin Hench and Michael Shipley. Hailing from Twentieth Century Fox Television, Season 6 of “Last Man Standing” will see new challenges greet Mike as he continues to be surrounded by forces seeking to test his ideas on just about everything in which he strongly believes in.
“Last Man Standing” also stars Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter, Molly Ephraim as Mandy Baxter, Kaitlyn Dever as Eve Baxter, Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter, Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson, Christophe Sanders as Kyle Anderson, Flynn Morrison ad Boyd Baxter, Jonathan Adams as Chuck Larabee and Hector Elizondo as Ed Alzate.
In new comedy “Speechless,” Maya DiMeo (Minnie Driver, “About A Boy”) is a mom on a mission who will do anything for her husband Jimmy (John Ross Bowie), her kids Ray (Mason Cook), Dylan (Kyla Kennedy), and JJ (Micah Fowler), her eldest son with special needs. As Maya fights injustices both real and imagined, the family works to make a new home for themselves, and searches for just the right person to give JJ his “voice.” The series also stars Cedric Yarbrough.
“Friends” alum Scott Silveri writes and executive produces the comedy, along with “Fresh Off the Boat’s” Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. The series is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios.
The network has already picked up new comedies “Downward Dog,” “Imaginary Mary” and Sarah Dunn’s untitled comedy, formerly known as “The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport,” and ordered dramas “Conviction,” “Notorious,” “Time After Time,” “Still Star-Crossed” and “Designated Survivor.”
ABC also cancelled a number of veteran series, including “Nashville,” “Castle”, “Agent Carter” and “Galavant,” as well as freshman comedy “The Muppets.”
Returning shows for the 2016-17 season include “The Catch,”, “American Crime,” “The Real O’Neals,” and “Dr. Ken,” as well as previously renewed series “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” “The Middle,” “Modern Family,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Scandal,” “Shark Tank” and “Quantico.”
I love this show and hope it stays on for a long time!!
I was distracted at times, but I do not remember seeing Eve in the season 6 premiere of LMS?
I also wonder why the show ended season 4 planning Kristens wedding, but never had one. They simply came back married for season 5. I wouldnt count on actually seeing Mandy and Kyles wedding either.
Its a bit weird. They really never even mention the wedding.
I’m surprised LMS is on ABC ,, Conservative vs Liberal ??
Ahh… You forgot Erica Alexander as Carol Larrabee.
I love watching great tv hit show last manb standing, I like great actor tim allen from a fan nitin nanda
I love this show and their ability to tell it like it really is…..hope it us on for years to come….my whole family enjoys the show
Love the show and most of the cast. Looking forward to the new season!
I love Last Man Standing. The best comedy show on any network.
Love this program so glad they renewed it like the latest Kristin best didn’t like the first Ryan. It’s a great show hope to see Mandy and Myles wedding this season thanks abc for renewing this great show
This is a great funny show for the family. I love every cast member because they all have what it takes to make this show believable and fun to watch. I think they should have kept the original Kristin instead. The new Ryan was a good choice.
I miss the first oldest daughter in the picture you used. I think she was a better fit.
I agree the first oldest daughter was better.
Yea for Last Man Standing!!! Love this show.