ABC has renewed Tim Allen sitcom “Last Man Standing” for Season 6 and picked up Minnie Driver comedy “Speechless” for the 2016-17 season, Variety has learned.

Allen stars as Mike Baxter in “Last Man Standing,” which is created by Jack Burditt and executive produced by Allen, Matt Berry, Martin Adelstein, Becky Clements, Shawn Levy, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Kevin Abbott, Kevin Hench and Michael Shipley. Hailing from Twentieth Century Fox Television, Season 6 of “Last Man Standing” will see new challenges greet Mike as he continues to be surrounded by forces seeking to test his ideas on just about everything in which he strongly believes in.

“Last Man Standing” also stars Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter, Molly Ephraim as Mandy Baxter, Kaitlyn Dever as Eve Baxter, Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter, Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson, Christophe Sanders as Kyle Anderson, Flynn Morrison ad Boyd Baxter, Jonathan Adams as Chuck Larabee and Hector Elizondo as Ed Alzate.

In new comedy “Speechless,” Maya DiMeo (Minnie Driver, “About A Boy”) is a mom on a mission who will do anything for her husband Jimmy (John Ross Bowie), her kids Ray (Mason Cook), Dylan (Kyla Kennedy), and JJ (Micah Fowler), her eldest son with special needs. As Maya fights injustices both real and imagined, the family works to make a new home for themselves, and searches for just the right person to give JJ his “voice.” The series also stars Cedric Yarbrough.

“Friends” alum Scott Silveri writes and executive produces the comedy, along with “Fresh Off the Boat’s” Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. The series is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios.

The network has already picked up new comedies “Downward Dog,” “Imaginary Mary” and Sarah Dunn’s untitled comedy, formerly known as “The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport,” and ordered dramas “Conviction,” “Notorious,” “Time After Time,” “Still Star-Crossed” and “Designated Survivor.”

ABC also cancelled a number of veteran series, including “Nashville,” “Castle”, “Agent Carter” and “Galavant,” as well as freshman comedy “The Muppets.”

Returning shows for the 2016-17 season include “The Catch,”, “American Crime,” “The Real O’Neals,” and “Dr. Ken,” as well as previously renewed series “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” “The Middle,” “Modern Family,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Scandal,” “Shark Tank” and “Quantico.”