ABC has given a put pilot order to “Lakeside VA,” a comedy hailing from Jim Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions and writer Shelly Gossman, Variety has learned.

“Lakeside VA” follows a C+ team of VA hospital employees who are underfunded, understaffed, and stopped overworking themselves to make up for it years ago, until a new hotshot female chief of surgery steps in to turn them into an A team.

The idea is inspired by Gossman’s personal experiences and first-hand accounts from veterans and VA staff across the country. Her father is a Vietnam veteran, and she worked a day job at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in her early twenties.

Gossman will serve as writer and co-exec producer. Bill Wrubel (“Modern Family,” “Will & Grace”) is on board as showrunner and executive producer. Parsons and Todd Spiewak will serve as EPs, and Eric Norsoph is a producer, overseeing the project for That’s Wonderful Productions.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy hails from Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Parsons’ mega-hit “The Big Bang Theory.”

CAA reps Gossman, Parsons, Wrubel and That’s Wonderful Prods. Additionally, Parsons is handled by Marsha McManus of Principal Entertainment LA and Cheryl Snow of Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Wrubel is additionally repped by Ken Richman of Hansen Jacobson.