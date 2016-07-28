‘King Charles III’ Adaptation to Air on Masterpiece

Masterpiece will co-produce an adaptation of “King Charles III,” the play by Mike Bartlett that imagines the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of her oldest son to the throne, executive producer Rebecca Eaton announced Thursday. The movie will air on Masterpiece on PBS in 2017.

Bartlett will adapt his own play — nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for best play — into a 90-minute film, with Rupert Goold set to direct. Masterpiece will produce with the BBC in association with Drama Republic.

Tim Pigott-Smith (“Jewel in the Crown”), who played the character on Broadway, will star as Charles.

“’King Charles III’ is an ingenious play that promises to be as riveting on television as it was onstage,” Eaton said. “It’s a play set in the near future, but with Shakespeare never far away.”

Bartlett and Goold will serve as executive producers, with Eaton exec producing for Masterpiece and Greg Brenman and Roanna Benn exec producing for Drama Republic.